GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Tennis
Section 7AA
Duluth Denfeld 4
GRG 3
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys tennis team lost in the first round of the section tournament on May 19, falling to Duluth Denfeld 4-3 in Duluth.
Picking up wins for GRG were Blayne Mortenson in second singles as he stopped Adler Wormuth 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, the second doubles team of Caiden MacLean and Joe Sutherland as they downed Carson Schulte and Joe Eklund 6-2, 6-4, and the third doubles team of Jens Kaldahl and Easton Young who defeated Hayden Mann and Brendan Hughes 6-1, 7-5.
Denfeld 4, GRG 3
No. 1 Singles: Skyler Fossum, DD, def. Alex Frimanslund, GRG, 6-0, 7-5; No. 2 Singles: Blayne Mortenson, GRG, def. Adler Wormuth, DD, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 Singles: John Bloomquist, DD, def. Justin Kerr, GRG, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 Singles: Mathias MacMillan, DD, def. Dylan Henrichsen, GRG, 6-1, 306, 6-2
Doubles: No. 1: Lukas Mayne/Shane Redenbaugh, DD, def. Luc Dulong/Zach Lagergren, GRG, 6-0, 6-4; No. 2: Caiden MacLean/Joe Sutherland, GRG, def. Carson Schulte/Joe Eklund, DD, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3: Rolan Kuznetsov/Victor Plante, H, def. Jens Kaldahl/Easton Young, GRG, 6-1, 7-5.
Softball
Grand Rapids 4
Duluth Marshall 0
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team blanked Duluth Marshall 4-0 in road action on May 17.
Addie Linder hurled a shutout on the mound for the Thunderhawks. In her seven innings of work, she allowed no runs on just three hits while walking two, hitting one batter and striking out an impressive 16 hitters.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Lindsey Racine reached on a base hit and was driven home on a double by Lindsey Tulla.
The Thunderhawks added three more runs in the seventh inning.
Softball
Grand Rapids 10
Duluth Denfeld 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team pounded Duluth Denfeld 10-0 in a six-inning contest on May 18, in Grand Rapids.
Addie Linder was tough on the mound for the Thunderhawks in pitching the shutout. In her six innings of work, she gave up just two hits while walking two and striking out nine.
Grand Rapids scored a single run in the first inning and then broke the game open with six runs in the second inning.
Lindsey Tulla had four hits for Grand Rapids while Lindsey Racine scored four runs. Linder ripped a home run in the second inning.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 11
North Branch 6
NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team defeated North Branch 11-6 in play on May 13, on the road.
Nolan Svatos picked up the win on the mound for the Thunderhawks. He pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out one.
Garett Drotts started on the mound and pitched the first three innings and yielded four earned runs on six hits while walking three and fanning five. Ren Morque came on and pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits. Svatos came on in the fifth inning and pitched the rest of the way and was the recipient of a five-run seventh inning by Grand Rapids.
Morque had four hits with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and five RBIs while Kyle Henke had four hits, scored two runs and drove in two more. David Wohlers had three hits with a double, and Myles Gunderson had two hits, scored a run and drove in one.
from page b1
GR 120 030 5 — 11 18 1
NB 104 010 0 — 6 12 4
Grand Rapids: Garett Drotts, Ren Morque (3rd), Nolan Svatos (5th)(W); 2B-Ren Morque 2, David Wohlers.
Baseball
Duluth East 6
Grand Rapids 4
GRAND RAPIDS — In the first game of a doubleheader, the Grand Rapids High School baseball team lost to Duluth East 6-4 in nine innings.
Charlie Sutherland, who has committed to playing baseball at the University of Minnesota next season, cracked a two-run home run in the ninth inning for the winning runs.
Easton Sjostrand took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks, pitching an inning and allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out one. Myles Gunderson pitched the first eight innings for Grand Rapids and allowed four runs – none of which were earned – while giving up nine hits. He did not issue a walk and struck out two.
Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said the Thunderhawks had eight base running mistakes and 14 mental errors to add to the five physical errors in the loss.
