GRAND RAPIDS — Teens are experiencing more problems than ever in a society that continues to evolve.
And, the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls basketball teams want to do something about it. That’s why new Thunderhawks head coach Chadwick Persons and members of the team are sponsoring Hoops of Hope, which has been established to bring hope to teens in Itasca County foster care for the holidays. The team is asking people to donate a gift at Thunderhawk home games leading up to Christmas. Home games where people can donate will be the girls basketball game versus Bemidji on Dec. 7, and the boys basketball game on Dec. 10 versus Pequot Lakes.
Gift ideas could be charging cords for cell phones, carharadt hats, gift cards and chopper gloves. Gifts will be given to Itasca County officials who will then disperse the gifts to teens in foster care.
Persons said plenty of Christmas gifts for toddlers and young children are donated each year, but he said the young teens in foster care in the county are missed.
“They fall through the cracks,” said Persons. “Talking with county administrators, they said if we can do something to bring hope to kids in those ages pre-teens and teenagers – that would be great. So we trying to bring a little awareness to that.
“So, we are hoping people can bring a gift – anything from a gift card to a pair of mittens or a hat. This could bring a little hope into the lives of Itasca County teenagers in the foster care system.”
Persons said the youngsters who receive the gifts realize that there are people pulling for them and are trying to help them make a great commitment into society and the world around them.
“We want them to know that we are with them and that we want the best for them,” Persons explained. “That’s what we want to build into our culture, that we are teams that are for each other, and not only for each other on the team but for other people that are in need too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.