GRAND RAPIDS — Junior Austin Hanson of the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team is the lone Thunderhawk to receive Lake Superior Conference All-Conference selection this season.
Hanson was named to the First Team along with senior Adam Schneider of Cloquet, junior Jasper Timm of Duluth Marshall, senior Kaden Kimmes of Superior, and senior Oscar Timm of Duluth Marshall.
Named to the Second Team are sophomore Blake Schmitz of Hermantown, junior Conner Barney of Cloquet, senior Ryan Zastrow of Hermantown, senior Lars Olson of Superior, and junior Alec Turnbull of Cloquet.
Receiving honorable mention were senior Brady Bachmann of Grand Rapids, senior Ty Pederson of Grand Rapids, Draden Jensen, Superior, and Mason Boos, Duluth Marshall.
