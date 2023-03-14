GRAND RAPIDS — In the past two years, the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team has lost in the first round of the state Class AAA tournament both years.
Now, back to state for a third consecutive year with an experienced lineup, the Thunderhawks are looking to make some noise this year as it seeks the program’s first state championship.
“We have the girls ready to go,” said Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling. “We are playing pretty good defense and we know which team we are going to play so we have been scouting how Stewartville runs their system. We will practice that and get our defense intact in what we want to run.”
Grand Rapids has the No. 5 seed in the tournament and will play No. 4 seed Stewartville at Maturi Pavilion on Wednesday, March 15, at noon.
Other state quarterfinal games will have No. 1 seed Becker versus Marshall, No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s will play DeLaSalle, and No. 3 seed Alexandria will play Hill-Murray.
The semifinals are set for Thursday, March 16, at Williams Arena with the championship game slated for Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena.
Something will have to give in the game as Grand Rapids, 26-2 on the season, will enter the game with a 26-game winning streak while Stewartville is 27-2 on the season and has a 24-game winning streak entering the contest.
“Stewartville has played a lot more Class AA schools than what we have,” said Hamling. “Our records are pretty much the same and they did get a little higher QRF but they had three section games versus our two. Plus, we didn’t get points when we played Superior (Wis.). Had we gotten that, I think we would be sitting higher in QRF.
“But with us being the four and five seeds, all it means is who wears different colored uniforms.”
Hamling said the Thunderhawks will need play solid in the paint as Stewartville likes to penetrate, along with shooting the 3-point shot.
“Stewartville shot 36 3-point shots in their section final game so we have to make sure we are closing out on those shots and not allowing them good looks when shooting 3-pointers.”
Senior Kyra Giffen, a three-year starter for the Thunderhawks, said there is not a word to describe the feeling of getting to state for the third year in a row.
“It is so amazing and I am so thankful to be part of this team,” Giffen said. “A lot of us are seniors, and half of the starters are seniors so to go out and actually do something this year would be great. We have made an impact on the culture in this program and I think to go out leaving a legacy would be huge.”
Giffen said the goal is to obviously win state, but she added that other goals are to stay together as a team and do the best that it can do.
“Chemistry is what has kept us together; honestly, throughout every year that we have played but especially this year,” Giffen explained. “We do better together and it is so awesome after the games seeing everyone so happy and excited. That is just what we pursue and what we want on our team.”
Senior Kate Jamtgaard is a three-year starter who does everything for the Thunderhawks, with main emphasis being playing stifling defense against the opponents’ best player.
“It feels so good to be going to state,” Jamtgaard said. “This year, in our final game, it hit me and I thought, ‘Wow, this is it and I am so proud of my team.’ It is exciting.
“I think our chemistry is what has led this team into so many wins. We are all so close; these girls are my best friends and we spend so much time together laughing.”
Jamtgaard said the goal is to take the state title.
“I think it is going to come down to our defense, and also whether or not we can make our shots,” Jamtgaard explained. “We want to play hard and our goal is just to do something we haven’t done before. I think I definitely need to shoot more but our team as a whole needs to shoot more.”
Junior Jessika Lofstrom is also a three-year starter for Grand Rapids and she said she is excited to get back to state.
“We have all been playing with each other for a long, long time and we are best friends,” Lofstrom said. “It’s nice to have that on the court too.”
Lofstrom, who had 27 points in the section championship game, was asked what the keys are for the Thunderhawks to be successful and she said, “We need to win our first game for sure. We haven’t won a game down at state since we have been going so we need to win one. I think we have to get the ball moving and we all have to lead and help each other out.”
Junior Braya LaPlant also is a three-year starter, and she said the team has lost just one senior in the past three years which has made it fun for this group to go to state three times in a row.
“It is great to do it with all of your closest friends and it makes it really fun to be able to do it over and over again,” said LaPlant. “I think chemistry has helped a lot. When we were all just starting on varsity, even then we were pretty close and we knew that in order to be successful we had to be able to work as a team and that is what we have been able to do.”
LaPlant said the goal is to win a state championship, saying, “We need to work together, we need to make sure we stay positive and we are going to have to play some of the best games we have played all season. I think we are all very aware of that and we want to continue to push ourselves and push each other.”
The team has been together for any years, and it will lose a good number of seniors to graduation. Hamling said it will be a sad time when all is said and done, but she says, “What greater gift can you give them than a state tournament berth. They get to extend their play, it’s a great time and win or lose, I think these girls have nothing to hang their heads about.
“They have had a wonderful season and whatever the outcomes are down there, there are only eight teams in our class that got to do that. So, we are pretty proud and they are the ones that got us there.
“They want it bad. They have been practicing hard, they talk about what they want to do down there. They know what it is going to take and it is just everybody stepping up to make sure that the job gets done.”
Senior Taryn Hamling will not play in the tournament due to personal issues.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.