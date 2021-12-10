GRAND RAPIDS — When you talk about teams that are very young and talented, then you can talk about the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team.
The Thunderhawks – the defending section champions – lost just one senior to graduation from last year’s state tournament team. Thus, Grand Rapids returns nearly its entire roster from last season which makes the team extremely experienced.
And an incredible aspect concerning the entire scenario is the fact that there are no seniors on the Thunderhawk team this year as talented juniors and sophomores lead the way.
“I am loving it,” said head coach Kris Hamling about the returning players. “Of course we are not where we need to be but we are not spending so much time teaching the plays. They know the plays so it is more like executing now, running things more smoothly and making things more accurate.”
Juniors who saw extensive court time for Grand Rapids last year are Taryn Hamling, the leading scorer from last season, and Kate Jamtgaard and Kyra Giffen who also were starters on last year’s squad. Other returning starters are sophomores Jessika Lofstrom and Braya LaPlant while players in the rotation include Amanda Scerping and Hannah Hostetter. Junior Camdyn Keagle is a new player from Roseau who may crack the rotation.
Other players who will see action include junior Reiley Leppanen, junior Samantha Brink, Sydney Burggraf and Addie Linder.
While Hamling said the goal is always to win a section championship, she said the Thunderhawks will have stiff competition in the section again this season. She feels that Cloquet and Hermantown will be tough teams in the section this season.
“I think we will be right up there,” Hamling said. “I think we have a great returning team.”
When asked what will be the keys to a successful season, Hamling said, “First off, our main goal is always defense. They know we have to be intense. We need to limit our fouls but still maintain in-your-face, hard defense. We are doing a lot of hedging, kind of jumping at the ball and sometimes trapping when we can and running the ball down the floor. Those are our main goals this year.”
The brunt of Grand Rapids’ scoring last season came from its backcourt. Hamling said that will change this season as the Thunderhawks will look to work it into the paint more.
“With Braya and Jessika in the post, my goodness, Jess has just been a phenomenal beast in the post this year so that’s been amazing,” Hamling said. “Braya is a versatile player who can play inside or outside. She can pop a three but she is just so strong that she can just attack the rim and get on the free throw line.”
Rich Kane returns as the varsity assistant while Kelly Hanson coaches the junior varsity. Eric Blair will coach the C squad.
“It has been so much fun to coach this team, and from varsity to JV, they are just amazing kids,” Hamling explained. “Their parents have done a phenomenal job; they are very considerate, respectful kids and it has been so much fun.”
