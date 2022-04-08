ELK RIVER — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) boys tennis team opened its season at Elk River on April 2, falling to Hibbing by a 5-2 score.
The Bluejackets won all four of the singles matches. Drew Anderson beat Blayne Mortenson in the first singles match while Cooper Hendrickson stopped Alex Frimanslund in second singles. In the third singles match, Tristen Babich came out on top of Guss Drennen. Hibbing’s Jack Gabardi defeated Gus Drennen in fourth singles.
GRG earned both its points in doubles play. The duo of Luc Dulong and Zach Lagergren won the first doubles match over Christian Dickson and Isaiah Hildebrand in straight sets while in second doubles, GRG’s Jens Kaldahl and Justin Kerr teamed up to stop Ben Molick and B. Durzhan, also in straight sets. Hibbing’s Ricardo Floez and Benny Galli won the third doubles match over GRG’s Ben Schroeder and Jack Sonder.
Hibbing 5, GRG 2
First Singles: Drew Anderson, H, def. Blayne Mortenson, GRG, 6-2, 6-1
Second Singles: Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Alex Frimanslund, GRG, 6-4, 6-1
Third Singles: Tristen Babich, H, def. Caiden MacLean, GRG, 6-2,6-1
Fourth Singles: Jack Gabardi, H, def. Gus Drennen, GRG, 6-3, 6-4
First Doubles: Luc Dulong/Zach Lagergren, GRG, def. Christian Dickson/Isaiah Hildebrand, H, 6-4, 6-4
Second Doubles: Jens Kaldahl/Justin Kerr, GRG, def. B en Molick/B. Durzhan, H, 6-0, 6-1
Third Doubles: Ricardo Flaez/Benny Galli, H, def. Ben Schroeder/Jack Sonder, GRG, 7-6 (3), 7-5
Virginia 7
GRG 0
VIRGINIA — A strong Virginia team defeated GRG 7-0 i action on April 5, in Virginia.
The Blue Devils swept the singles matches as Jared Delich defeated Blayne Mortenson in first singles action and Gavin Benz topped Luc Dulong at second singles. In third singles, Jake Bradach stopped Alex Frimanslund while Keegan Ruedebusch downed Joe Sutherland in fourth singles.
The duo of Owen Buggert and Oliver Boyd downed Zach Lagergren and Caiden MacLean in first doubles while Ryan Manninen and Dawson Ruedebusch defeated Jens Kaldahl and Justin Kerr in the second doubles match. In third doubles, Grady Dimbero and Grant Benz were victorious over Dylan Henrichsen and Preston Jorlund in a close match.
Virginia 7, GRG 0
First Singles: Jared Delich, V, def. Blayne Mortenson, GRG, 6-1, 6-0
Second Singles: Gavin Benz, V, def. Luc Dulong, GRG, 6-0, 6-3
Third Singles: Jake Bradach, V, def. Alex Frimanslund, GRG, 6-0, 6-0
Fourth Singles: Keegan Ruedebusch, V, def. Joe Sutherland, GRG, 6-0, 6-0
First Doubles: Owen Buggert/Oliver Boyd, V, def. Zach Lagergren/Caiden MacLean, GRG, 6-2, 6-4
Second Doubles: Ryan Manninen/Dawson Ruedebusch, V, def. Jens Kaldahl/Justin Kerr, GRG, 6-2, 6-4
Third Doubles: Grady Dimbero/Grant Benz, V, def. Dylan Henrichsen/Preston Jorlund, GRG, 6-1, 5-7, 12-10
