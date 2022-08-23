GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team opened its season on Monday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Tennis Courts, dropping a close 4-3 dual match decision to Superior, Wis.
The two teams split the four singles matches but Superior won two out of three doubles matches to take a close victory over GRG.
In doubles action, Sydney Frederick of Superior defeated Taryn Hamling in the first singles match in close fashion 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Lexi Johnson of Superior won the second singles match as she stopped Hannah LaFrenier 7-5,6-1. In third singles, GRG’s Molly Pierce was victorious over Annilea Nikoi 6-2, 6-2. Charlotte Moss of GRG won the fourth singles match as she stopped Krimsyn Fleck 6-0, 6-1.
Superior won the first doubles match as Greta Clark and Matti Schilling combined to top Caroline Ahcan and Lindsay Tulla of GRG 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. In second doubles, the GRG team of Quin Cargill and Alyssa Ohman downed Isabel Curtis and Lauren Gunderson 6-1, 6-4. In third doubles, Kenlyn Thimm and Sierra Thrulow defeated Emma Moran and Ava Staskivige of GRG 6-1,6-2.
GRG was in action against Brainerd and Foley in a pair of road matches on Tuesday. The Thunderhawks will play in a meet at Hibbing on Thursday, Aug. 25, starting at 9 a.m. The team will be at home on Friday, Aug. 26, for matches against Duluth East and Thief River Falls starting at 9 a.m.
Superior 4, GRG 3
First Singles: Sydney Frederick, S, def. Taryn Hamling, GRG, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.