GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team split a pair of matches recently, defeating Deer River and then dropping its first match of the season to Hermantown.
Following are results of the matches:
Grand Rapids 3
Deer River 0
The Thunderhawks came away with an easy 3-0, 25-5, 25-7, 25-8 victory.
Grand Rapids’ serving continued to be effective as it recorded 22 ace serves in the match.
Braya LaPlant returned to action and had a big match with 12 kills, four ace serves, 11 set assists and four ace serves. Claire Walsh had eight kills and she also added three ace serves and eight digs. Kyra Giffin had four kills while Jenny Bowman recorded three kills, one ace serve and one dig. Eva Salmela had three kills and one block and Kate Jamtgaard and Kamryn Kleinfelter both had two kills. Lexi Lindgren had eight digs, three set assists and two ace serves while Lindsey Racine finished with two ace serves and three digs. Zoee Johnson had an eye-opening 10 ace serves, 17 set assists and three digs.
Hermantown 3
Grand Rapids 1
At Hermantown, Grand Rapids lost its first match of the season on the road at Hermantown on Oct. 22, losing 3-1, 25-16, 25-8, 25-27, 25-19.
Claire Walsh had 13 kills, three ace serves, 25 digs and one block for the Thunderhawks while Braya LaPlant finished with 10 kills, 15 digs, three blocks and five set assists. Zoee Johnson finished with three ace serves, 18 digs and 22 set assists while Kyra Giffin had two kills and five digs. Jenny Bowman recorded four kills, one ace serve, four digs and two blocks while Kate Jamtgaard had four kills, one dig and two blocks. Kam Klinefelter finished with four kills, one dig and two blocks and Lexi Lindgren had two ace serves, 20 digs and four set assists. Lindsey Racine had 17 digs and one set assist.
With the two matches, Grand Rapids is now 5-1 for the season.
Greenway 3
Deer River 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team swept Deer River in recent action.
The Raiders won 3-0, 25-5, 25-13, 25-11.
Claire Vekich finished with 13 kills, four blocks and five ace serves for the Raiders while Lexi Hammer had 19 set assists. Kaisa Reed had nine digs and four ace serves and Bri Miller added six ace serves.
Greenway 3
Hibbing 0
Greenway defeated Hibbing 3-0, 25-6, 25-16, 25-18 on Thursday.
Claire Vekich finished with 18 kills, seven digs and three ace serves while Lexi Hammer had 34 set assists and three ace serves. Kaisa Reed recorded 10 kills, Ellie Vekich had eight digs and Bri Miller finished with five kills.
Haley Hawkinson had four kills and five blocks for Hibbing while Justyne Orazem had three kills and nine digs. Aysia Skalsky had two blocks, eight digs and five set assists. Bailey Broker finished with three kills, three set assists and seven blocks while Bella Scaia had three ace serves and 15 digs.