Ren Morque had two hits with a double and a RBI for Rapids while David Wohlers had two hits with a RBI and a run scored. Nolan Svatos was 2-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and four stolen bases. Ben Keske hit a double and a run scored.
DE 020 200 002 — 6 11 1
GR 111 010 000 — 4 10 5
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson, Easton Sjostrand (9th)(L); 2B-Ren Morque, Ben Keske.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 7
Duluth East 0
GRAND RAPIDS — As bad as the Thunderhawks played in the first game of the doubleheader against Duluth East, they turned it completely around in the second game in dispatching the Greyhounds 7-0.
Easton Sjostrand hurled a four-hit shutout to take the win on the mound. It was third shutout of the season for the sophomore southpaw. He gave up four hits while walking three and striking out one.
The Thunderhawks had just four hits with Ben Keske having two hits with a double and a run scored. Myles Gunderson had a hit and scored two runs and Garett Drotts had a hit and a run scored.
DE 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
GR 001 600 0 — 7 4 0
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W); 2B-Ben Keske.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 14
Duluth Denfeld 9
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team downed Duluth Denfeld 14-9 in home action on May 18.
Tyler Norgard picked up the win in relief for Grand Rapids, pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing no runs on one hit and fanning one. Kyler Miller pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits while walking two. Klous Jones started on the mound and pitched the first three innings and gave up four runs and eight hits while striking out one.
Kyle Henke had two hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in two for the Thunderhawks and Nolan Svatos had two hits and a RBI. Ren Morque had a double, a run scored and a RBI while Ben Keske added a double and scored three times.
DD 210 150 0 — 9 14 8
GR 000 923 x — 14 9 3
Grand Rapids: Klous Jones, Kyler Miller (4th), Tyler Norgard (5th)(W); 2B-Kyle Henke, Ren Morque, Ben Keske.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 6
Proctor 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team defeated Proctor 6-3in action May 19, at home.
Nolan Svatos was the winning pitcher for Grand Rapids as he allowed three runs – none of which were earned – while giving up three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one. Garett Drotts came on in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and got out of the jam to preserve the win. He struck out one.
Drotts had two hits for Grand Rapids while Ben Keske had a triple and scored twice. Svatos added a double, scored a run and drove in one.
Grand Rapids is now 11-5 on the season. The Thunderhawks have a big section doubleheader at home next Tuesday at 4 p.m. when Hermantown comes to town with the winner to probably receive the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AAA Tournament. It is Senior Night on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Thunderhawks will be at Superior, Wis., on Wednesday, and they then end the regular season against Cambridge at home on Thursday. The 2022 Grand Rapids High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on the field prior to the game. The induction ceremony follows at 6:30 p.m.
“To do well in the playoffs, we need to clean things up, not just physically but mentally also,” said Kinnunen. “We are not locked in for every pitch of every game and in the playoffs that will kill you. If you want to be done early, you just don’t focus like we have been and fall asleep for one or two pitches. You can’t have that. Hopefully we can get it turned around where we can be locked in like we need to be in the playoffs.”
P 210 000 0 — 3 3 0
GR 110 004 x — 6 9 4
Grand Rapids: Nolan Svatos (W); 2B-Nolan Svatos; 3B-Ben Keske.
Synchronized
Swimming Spring Show
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Synchronized Swimming Club will host its Spring Show on Tuesday, May 24, at RJEMS in Grand Rapids.
There are two shows repeated at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show is open to the public and showcases all the hard work of the swimmers during the season.
There will be six synchronized routines performed plus an exhibition of figures. This year’s theme is “Heroes and Villains” and features a variety of music. If you have never seen a synchronized show before, it is very entertaining. Synchronized swimming combines swimming with dance to make an athletic, challenging sport.
Tickets can be purchased from a swimmer on the team or at the door. Show tickets are $5 per person, with kids under 5 free. A fun event at the end of the show is called “Chuck-A-Duck” where audience members buy a duck for a buck and see who can throw their duck nearest the ring in the pool to win half the funds.
For more information, check out the club’s Facebook page (Itasca Synchronized Swimming) or contact the club’s email at itascasynchronizedswimmingclub@yahoo.com. The Itasca Synchronized Swimming Club is self-supported and the only synchronized swimming club north of Minneapolis. Come enjoy this unique sport on May 24!
