GRAND RAPIDS — Sophomore fullback Jake Troumbly scored four touchdowns and rushed for 138 yards and the Grand Rapids High School football team overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Hermantown Hawks 35-28 in an exciting home opener for the Thunderhawks Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids got on the scoreboard first in the first quarter when it drove down the field and scored on a touchdown run from Jacob Troumbly. The kick for the extra point failed as the Thunderhawks led 6-0.

