CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team placed second in the Lake Superior Conference Track and Field Championships which was conducted Wednesday at Cloquet.
Cloquet was first with 232 points followed by the Thunderhawks with 197. Trailing behind were Superior 96, Proctor 60, Hermantown 51, Duluth Denfeld 43, and Duluth Marshall 17.
“We went in a little banged up in the sprints but the athletes really stepped up and had some eye-popping performances,” said Grand Rapids coach Darrin Hofstad. “Cloquet has an outstanding squad this year. But it was a very competitive meet with a lot of inspired performances.”
Winning conference championships for Grand Rapids were the 4 x 800-meter relay comprised of senior Sam Stertz, sophomore Ian Andersen, senior Derek Erdman and junior Austin Hanson (8:21.98); sophomore Kaydin Metzgar in the pole vault (10-feet); and junior Jackson Weston in the shot put (45-feet, 10-inches) and the discus (132-feet, 10-inches)..
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were junior Austin Hanson in the 400-meter dash (52.78 seconds); senior Sam Stertz in the 800-meter run (2:05.32); the 4 x 400-meter relay made up of Stertz, Aidan Chandler, Erdman and Hanson (3:38.86); senior Isaiah Edel in the high jump (5-feetm, 10-inches) and the triple jump (38-feet, 11.5-inches); sophomore Aiden Chandler in the pole vault (9-0); and senior Hunter Hillman in the shot put (45-6) and the discus (124-1).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were junior Maxwell Bergman in the 100-meter dash (11.78 seconds); senior Derek Erdman in the 400-meter dash (53.72 seconds); sophomore Ian Andersen in the 1,600-meter run (4:42.91); the 4 x 100-meter relay consisting of senior Caden Hofstad, senior John Bonner, senior Nic Langlois and Bergman (46.68 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay consisting of Hofstad, Langlois, junior Risto Borgman and senior Isaiah Edel (1:38.60); sophomore Wyatt Christensen in the high jump (5-6); sophomore Cole Hawkinson in the pole vault (8-6); Edel in the long jump (18-6.5); and senior Kale Florek in the shot put (44-10).
Coming in fourth for the Thunderhawks was senior Dane Kennedy in the 110-meter hurdles (17.08 seconds).
Taking fifth place for Grand Rapids were junior Maxwell Bergman in the 200-meter dash (24.60 seconds); sophomore Matej Cervenka in the 3,200-meter run (10:49.68); and junior Wesley Carlson in the 110-meter hurdles (17.11 seconds).
Earning All-Conference honors were Stertz, Andersen, Erdman and Hanson as members of the 4 x 800-meter relay; Hanson in the 400-meter dash, Stertz in the 800-meter run, Edel in the high jump and triple jump, Chandler in the pole vault, Hillman in the shot put and discus, Metzgar in the pole vault, and Weston on the shot put and discus.
LSC Championships
Team Scores: 1. Cloquet 232; 2. Grand Rapids 197; 3. Superior 96; 4. Proctor 60; 5. Hermantown 51; 6. Duluth Denfeld 43; 7. Duluth Marshall 17.
100 dash: 1. Carter Fonger, S, 11.45; 2. Dylan Heehn, C, 11.67; 3. Maxwell Bergman, GR, 11.78; 6. John Bonner, GR, 12.11.
200 dash: 1. Dylan Heehn, C, 23.70; 2. Reese Sheldon, C, 23.92; 3. Courdin Nelson-Scaggs, S, 23.97; 5. Maxwell Bergman, GR, 24.60.
400 dash: 1. Mitchell Warmington, H, 52.63; 2. Austin Hanson, GR, 52.78; 3. Derek Erdman, GR, 53.72.
800 run: 1. Logan Dushkin, C, 2:04.82; 2. Sam Stertz, GR, 2:05.32; 3. John Werner, P, 2:05.77; 7. Ethan Florek, GR, 2:12.51.
1,600 run: 1. Isaac Fink, DD, 4:37.97; 2. Miles Fisher, C, 4:38.74; 3. Ian Andersen, GR, 4:42.91.
3,200 run: 1. Jacob Mertz, C, 10:26.99; 2,. Joey McCormick, DD, 10:30.48; 3. Miles Fisher, C, 10:32.52; 5. Matej Cervenka, GR, 10:49.68; 7. AdrianHanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:22.09.
110 hurdles: 1. Nathan Blatchford, C, 16.41; 2. Alex Despot, C, 16.47; 3. Isaac Domitrovich, S, 16.64; 4. Dane Kennedy, GR, 17.08; 5. Wesley Carlson, GR, 17.11; 6. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 17.77.
300 hurdles: 1. Nathan Genereau, C, 40.40; 2. Isaac Domitrovich, S, 43.76; 3. Nathan Blatchford, C, 44.71; 6. Dane Kennedy, GR, 46.75; 8. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 48.16.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Cloquet, 45.55; 2. Superior, 46.49; 3. Grand Rapids (Caden Hofstad, John Bonner, Nic Langlois, Maxwell Bergman), 46.68.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Superior, 1:36.987; 2. Cloquet, 1:37.35; 3. Grand Rapids (Caden Hofstad, Nic Langlois, Risto Borgman, Isaiah Edel), 1:38.60.
4 x 400 relay: 1.Cloquet, 3:38.70; 2. Grand Rapids (Sam Stertz, Aidan Chandler, Derek Erdman, Austin Hanson), 3:38.86; 3. Proctor, 3:40.38.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sam Stertz, Ian Andersen, Derek Erdman, Austin Hanson), 8:21.98; 2. Cloquet, 8:36.75; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 8:45.23.
High jump: 1. Dylan Heehn, C, 6-0; 2. Isaiah Edel, GR, 5-10; 3, Wyatt Christensen, GR, 5-6; 7. Herschel Christiansen, GR, 5-2.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 10-0; 2. Aiden Chandler, GR, 9-0; 3, Cole Hawkinson, GR, 8-6.
Triple jump: 1. Nathan Genereau, C, 39-4.25; 2. Isaiah Edel, GR, 38-11.5; 3. Wyatt Tischler, S, 37-5; 8. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 36-2.
Long jump: 1. Reese Sheldon, C, 19-8.5; 2. Zach Schnabel, P, 19-2; 3. Isaiah Edel, GR, 18-6.5; 6. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 18-0.5.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 45-10; 2. Hunter Hillman, GR, 45-6; 3. Kale Florek, GR, 44-10.
Discus: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 132-10; 2. Hunter Hillman, GR, 124-1; 3. Lance Konietzko, C, 117-3; 7. Kale Florek, GR, 106-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.