Golf
Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WIS. — The Grand Rapids High School boys golf team placed sixth in a tournament May 17, at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, Wis.
Eau Claire Memorial was first with 292 followed by River Falls, 293; and Superior and Cloquet, both with 319. Grand Rapids placed seventh with 334.
Will Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial was the medalist with a round of 69. Trey Timm of River Falls also had a 69 while Carter Lee of Eau Claire Memorial had a round of 70.
Kaden Nelson led Grand Rapids with a round of 78. He was followed by teammates Nathan Kramer, 83, Zach Roy, 84, Theo Trast, 89, and Gus Feldt, 93.
Golf
Northland Invite
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys golf team competed in the Northland Invite which was conducted at the Northland Country Club in Duluth on May 16.
Princeton was first with a team score of 309 followed by Cloquet, 313, and Duluth East, 313. Grand Rapids was seventh with a score of 345.
Kaden Nelson had the Thunderhawks’ top score of 81. He was followed by teammates William Shermoen,85, Marco Rolle, 89, Theo Trast, 90, Mason Trast, 90, and Zach Roy, 91.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Dolan Law 16
Clairmont Financial 12
Miskovich Dental 12
Carroll Funeral Home 11
Pokegama Grill 10
Deerwood Bank White 9
North Compass Financial 8
Northcliff Property Service 8
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 7
Grand Rapids Loan 6
Coldwell Bank Platinum 4
Grand Rapids Dental Care 4
NBC 1
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 0
Low Scores
Chris Carlson 35
Dan Soular 37
Mike Chandler 38
Mitch Kellin 38
Ryan “Points” Milette 38
John Ryan 39
Pat Pollard 39
Steve Rutt 39
Tony Jerulle 39
Palmer Division
Ping 16
Coldwell Banker Diamond 12
Current Electric 11
Greater Insurance 10
Acheson Tire 8
Eagles 8
Itasca Reliable 8
McCoy Construction 8
Paul Bunyan 8
Wells Fargo Legacy 8
Davis Oil 6
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 5
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 4
Deerwood Bank Maroon 0
Low Scores
Matt McClure 33
Luke Sheetz 36
Stewart Bastian 37
Adam Pavek 38
Jim Carlson 38
Keith Oleheiser 38
Ryan Dekich 38
Tom Lagergren 39
Softball
HCN 13
N-K 3
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland Storm fastpitch softball team dumped Nashwauk-Keewatin 13-3 in a six-inning game on May 19.
Pearson pitched the distance on the mound for HCN and struck out six.
Casper had three hits while Finke had a hit and a RBI. Pearson had three hits with a double and a triple, Zapzalka had a double and a RBI, Shaety had two hits and two RBIs, and Wilson, Dunham and Ahonen all had doubles.
Softball
HCN 5
Menagha 4
REMER — The Hill City/Northland (HCN) fastpitch softball team slipped past Menagha 5-4 in 10 innings in action on May 17.
Pearson pitched the first six innings for HCN and struck out five with Kaija Neary pitching the final four innings to get the win. She struck out four.
Emma Finke had a two hits with a double for the Storm while Neary had three hits with a pair of doubles. Ally Zapzalka had two doubles and Wilson had three singles.
Softball
Chisholm 4
HCN 1
HILL CITY —The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team lost to Chisholm 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on May 16.
Eighth grader Maddie Barnes pitched the first inning for HCN with freshman Kaija Neary pitching the final four innings.
Emma Finke had a double and drove in Casper who reached base on an error for the lone HCN run.
Softball
HCN 12
Chisholm 2
REMER — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team rebounded to win the second game of a doubleheader against Chisholm 12-2 in five innings on May 16.
Shaley Pearson pitched five innings for the win for HCN and struck out four.
Finke had a hit and three RBIs for HCN while Pearson had a triple and a RBI. Casper and Neary both had hits and Dunham was hit by a pitch three times. Wilson had a single and a RBI.
