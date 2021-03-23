GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team advanced to the championship game of the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament with a dominating 4-0 victory over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) in semifinal action Saturday in Grand Rapids.
An indication of just how one-sided of a game it was can be seen in the differential in shots on goal by the two teams. Grand Rapids put 49 shots on net while CEC managed just six.
“We competed for three periods and I thought we were good in all three zones,” said Grand Rapids head coach Wade Chiodo. “I knew eventually that we would find a way to get the puck into the back of the net and we did. Then, we continued to play the same way which was good.
“I thought we were pretty complete. We took care of pucks and we made smart decisions out there. I wish we had capitalized on our power play – we were 0-for-4 and that was one area we are going to talk about and shore up a few things for Wednesday.
“But I was really happy with us taking care of pucks and not turning the puck over too much. We had one in front of our goal line in the first period and other than that it was pretty clean hockey which I was happy about.”
After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids notched three goals in the second period to basically put the game away. The Thunderhawks added a single goal in the final period.
“It’s a full effort from our goalie to our defensemen and our forwards to buying in staying above the puck and staying in a good defensive situation and protecting our own net,” Chiodo said. “Once we gain possession of the puck we are thinking offense immediately no matter where you are at on the ice sheet. I think the kids have taken that and ran with it.”
Grand Rapids outshot CEC 13-0 in the first period but could not turn on the red light. However, that changed just 1:58 into the second period when Hunter Bischoff scored the only goal the Thunderhawks would need on feeds from John Bonner and Braeden Holcomb.
Holcomb followed with a goal just a little more than eight minutes later and Joey DelGreco found the back of the net with 58 seconds remaining in the middle period as Grand Rapids led 3-0 after two periods.
Jack Peart scored an empty net goal with one minute remaining for the last Grand Rapids goal.
Wyatt Pilkenton was forced to stop just six shots in recording the shutout in the nets for the Thunderhawks. Meanwhile, CEC goaltender Zach Tyman was forced to stop 45 shots in the game.
Grand Rapids now faces Andover in the section championship game set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
“We are confident and we know we have to play our game,” said Chiodo. “We’re not making any changes; we are what we are and our biggest thing is if we play fast and we play sound hockey in all three zones, we will be just fine.”
Chiodo said the Thunderhawks need to come out ready to play against Andover.
“If there is one thing that we have struggled with is coming out of the gate,” said Chiodo. “I do know that at some point Andover is going to have opportunities and we can bend but not break in how we are going to handle it. They are a good hockey team and when you play good teams, guess what? They are going to get their chances and we just have to stay the course, stay where we are at and doing the things that we have been doing all year.”
The Thunderhawks did not have a good power play against CEC and Chiodo said the Thunderhawk special teams need to step up against Andover.
“I think it is going to come down to a faceoff, understanding where you need to be or who you need to pick up,” the coach said. “Andover is very good on rushes and we need to handle that and make sure we have guys in the right spots.”
Chiodo said Andover likes to play with speed and spring players free for lone breaks.
“They work – that’s their big MO is they work,” Chiodo said about Andover. “They compete hard and they play with speed so we have to make sure we stay above the puck and stay above them so we don’t give up odd-man rushes. We need to do our checks and balances and we will be fine.”
It is the first section championship game to be staged in Grand Rapids and Chiodo said the players are ready.
“It is going to be a very entertaining game because they have a lot of speed on that team and it is going to put pressure on us so we have to make sure we are in the right spots,” Chiodo explained. “The kids are excited; they have been working for this for many years. I told them there is not too many times in high school hockey that you are going to get a section final game in your home barn. I told them to take advantage of it, enjoy it. You get one more chance to play at home and show everybody what we are capable of doing.”
CEC 0 0 0— 0
GR 0 3 1— 4
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. GR, Hunter Bischoff (John Bonner, Braeden Holcomb), 1:58; 2. GR, Holcomb (Jack Peart, Sam Sterle), 10:12; 3. GR, Joey DelGreco (Peart, Easton Young), 16:12.
Third Period — 4. GR, Peart, 16:00 (en).
Goalie Saves — CEC, Zach Tyman 13-16-16—45; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 0-4-2—6; Penalty minutes — CEC, 4-for-8 minutes; GR, 4-for-8 minutes.
