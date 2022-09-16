GRAND RAPIDS — In a battle two unbeaten teams, the Grand Rapids High School used the ground game to grind past the Cloquet Lumberjacks 27-14 in high school football action Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids took the opening kickoff and drove quickly through the Lumberjack defense with Owen Glenn finishing the drive off by prancing into the end zone on a six-yard run. Aiden Chandler booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks led 7-0.
Cloquet was able to move the ball into Grand Rapids territory on its first drive but a fumble ended the drive. However, on the next play, with the wet weather becoming a factor, the Thunderhawks fumbled with the Lumberjacks recovering.
Cloquet then put together a fine drive that fizzled out at the Thunderhawks one-yard line when the Grand Rapids defense stood tall to force Cloquet to turn the ball over on downs.
After the Thunderhawks failed to move the football, Cloquet took possession and drove deep into Grand Rapids territory. Senior quarterback Reese Sheldon then found Kollin Bonneville on a 28-yard touchdown pass. The run for the two-point conversion failed and Grand Rapids led 7-6 with 5:35 left in the half.
The Thunderhawks responded immediately with a fine drive that culminated in an 8-yard touchdown run from Aiden Chandler. The extra point was no good but Grand Rapids led 13-6 late in the first half.
The Thunderhawk defense then came up big as it bottled up the Lumberjacks offense deep in their own territory forcing a punt that gave Grand Rapids good field position. The Lumberjacks elected to pass three times which did not pick up the first down, but after a punt the Thunderhawks had great field position.
Grand Rapids – with a little more than a minute remaining in the half, tacked on another big touchdown to give it a comfortable 19-6 advantage at the half. The touchdown came on a four-yard run by Troumbly.
Thunderhawk Caleb Rychart picked off his second pass of the game on Cloquet’s first possession of the second half. Grand Rapids promptly put the ball into the end zone when Glenn scored his second touchdown, this one from five yards out. Troumbly ran in the two-point conversion and Grand Rapids had a 27-6 lead with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Grand Rapids was unable to put more points on the board due to turnovers, but it was able to take plenty of time off the clock with nice drives. Cloquet scored the only points in the fourth quarter as Bonneville caught his second touchdown pass of the game. The two-point conversion was good but it was not near enough as Grand Rapids took the win.
It was definitely a ground spectacle for Grand Rapids as it was forced to throw just once in the game, that a three-yard completion by quarterback Ethan Florek. Troumbly led the Thunderhawks with 158 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown. Florek also was dangerous with his legs as he gained 96 yards. Glenn picked up 34 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns while Aiden Chandler had 17 yards and a touchdown.
Bonneville finished with 115 yards rushing for Cloquet while Sheldon had 88 yards rushing.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 3-0 for the season.
Cloquet 0 6 0 8 — 14
Grand Rapids 7 12 8 0 — 27
First Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 6-yard run (Grant Chandler kick)
Second Quarter
C-Kollin Bonneville 28-yard pass from Reese Sheldon (Run failed)
