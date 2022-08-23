t

Grand Rapids/Greenway senior Taryn Hamling is shown in action Monday in her first singles match.

 photo by ted anderson

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team opened its season on Monday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Tennis Courts, dropping a close 4-3 dual match decision to Superior, Wis.

The two teams split the four singles matches but Superior won two out of three doubles matches to take a close victory over GRG.

