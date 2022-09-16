f

Grand Rapids High School anglers Ryder Miskovich, left, and Joey Miskovich placed fourth in the recent competition.

 Photo submitted

WHITEFISH CHAIN — The Grand Rapids High School fishing team finished strong recently on the Whitefish Chain for the B.A.S.S. State High School Championship.

Leading the Thunderhawks was the team of Ryder Miskovich and Joey Miskovich with a very impressive fourth place finish. Other strong finishes included the teams of Will Stanley and Noah Salisbury who placed ninth and the team of Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer which placed 18th. The team of Andrew Mutchler and William Sindiler finished in 73rd place.