Baseball
Mt. Iron-Buhl 14
HCN 2 2
HILL CITY — Rylen Niska allowed just two runs on two hits in six and 2/3 innings Monday to lead the Mt. Iron-Buhl baseball team past Hill City/Northland 14-2.
Niska got the win on the mound with TJ Duchamp pitching the final 1/3 inning.
At the plate, Damian Tapio and Brant Tiedeman led the way for the Rangers with three hits apiece. Asher Zubich, Niska and Braden Tiedeman finished with a piano of hits each.
Belluzzo/Tingstad Invite
CHISHOLM — The Rock Ridge boys and the Hibbing girls won the OJ Belluzzo/John Tingstad Invite held Friday at Joel Maturi Field.
OJ Belluzzo/John Tingstad Invite
Girls: Team: 1. Hibbing 211; 2. Rock Ridge 159.5; 3. International Falls 109; 4. Hermantown 108.5; 5. Mountain Iron-Buhl 49; 6. Chisholm 22; 7. Bigfork 4.
100 — 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 12.60; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 12.80; 3. Zoe Plombon, C, 13.20; 4. Annika Nelson, Herm, 13.30; 5. (tie) Adaeze Enemuoh, Herm, 13.50, Tara Hertling, H, 13.50; 7. Claire Rewertz, H, 13.70; 8. Ella Lamppa, RR, 13.80.
200 — 1. Kellyn Biondi, Herm, 27.90; 2. Hertling, H, 28.90; 3. Anna Fink, RR, 28.90; 4. Rewertz, H, 29.10; 5. Lamppa, RR, 29.90; 6. Symone Perez, H, 30.40; 7. (tie) Larissa Williams, H, Anna Neyens, MIB, Sydney Tichy, H, 30.50.
400 — 1. Mileena Sladek, H, 1:08.80; 2. Ali Bretto, H, 1:10.10; 3. Addison Youngren, RR, 1:11.60; 4. Suzy Aubrey, MIB, 1:12.10; 5. Jillian Zeider, RR, 1:14.10; 6, Maggie Nelson, C, 1:14.30; 7. Hannah Weston, RR, 1:14.50; 8. Kylie Schow, C, 1:17.10.
800 — 1. Liz Nelson, MIB, 2:35.10; 2. Abigail Theien, H, 2:37.40; 3. Kate Nelson, MIB, 2:38.70; 4. Claire Niksich, Herm, 2:40.90; 5. Liv Birkeland, Herm, 2:42.50; 6. Destiny Schmitz, C, 2:42.50; 7. Jocelyn Strukel, H, 2:45.80; 8. Jorie Anderson, H, 2:46.30.
1600 — 1. Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:33.30; 2. Nora Stark, RR, 5:36.00; 3. Anderson, H, 5:52.00; 4. Gianna Figueroa, H, 5:52.20; 5. Campbell Amundson, Herm, 5:57.20; 6. Kate Nelson, MIB, 6:01.00; 7. Reese Aune, H, 6:09.60; 8. Audra Murden, H, 6:17.20.
3200 — 1. Sladek, H, 13:17.90; 2. Miriam Milani, H, 13:30.10; 3. Katelyn Torrel, RR, 14:00.30; 4. Kaari Harsila, RR, 14:90.90.
100 hurdles — 1. Jillan Bilben, IF, 17.80; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 18.20; 3. Lucy Virant, RR, 18.40; 4. Maija Rantala, RR, 18.50; 5. Veyda Friend, H, 20.20; 6. (tie) Abby Borgstrom Herm, Caitlin Cox, Herm, 20.70; 8. Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 21.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Stenson, H, 52.10; 2. Rantala, RR, 55.80; 3. (tie) Dianne LaVoy, IF, Virant, RR, 56.60; 5. Luci Bretto, H, 57.70; 6. Krause, RR, 58.70; 7. Friend, H, 59.20; 8. Abigail Sather, RR, 59.40.
