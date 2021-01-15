GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team opened its season on Thursday night against the Duluth East Greyhounds, a team that is expected to make a run at a section title this year.
Duluth East listed nine players on its roster who are 6-feet, 5-inches or more and that height made things difficult for the Thunderhawks as they fell by the score of 62-50 in action in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
Brady Bachmann led the Thunderhawks in scoring with 15 points. Austin Hanson scored 13, Luke Roy, nine, Trent Johnson, eight, Ian Salmela, three, and Ethan Florek added two.
Noah Paulson, a 6-8 center, led Duluth East with 27 points while 6-7 Mattie Thompson added 15.
“We scrapped; Duluth East has some size and they have a couple kids that are going to be playing college basketball next year,” said Grand Rapids coach Scott Bachmann, who was at the helm for his first game with the Thunderhawks. “Our kids played with grit and guys, they played hard and I thought by and large that we played fairly well.”
The Thunderhawks found it difficult to drive to the basket because of the Greyhounds’ size and were forced to shoot a lot from the outside.
“We have to find other ways to score, we have to find ways to get to the free throw line more and we need to penetrate and get to the basket more,” Bachmann said. “But we took what they gave us and we did shoot it fairly well.”
Bachmann said without question that Duluth East will be among the top two or three teams the Thunderhawks will play all season.
“It was a good base for us on opening night and there are things for us to work on,” Bachmann said. “With the group of kids that we have, they’ll work on it and we’ll get better as the season progresses.”
The Thunderhawks are next in action Saturday on the road at Duluth Marshall and they will travel to Hermantown for a game on Tuesday.
“We are going to work both on the offensive and defensive ends,” the coach explained. “We want to work on the little things and try to improve moving forward.”
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 6
CEC 1
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team opened its season in impressive fashion Thursday night in Cloquet as it defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-1.
Hunter Bischoff led the offensive attack for the Thunderhawks as he scored two goals and added three assists in a five-point game. Joey DelGreco also scored twice and added an assist for Grand Rapids.
Special teams played an important role in the win as the Thunderhawks tallied twice while shorthanded and also added a power play goal.
Bischoff started off the scoring with a shorthanded goal at the 13:46 mark of the first period. Then, with just seconds left in the period, DelGreco scored his first goal as Grand Rapids led 2-0 after one period.
The Thunderhawks scored twice in the second period to take a 4-0 advantage into the third period. DelGreco scored his second goal in the period while Grand Rapids was shorthanded and Garett Drotts added the other goal.
CEC scored its lone goal on a power play early in the third period on a goal by Logan Dushkin. However, Bischoff and Easton Young added goals later in the period as Grand Rapids cruised to the win.
Wyatt Pilkenton kicked out 22 of the 23 shots he faced for Grand Rapids for a solid effort in the nets. Jacob Walsh was bombarded with 52 shots for the Lumberjacks and saved 46 of them.
Grand Rapids is now 1-0 for the season. It was on the road at Moorhead on Saturday and it will play its home opener at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, against Duluth Marshall.
GR 2 2 2 — 6
CEC 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — 1. GR, Hunter Bischoff (Jack Peart, Joey DelGreco), 13:46 (pp); 2. GR, DelGreco (Bischoff), 16:37.
Second Period — 3. GR, DelGreco (Bischoff), 4:44 (sh); 4. GR, Garett Drotts (Bischoff, Sam Sterle), 8:00.
Third Period — 5. CEC, Logan Dushkin (Brayden Tyman, Cade Anderson), 4:47 (pp); 6. GR, Bischoff (Easton Young), 9:23 (sh); 7. GR, Young (Drotts), 10:56.
Goalie Saves — CEC, Jacob Walsh 13-22-11-46; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 2-5-15-22.
Penalties — CEC, 4 for 8 minutes; Grand Rapids 7 for 25 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 3
Eveleth-Gilbert 3
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team opened its season against Iron Range Conference rival Eveleth-Gilbert and the two teams skated to a 3-3 tie in action at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine on Thursday.
Results of the game were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
Greenway is next in action Saturday, Jan. 16, when it travels to Two Harbors for a 7 p.m. game. The Raiders will play host to International Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
GRG 5
Marshall 0
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) Lightning girls hockey team had a great opening night as it shut out Duluth Marshall 5-0 in action Thursday in Duluth.
Mercury Bischoff had two goals and an assist for the Lightning while Makenzie Cole kicked out 19 shots to record the shutout in the nets.
The Lightning scored three goals in the first period to take a big lead. Bischoff scored the first two goals while Kaisa Reed also scored as GRG led 3-0.
After a scoreless second period, GRG added two more unanswered goals in the third period. Grace Sevigny scored the first goal while Molly Pierce scored the second for the Lightning.
Rae Anderson and Charlesa Prior combined for 18 saves in the nets for Duluth Marshall.
GRG, 1-0 for the season, will play North Wright County on Saturday at 2 p.m. for its home opener. It will then play Bemidji on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. at the IRC Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 54
Hill City/Northland 46
HILL CITY — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team started off its 2021 season on the road in Hill City to face the Hill City/Northland Storm.
Outsized and outnumbered, the Huskies pulled off the win, defeating the Storm 54-46.
While the game started out with the scoring going back and forth, the Huskies battled and were able to pull away for the win.
Natalie Haley, a senior, led the Lady Huskies with 27 points while also pulling down seven rebounds, recording seven steals and dishing out three assists. Sophomore Kristen Grover had 13 points, five rebounds, seven steals and two assists and eighth grader Memphys Tendrup scored six points. Eleanor Prato, another eighth grader, had four points, four rebounds and four assists while still another eighth grader, Josephine Kinn, had two points, three rebounds and two steals. Seventh grader Kambry Pearson added two points, five rebounds and four steals. Also seeing action for Bigfork were junior Kaylee Caron and eighth grader Maddie Niemala.
