ORR — On the weekend of Sept. 19 and 20, the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks fishing team participated in the Student Angler Tournament Trail True State Team High School Championship.
A total of 34 schools from across the entire state sent teams to participate. Teams for the tournament consisted of six anglers (two to a boat) representing each particular school in the tournament. The tournament was held on Pelican Lake in beautiful Orr, Minn.
The event used the Catch, Photo, Record and Release format. Each team of six anglers could register 15 bass daily for a total of 30 bass for the event. Registered fish would be caught, photographed, released and immediately reported to tourney officials via a phone app. Spectators could “watch” results including photos via the App. It was super tense and fun for participants and spectators!
The Thunderhawks are the 2019 defending state champs and were hoping to represent well during this year’s event. The Thunderhawks had a tough couple days pre-fishing while preparing for the event. Pelican Lake has a fantastic population of both largemouth and smallmouth yet the bass seamed to be very elusive. The Thunderhawks fishing team held a meeting and put a fishing plan together Friday night before the event. Knowing that bites might be few and far between the pressure on the kids the morning of day number one was intense. It was time to execute!
At 4 p.m. and after the waves settled on day one the Thunderhawks had managed to stay in the thick of things. They caught 43 pounds of bass and were sitting in eighth place. They were in reach of the podium!
Day two greeted the teams of anglers with cooler temps and very strong winds. With the high winds and a two-hour shorter competition day for day two, the student anglers had a feeling the day would be challenging. Indeed the Thunderhawks intuition was spot on. The Thunderhawk teams were having a very tough day and at noon did not have a fish to show for their efforts! Oh no! A quick look at the Reel LiveWell App scoreboard showed that the Thunderhawks had fallen from eighth to 24th place in the event! It was not looking good.
All three Thunderhawk teams kept fighting hard looking to locate the winning fish. This is when the Thunderhawk team of Brendan Huntley and Wyatt Ritter hit the smallmouth motherload. With the knowledge that the only way to get the Thunderhawks back into this event was to find a big school of smallies, Brendan and Wyatt went to work hoping to find the right school of fish. And find them they did!
With one hour and 40 minutes to go in the event they located a giant school of smallmouth! Throwing crankbaits Brendan and Wyatt caught fish on nearly every cast until the event was over! When the day two angling concluded at 2 p.m. on Sunday the Thunderhawks 15 biggest bass had a combined weight of 61.14 pounds! The strong Thunderhawk team of anglers had climbed all the way into second place! A truly incredible comeback!
The Thunderhawks’ two day weight totaled 104 pounds, 6 ounces! After a ceremony and official tally of the weights at the Orr Center, the Thunderhawk Fishing Team was crowned the 2020 Student Angler True Team State Championship runner up! Never give up!
This is the last event of the 2020 season. The Thunderhawk anglers wish to thank the team sponsors for their support.
