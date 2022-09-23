GRAND RAPIDS — The members of the Grand Rapids High School cross country team had their lone home meet of the season on Sept.20, at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
Following are results of the meet:
Varsity Girls
Duluth East won the team title with 37. It was followed by Hibbing,71, and North Shore, 84. Grand Rapids finished in 10th place with 229 while Deer River/Northland was 11th with 324.
Junior Liz Nelson of Mt. Iron-Buhl won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:49. Freshman Maija Lamppa of Rock Ridge was second in 19:56 while freshman Carolina Arvold of Duluth East placed third in 20:22.
Junior Whitney Sylvester was the top placer for the Thunderhawks as she was 25th in 22:06. She was followed by teammates junior Ella Karkela, 50th in 23:40, junior Emily Walters, 55th in 24:08, junior Ellen Sween, 57th in 24:23, junior Emily Timm, 69thin 28:10, senior Gabby Daydodge, 72nd in 28:34, and junior Madeline Larson, 75th in 29:57.
Junior Faith Hawkins was the top finisher for Deer River/Northland as she was 65th in 26:26. She was followed by teammates sophomore Hannah Decko, 76th in 31:10, senior Arionna Doerr, 77th in 31:44, junior Teona Bebeau, 79th in 33:13, and senior Emma Francisco, 80th in 33:55.
Varsity Boys
Rock Ridge captured the team title with 24 points followed by Duluth East, 43, and Hibbing, 125. Grand Rapids was a close fourth with 130.
Senior Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge won the five-kilometer race handily in a time of 15:48. Senior Miles Fischer of Cloquet was second in 16:32 while senior Noah Foster of Cromwell was third in 16:34.
Senior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa as the top Thunderhawk runner as he placed 17th in 18:07. He was followed by teammates sophomore Mason Adler, 24th in 18:23, sophomore Zane Poenix, 26th in 18:43, junior Nik Casper, 33rd in 19:09, junior Mason Sovada, 35th in 19:19, junior Seth Barton, 39th in 19:30, and freshman Kale Fairchild, 40th in 19:33.
Senior Matthew Schaaf of Deer River/Northland was 62nd in 20:43. He was followed by teammates senior Landon Waddell, 81st in 25:43, and senior Armando Salazar, 83rd in 26:10.
Junior Varsity Boys
Sophomore Peter Saftner of Duluth East won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18:22. Senior Tyler Stark of Duluth East was second in 18:29 and senior Aren Carlson of Duluth East was third in 18:31.
Brenden Sylvester was the Thunderhawks’ top finisher as he was 15th in 19:34. He was followed by teammates Larson Curnow, 24th in 20:15, Randall Belanger, 32nd in 21:00, Joe Anderson, 35th in 21:03, Matthew Johnson, 56th in 22:22, Joel Frost, 58th in 22:33, Micah Sween, 67th in 23:05, Reid Kantola, 69th in 23:17, Jake Engeldinger, 70th in 23:19, Dayton Landey, 82nd in 25:45,
Junior Varsity Girls
Stella Powell of Duluth East won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 21:28. Aizley Mathias of Duluth East was second in 22:41 while Katherine Yapel of Duluth East placed third in 22:43.
Holly Sylvester led Grand Rapids with a 52nd place finish in 31:46. McKenna Smith was 55th in 34:18.
Junior High Boys
Brady Janezich of Hibbing won the 3.2-kilometer race in a time of 10:59. Joey Gabardi of Hibbing was second in 10:59 while Jack Bottoms of Hibbing was third in 11:11.
Will Huttner was the top Thunderhawk runner as he was ninth in 11:50. He was followed by teammates Lucas Lane, 19th in 12:26, Logan Wourms, 29th in 12:55, Jacob Brunn, 31st in 13:04, Caleb Van Drunen, 32nd in 13:04, Zak Vidmar, 57th in 14:33, and Patrick Pogorelc, 64th in 14:48.
Hosea Huyck led GNK with a 71st place finish in 15:40. He was followed by teammates Carter Strain, 72nd in 15:42, and Jack Erickson, 82nd in 17:22.
Tyler Pearson of Hill City placed 83rd in 17:50.
Junior High Girls
Avery Kukowski of Hibbing won the 3.2-kilometer race in a time of 12:57. Hannah Farnsworth of Hibbing was second in 13:01 and Elsa Winbigler of Cloquet was third in 13:06.
Elaine Jackson was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she was eighth in 14:11. She was followed by teammates Tess Reilly, 21st in 15:21, Haley Karkela, 23rd in 15:24, Allison Moore, 28th in 15:53, Claire Larson, 41st in 16:49, Anna Gebhart, 42nd in 16:50,
Karly Adams was the top GNK runner as she was 12th in 14:43. She was followed by teammates Sydney Goss, 52nd in 17:27, Saige Goss, 57th in 18:24,
Josie Watkins was the top runner for Deer River/Northland as she was 19th in 15:18. She was followed by teammates Avery Miller, 53rd in 17:31, Makenna Snyder, 54th in 17:32, Kiley Kibbler, 59th in 19:37, Kendall Johnson, 60th in 19:37, Emma Mitchell, 62nd in 20:15, Megan Horn, 66th in 21:27, Justice Brown, 68th in 22:46, Hope Hawkins, 70th in 25:56, Sadie Foix, 71st in 26:06, and Laneika Jensen, 73rdin 27:24.
Camryn Hunt topped Hill City runners with a 32nd place finish in 16:12. She was followed by teammates Kyla Stimson, 56th in 17:55.