4x100 — 1. Rock Ridge (McKendrick Landwer, Anna Fink, Krause, Ava Fink), 52.60; 2. Hermantown (Birkeland, Annika Nelson, Enemuoh, Biondi), 53.10; 3. Hermantown (Brooke Wiese, Alyssa Yokom, Erica McDonald, Emma Herstad), 56.60; 4. International Falls (Mary Versteeg, Skylee Schwartz, Savannah Valentine, Bilben), 56.90; 5. Rock Ridge (Grace Langowski, Cassy Maus, Parker Wercinski, Ashley Dahl), 59.60; 6. Chisholm (Layla Rajkovich, Amariya Larson, Sloen Worlie, Plombon), 59.80; 7. Hibbing (Desiree DiIorio, Tamera Gosser, Luci Wilson, Tichy), 1:01.00; 8. Bigfork (Josephine Kinn, Eleanor Prato, Ana Haataja, Annie Barber), 1:03.40.
4x200 — 1. Hibbing (Andrea Petroske, Abigail Theien, Brynn Babich, Gherardi), 1:51.50; 2. Hermantown (Nelson, McDonald, Biondi, Enemuoh), 1:56.70; 3. Rock Ridge (Crum, Maus, Kayden Maturi, Ashley Dahl), 1:59.30; 4. Chisholm (Rajkovich, Kylie Schow, Ashley Panichi, Jezirae Flack), 2:05.60; 5. Hibbing (Luci Bretto, Gosser, Wilson, Tichy), 2:10.40; 6. International Falls (Versteeg, Kieren Ford, Lauren Basaraba, Schwartz), 2:11.00; 7. Hermantown (Borgstrom Astrid Loken, Annika Tveiten, Cora Lord), 2:11.00; 8. Rock Ridge (Jolie Stocke Caylee Westby, Vienna Zeidler, Weston), 2:15.80.
4x400 — 1. Hibbing (Theien, Babich, Anderson, Figueroa), 4:29.00; 2. Hermantown (Wiese, Niksich, Amundson, Birkeland), 4:37.20; 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Suzy Aubrey, Kate Nelson, Anna Neyens, Liz Nelson), 4:42.60; 4. Hibbing (Strukel, Charliegh Hartl, Petroske, Emma Reini), 4:47.40; 5. International Falls (LaVoy, Versteeg, Basaraba, Sullivan), 4:54.80; 6. Rock Ridge (Avah Kraushaar, Jacinda Wilcox, Mia Stark, Nora Stark), 4:56.10; 7. Rock Ridge (Youngren, Weston, Zeider, Crum), 4:57.30.
4x800 — 1. Hibbing (Strukel, Stenson, Sladek, Figueroa), 10:41.20; 2. International Falls (LaVoy, Quianna Ford, Abbigail Hutchinson, Ryan Ford), 11:22.00; 3. Hibbing (Hartl, Reini, Milani, Ali Bretto), 11:22.00.
High jump — 1. Tresa Baumgard, C, 5-2; 2. Hutchinson, IF, 4-10; 3. Sullivan, IF, 4-6; 4. Symone Perez, H, 4-6; 5. Brynn Babich, H, 4-4; 6. Ellie Bjorge, RR, 4-4; 7. Sather, RR, 4-4; 8. Flack, C, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Gherardi, H, 11-0; 2. Ford, IF, 8-0; 3. (tie) Ryan Ford, IF, Sladek, H, 7-6; 5. LaVoy, IF, 6-6; 6. Hesseldahl, IF, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Hutchinson, IF, 15-6; 2. Gherardi, H, 15-6; 3. Anna Fink, RR, 15-0; 4. Neyens, MIB, 13-9; 5. Wilcox, RR, 13-2; 6. Quianna Ford, IF, 13-1 ½; 7. Larussa Williams, H, 12-11; 8. Ryan Ford, IF, 13-1 ½.
Triple jump — 1. Hutchinson, IF, 31-10; 2. Lamppa, RR, 30-2 1/1; 3. Anna Fink, RR, 30-1; 4. Wilcox, RR, 29-8; 5. Ryan Ford, IF, 29-5; 6. Sullivan, IF, 28-11 ½; 7. Schwartz, IF, 26-6; 8. Quianna Ford, IF, 25-8 ½.
