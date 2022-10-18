EVELETH — The Grand Rapids High School football team remained undefeated on the season as it had little trouble in defeating Rock Ridge 51-0 in action Friday night at Eveleth.

“Rock Ridge presented some things defensively that were challenging for us but we were able to figure it out and take advantage of it,” said Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn. “It’s fun to see the kids continue to grow up front, in the backfield and on the perimeter. Caleb Rychart has been solid all year and he is now to the game as he hasn’t played since he was in the eighth grade.

