DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School football team gave up some points early in the season, but the Thunderhawk offense always supplied enough points to win the game.
However, in the past two weeks the Thunderhawk defense has improved to the point that it posted consecutive shutouts. Grand Rapids blanked Rock Ridge 50-0 on Oct. 14, and then came back five days later to post a shutout on Duluth Denfeld by a 31-0 score. Both shutouts were achieved on the road.
Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn said it was a nice win for his squad against the Hunters as the offense was rolling while the defense was able to shut down some dangerous Duluth Denfeld athletes. He added that he thinks the Thunderhawks are playing their best football of the season entering the section playoffs as the defending champions.
“You work out those kinks early, and you give the kids permission to play. There are going to be some mistakes but you grow. That is how we like to do it, to be peaking at the end.”
The Thunderhawks led 7-0 after the first quarter on the strength of a 10-yard touchdown run from Owen Glenn. Then, early in the second quarter, Grand Rapids took a two-touchdown lead thanks to a two-yard scoring run from Ethan Florek.
Grand Rapids increased its lead to 21-0 at the half thanks to an eight-yard scamper from Aiden Chandler.
The lone touchdown of the third quarter came when Glenn scored his second touchdown on a 32-yard run.
The final score came in the fourth quarter when senior kicker Grant Chandler – a star soccer player – booted a 32-yard field goal. He also was a perfect 4-for-4 in extra points in the game.
Spahn said the idea was to try to attempt a field goal earlier in the season, but things never worked out. He said the successful field goal shows that Chandler offers a different dimension to the Thunderhawk offense.
“Grant has been such a great addition to our team,” Spahn explained. “He is a true multi-sport athlete who scored the game-winning goal for the soccer team to put them in the section semis. It is his first year playing and he wanted to come out and kick, and he is doing a great job.”
Spahn said that ball security – an issue earlier in the season – has stabilized and he added that the defense also is stepping up its play, primarily in the tackling department.
“Our tackling and pad level have gotten better,” the coach said. “That is just what you want heading into the playoffs.”
Grand Rapids 7 14 7 3—31
Duluth Denfeld 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 10-yard run (Grant Chandler kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Ethan Florek 2-yard run (Grant Chandler kick)
GR-Aiden Chandler 8-yard run (Grant Chandler kick)