Shot put — 1. Gabby Belrose, Herm, 30-6 ½; 2. Emma Herstad, Herm, 29-8; 3. Isabelle Walto, H, 29-0; 4. Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 28-1; 5. Bilben, IF, 27-6 ½; 6. Rebekah Storlie, B, 26-9 ½; 7. Lord, Herm, 26-9; 8. Tveiten, Herm, 26-6 ¾.
Discus — 1. Tveiten, Herm, 81-0; 2. Alex Gunderson, RR, 75-5; 3. Landwer, RR, 75-1; 4. Herstad, Herm, 72-6; 5. Yokom, Herm, 72-4; 6. Mya Gallus, MIB, 72-0; 7. Rasmussen, RR, 70-3; 8. Basaraba, IF, 70-2.
Boys: Team: 1. Rock Ridge 261; 2. Hibbing 177.5; 3. Hermantown 117.5; 4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 47; 5. Chisholm 46; 6. Bigfork 10.
100 — 1. Amari Manning, H, 11.20; 2. Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.40; 3. Cameron Stocke, RR, 11.50; 4. Gavin Simonson, Herm, 11.80; 5. (tie) Hayden Roche, C, Trevor VonBrethorst, H, Ethan Lauzen, C, 11.90; 8. Ryan Herberg, RR, 12.10.
200 — 1. Manning, H, 23.70; 2. Logan Drews, H, 24.00; 3. Wilson, RR, 24.10; 4. Dallas Williams, RR, 24.20; 5. (tie) Finn Eskeli, H, Max Williams, RR, 24.50; 7. Thomas Hagen, H, 24.90; 8. Roche, C, 25.00.
400 — 1. Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 53.70; 2. Tristan Peterson, RR, 55.30; 3. Broc Sundland, Herm, 55.50; 4. Drews, H, 56.20; 5. Gaven Bloomdahl, Herm, 56.90; 6. Elias Langner, H, 57.10; 7. Michael French, MIB, 58.60; 8. Chance Sandness, RR, 59.20.
800 — 1. Schmitz, Herm, 2:08.30; 2. Jared Delich, RR, 2:09.40; 3. Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 2:11.70; 4. Jake Bradach, RR, 2:17.20; 5. Max Andrews, RR, 2:21.20; 6. Hudson Petrini, RR, 2:29.00; 7. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:31.30; 8. Preston Sladek, H, 2:32.10.
1600 — 1. Kayfes, MIB, 4:56.30; 2. Matti Koski, RR, 5:01.00; 3. Christian Massich, H, 5:16.80; 4. Jack Bottoms, H, 5:18.00; 5. Connor Matschiner, RR, 5:19.70; 6. Wade Harsila, RR, 5:24.50; 7. Leighton Helander, MIB, 5:26.40; 8. Oliver Stevens, H, 5:28.20.
3200 — 1. Stocke, RR, 9:47.90; 2. Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:43.90; 3. Zach Warner, Herm, 13:12.90; 4. Abraham Stone, Herm, 13:51.50.
110 hurdles — 1. Dallas Swart, H, 16.70; 2. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 17.80; 3. Shane Zancauske, C, 17.90; 4. Wyatt Loken, Herm, 18.90; 5. Cooper Williams, RR, 19.90; 6. Kai Strom, H, 20.30; 7. Chris Woods, H, 20.60; 8. Wyatt Scott, Herm, 21.10.
300 hurdles — 1. Swart, H, 44.40; 2. Loken, Herm, 45.00; 3. Williams, RR, 47.90; 4. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 48.50; 5. Levi Flatley, RR, 49.90; 6. Isaac Flatley, RR, 51.40; 7. Cazmiro Carlson, RR, 51.60; 8. Brady Alaspa, RR, 52.10.
