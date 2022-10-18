EVELETH — The Grand Rapids High School football team remained undefeated on the season as it had little trouble in defeating Rock Ridge 51-0 in action Friday night at Eveleth.
“Rock Ridge presented some things defensively that were challenging for us but we were able to figure it out and take advantage of it,” said Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn. “It’s fun to see the kids continue to grow up front, in the backfield and on the perimeter. Caleb Rychart has been solid all year and he is now to the game as he hasn’t played since he was in the eighth grade.
“It was fun everybody to grow. We were able to get some young guys in and hopefully we can continue to develop our depth.”
After Rock Ridge went three and out in the first possession of the game, Grand Rapids needed just three plays to get on the scoreboard. That score came when the dangerous Aiden Chandler sprinted 76 yards for a touchdown. Grant Chandler booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks had an early 7-0 advantage.
While the Thunderhawks scored just one touchdown in the first quarter, the second quarter was much better for them as they put up 23 points in the quarter to take a huge 30-0 advantage into halftime. Jake Troumbly scored the first touchdown of the quarter on an eight-yard run. Grant Chandler’s kick put Grand Rapids ahead 14-0.
Grand Rapids increased its lead to 20-0 later in the quarter when Aiden Chandler scored his second touchdown, this time on a run that covered 25 yards. The extra point kick was no good but the Thunderhawks led 20-0 midway through the second quarter.
Grand Rapids recorded a safety later in the quarter, and then with little time remaining the Thunderhawks scored their last points of the half when quarterback Ethan Florek connected with Owen Glenn on an 18-yard touchdown pass.
The Thunderhawk defense dominated just as much as the offense in the first half as it held Rock Ridge without a first down and just 21 yards total in the half. The kick for the extra point was good as Grand Rapids took a big lead into halftime.
Troumbly put the game into running time in the third quarter for the Thunderhawks when he scored his second touchdown, again on an eight-yard run.
Junior Jamin Froelich score the final two touchdowns for the Thunderhawks, the first on a 40-yard run and the second on a 30-yard punt return.
Aiden Chandler finished with 128 yards rushing unofficially in the game while Glenn picked up 75 yards.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 7-0 for the season.
MEA Weekend
With a short week in terms of preparation because of the game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the road versus Duluth Denfeld, Spahn said the Hunters have several quality athletes.
“They have a kid who will probably be the quickest we are going to see and they have another back who is extremely talented,” Spahn said. “It is kind of like thunder and lightning, and they are coming off a big win at Duluth East. So they will be confident and ready to go and hopefully we can go over there and continue how we have been playing and come home happy.”
Spahn said completing an undefeated regular season, which would occur with a win over Denfeld, is something the entire team has worked hard for.
“I think the kids are excited about the opportunity to do that,” the coach explained. “Hopefully we can match that excitement for the opportunity to prepare. It is a short week but practice has been good. We are fortunate to be in a position to hopefully close out the regular season undefeated because of the work that all of these guys have put in. It is because of how much they care for each other and how much they play for each other. As a coach, that makes me pretty happy.”
Grand Rapids is the defending section champion, and even with a target on its backs it was able to persevere and keep its record undefeated.
“We have handled a different type of adversity,” Spahn said. “They have battled back, scratched and clawed and really grew as the year has gone on. Hopefully we can continue that growth in the coming weeks. We got everybody’s best game and the kids really responded well even when it looked fairly bleak in a couple of those games. They just kept fighting; we have gritty kids and we have kids that really love each other and really want to do well.”
Spahn said the practice load for the players is lightened as the season progresses and he said the team will practice Thursday morning and then have the remainder of the weekend off before returning to practice on Monday.
“I think they have earned a couple days break and I think everybody kind of needs that to recharge the batteries,” Spahn said.
Grand Rapids 7 23 6 15—51
Rock Ridge 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
GR-Aiden Chandler 76-yard run (Grant Chandler kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Jake Troumbly 8-yard run (Chandler kick)
GR-Chandler 25-yard run (Kick no good)
GR-Safety tackle in end zone
GR-Owen Glenn 18-yard pass from Ethan Florek (A. Chandler run)
