GRAND RAPIDS — Sophomore fullback Jake Troumbly scored four touchdowns and rushed for 138 yards and the Grand Rapids High School football team overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Hermantown Hawks 35-28 in an exciting home opener for the Thunderhawks Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids got on the scoreboard first in the first quarter when it drove down the field and scored on a touchdown run from Jacob Troumbly. The kick for the extra point failed as the Thunderhawks led 6-0.
Hermantown wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard itself when Joshua Muehlbauer bulled into the end zone. Bode Madill booted the extra point and the Hawks led 7-6 late in the first quarter.
The Thunderhawks regained the lead in the second quarter when Troumbly found the end zone again from one yard out. Troumbly followed that up by running in the two-point conversion as Grand Rapids led 14-7.
Hermantown managed to tie the game at 14-14 by the end of the half as Zach Thorsten pranced into the end zone from four yards out. Madill booted the extra point and the game was tied at 14-14 at the half.
The Thunderhawks hurt themselves in the half with three fumbles, two of which were recovered by the Hawks.
Hermantown took the lead in the third quarter when Bruce Slygh latched onto a 12-yard scoring pass from Alex Schott. The kick for the extra point failed but the Hawks led 20-14 early in the second half.
Grand Rapids responded with a fine drive of its own, led by the hard running of the sophomore Troumbly. It appeared that the Thunderhawks scored a touchdown on a 30-yard screen pass to Kaydin Metzgar, but the touchdown was negated by a holding penalty. However, Troumbly found the end zone for the third time of the game for the Thunderhawks later in the drive. Aiden Chandler booted the extra point and Grand Rapids led 21-20.
Hermantown answered right back as it drove down the field on its next possession with Muehlbauer blasting into the end zone from seven yards out. The two-point conversion was good and the Hawks led 28-20.
Grand Rapids’ Owen Glenn then came up with a huge defensive play as he intercepted a Schott pass and ran it back for a touchdown with 3:32 left in the game. The Thunderhawks elected to go for the two-point conversion but an Ethan Florek pass was incomplete and the Grand Rapids trailed 28-27.
On Hermantown’s ensuing drive, with it trying to run precious time off the clock, on a third and seven play, the Thunderhawks came up with another huge defensive play as Aiden Chandler sacked Schott forcing a punt with 2:34 remaining in the game.
Grand Rapids was the benefactor of a bad personal foul penalty by Hermantown after the Thunderhawks took possession at the Hawk 45 with just over two minutes left. The penalty gave Grand Rapids possession on Hermantown’s 36.
Troumbly cracked off a 12-yard run and another for six to put the Thunderhawks at the Hermantown 14. Troumbly picked up nine more yards for a first and goal situation at the Hawk 5 with 1:12 remaining in the game. The powerful Troumbly then scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a five-yard run, and Troumbly followed that up by running in the two-point conversion to put Grand Rapids ahead 35-28 with 44 seconds left in the game.
Hermantown took over on its own 28 with 33 seconds left in an attempt to catch the Thunderhawks. A face mask penalty on Grand Rapids gave the Hawks right at the 50 yard line with under half a minute remaining. A 15-yard pass to Blake Schmitz gave Hermantown a first down, but Schott was sacked and fumbled, but Hermantown was able to recover at the Rapids 39 yard line. However, the Thunderhawks clinched the win with eight seconds left when they recovered a Hermantown fumble.
While Troumbly picked up his 138 yards on 25 carries, Glenn finished with 71 yards on the ground.
Hermantown 7 7 6 8 — 28
Grand Rapids 6 8 7 14 — 35
First Quarter
GR-Jacob Troumbly 4-yard run (Kick failed)
H-Joshua Muehlbauer 1-yard run (Bode Madill kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Troumbly 1-yard run (Troumbly run)
H-Zach Thorsten 4-yard run (Madill kick)
Third Quarter
H-Bruce Slygh 12-yard pass from Alex Schott (Kick failed)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.