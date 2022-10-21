DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School football team gave up some points early in the season, but the Thunderhawk offense always supplied enough points to win the game.

However, in the past two weeks the Thunderhawk defense has improved to the point that it posted consecutive shutouts. Grand Rapids blanked Rock Ridge 50-0 on Oct. 14, and then came back five days later to post a shutout on Duluth Denfeld by a 31-0 score. Both shutouts were achieved on the road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments