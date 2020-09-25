CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team split a pair of matches in recent action.
The Thunderhawks defeated Cloquet 6-1 in dual meet action on Sept. 21, but then traveled to Hibbing on Thursday and lost by a 5-2 score.
Following are results of the match:
GRG 6
Cloquet 1
While the score looked lopsided in the Lightning’s favor, most of the matches were hard-fought and close with GRG players coming out on top.
GRG’s Eva Kangas defeated Marina Dostal easily in the first singles match 6-0, 6-0, and Claire Vekich had little problem in dispatching Cloquet’s Winnie Benjamin-Hall in the second singles match by a 6-2, 6-0 score. Abby Gustason of GRG won the fourth singles match over Lydia Stone 6-6 (7-2), 6-3.
The Lumberjacks picked up their lone point in the third singles match where Addie Loeb downed Emily Hill in a close match 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
GRG swept all three doubles matches. The No. 1 doubles duo of Jordan Troumbly and Courtney Brandt defeated Kyle McKeon and Brynn Martin in close fashion 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
The second doubles team of Taryn Hamling and Caroline Ahcan stopped Carlee Maslowski and Jayden Kochppenin in another close match 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
In third doubles, Hailey and Hanna LaFrenier teamed to beat Camden Possard and Bella Harriman 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
GRG 6, Cloquet 1
First Singles: Eva Kangas, GRG, def. Marina Dostal, C, 6-0, 6-0
Second Singles: Claire Vekich, GRG, def. Winnie Benjamin-Hall, C, 6-2,6-0
Third Singles: Addie Loeb, C, def. Emily Hill, GRG, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Fourth Singles: Abby Gustason, GRG, def. Lydia Stone, C, 6-6 (7-2), 6-3
First Doubles: Jordan Troumbly/Courtney Brandt, GRG, def. Kylie McKeon/Brynn Martin, C, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
Second Doubles: Taryn Hamling/Caroline Ahcan, GRG, def. Carlee Maslowski/Jayden Kochppemin, C, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5
Third Doubles: Hailey LaFrenier/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, def. Camden Possard/Bella Harriman, C, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
Hibbing 5
GRG 2
The Thunderhawks lost to Hibbing 5-2 Thursday in Hibbing.
Hibbing won three of the four singles matches as the lone singles point for GRG came at first singles where Eva Kangas spanked Megan Bussey. Mercedes Furin beat Claire Vekich in second singles while Claire Rewertz topped Emily Hill in third singles. In the fourth singles match, Opal Valeri was victorious over Abby Gustason.
The Lightning’s other point came in the second doubles match where Taryn Hamling and Caroline Ahcan teamed to down Kasey Jo Renskers and Annika Lundell. Abigail Sullivan and Maddie Rewertz of Hibbing beat Courtney Brandt and Jordan Troumbly in the first doubles match while Lola Valeri and Bella Vincent topped GRG’s Hailey and Hannah LaFrenier in the third doubles match.
Hibbing 5, GRG 2
First Singles: Eva Kangas, GRG, def. Megan Bussey, H, 6-0, 6-2
Second Singles: Mercedes Furin, H, def. Claire Vekich, GRG, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1
Third Singles: Claire Rewertz, H, def. Emily Hill, GRG, 6-4, 6-2
Fourth Singles: Opal Valeri, H, def. Abby Gustason, GRG, 6-2, 6-3
First Doubles: Abigail Sullivan/Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Courtney Brandt/Jordan Troumbly, GRG, 6-0, 6-0
Second Doubles: Taryn Hamling/Caroline Ahcan, GRG, def. Annika Lundell/Kasey Jo Renskers, H, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Third Doubles: Lola Valeri/Bella Vincent, H, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Hailey LaFrenier, GRG, 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-1
