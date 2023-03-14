b

Pictured is the state-bound Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team who will be making its third consecutive trip to the state tournament.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — In the past two years, the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team has lost in the first round of the state Class AAA tournament both years.

Now, back to state for a third consecutive year with an experienced lineup, the Thunderhawks are looking to make some noise this year as it seeks the program’s first state championship.