4x100 — 1. Rock Ridge (Jake Burress, Griffen Krmpotich, Dallas Williams, Wilson), 46.30; 2. Hibbing (Hagen, VonBrethorst, Eskeli, Manning), 46.80; 3. Hermantown (Brody Summers, Cole Thorsvik, Simonson, Noah Bloomquist), 47.30; 4. Chisholm (Roche, Zancauske, July Abernathy, Lauzen), 47.50; 5. Hermantown (Rocco Erickson, Jachai Cline, Jonah Wright, Devin Kirchner), 49.60; 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Jarro Alto, Sam Larson, Finley Ratliff, Landon Kniefel), 50.50; 7. Rock Ridge (Jaydon Peglow, Austin Schackman, Aiden Jowers, Sawyer Williams), 52.50; 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Carson Block, Nolan Akstulewicz, Matt Lira, Grady Knapper), 1:03.50.
4x200 — 1. Hermantown (Blomdahl, Sundland, Summers, Schmitz), 1:36.70; 2. Rock Ridge (Burress, Herberg, Dallas Williams, Max Williams), 1:37.70; 3. Hibbing (VonBrethorst, Hagen, Ben Riipinen, Drews), 1:38.50; 4. Rock Ridge (Aidan Hecimovich, Sandnas, Gage Thielbar, Gunnar George), 1:43.90; 5. Hermantown (Cline, Abraham Stone, Merritt, Andre Enberg), 1:56.70; 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Aubrey, Austin Nelson, Block, Knapper), 2:04.40; 7. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Aiden Akstulewicz, Izaiah Alto, Lira, Nolan Akstulewizc), 2:25.00.
4x400 — 1. Rock Ridge (Aiden Hecimovich, Anthony Hecimovich, Luke Hecimovich, George), 3:48.40; 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (French, Ratliff, Kniefel, Kayfes), 33:56.90; 3. Hermantown (Cox, Blomquist, Ethan Luiten, Loken), 4:03.60; 4. Hibbing (Ethan Aune, Austin Valento, Elias Langner, Silas Langner), 4:10.50; 5. Rock Ridge (Kendall, Matschiner, Krmpotich, Max Williams), 4:1.80.
4x800 — 1. Rock Ridge (Bradach, Delich, Kendall, Matschiner), 9:06.40; 2. Hibbing (Justin Walker, Aune, Taite Murden, Massich), 9:39.80; 3. Hermantown (Luiten, Blomquist, Cox, Thomas Flanagan), 9:46.30.
High jump — 1. Schmitz, Herm, 6-0; 2. Lauzen, C, 5-10; 3. Charlie Thompson, C, 5-8; 4. Abernathy, C, 5-6; 5. Max Williams, RR, 5-6; 6. Herberg, RR, 5-4; 7. Kirchner, Herm, 5-4; 8. Sundland, Herm. 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Austin Pierce, H, 11-6; 2. Ethan Roy, H, 11-0; 3. Valento, H, 8-6; 4. Ian Villebrun, MIB, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Manning, H, 20-5 ¼; 2. Krmpotich, RR, 17-4 ½; 3. Hagen, H, 16-9. ½; 4. Sawyer Williams, RR, 16-7 ½; 5. Noah Mitchell, RR, 16-6 ½; 6, Dallas Williams, RR, 16-5 ½; 7. John Gannacci, Herm, 14-7; 8. Jacob Halverson, C, 13-11.
Triple jump — 1. Levi Flatley, RR, 37-7; 2. Thompson, C, 36-9; 3. Roy, H, 36-5; 4. Bottoms, H, 34-7 ½; 5. Alaspa, RR, 31-10; 6. Sawyer Williams, RR, 31-4 ¾; 7. Peglow, RR, 26-11 ½.
Shot put — 1. Isaac Flatley, RR, 43-7 ½; 2. Aiden Shepherd, H, 43-5; 3. Caden Kallinen, B, 41-3; 4. Mitchell, RR, 41-2; 5. Aluni, RR, 40-10; 6. Alexander Henderson, H, 40-9; 7. Krenz, RR, 40-6 ¾; 8. Chase Jacobson, B, 39-6 ½.
Discus — 1. Krenz, RR, 123-11; 2. Aluni, RR, 118-6; 3. Colton Jaros, Herm, 112-3; 4. Alex Schneider, MIB, 107-1 ½; 5. Shepherd, H, 106-5; 6. Kallinen, B, 102-6; 7. Vincent Marchetti, H, 101-2; 8. Evan Senst, Herm, 100-0.
