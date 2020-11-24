COLD SPRING — It was two undefeated teams that met Friday evening in Cold Spring in the championship game of the Section 8AAAA Football Tournament.
The Grand Rapids High School team went head-to-head against undefeated and defending state champion Rocori and, as expected, it proved to be the toughest game of the season for the Thunderhawks. Rocori displayed a dangerous passing attack and it was just too much for Grand Rapids to handle as it came away with a 34-6 victory over the Thunderhawks.
Grand Rapids head coach Greg Spahn said he is proud of his team which finishes the season with a 6-1 record.
“Rocori was as advertised; they are very good,” said Spahn. “We made some mistakes that you really can’t make against good teams. So we turned the ball over a little bit and struggled with field position all night. But that one game doesn’t diminish the entire season.”
Rocori scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter when dangerous Luke Humbert reached pay dirt on a five-yard run. The snap for the extra point was botched and Rocori led 6-0 with just over two minutes remaining in the initial quarter.
Grand Rapids countered with a touchdown of its own in the second quarter when Dane Kennedy streaked into the end zone on a 10-yard scoring run. It was then the Thunderhawks’ turn to botch the extra point snap and the game was tied at 6-6.
Rocori needed just two plays on its next possession to regain the lead. The touchdown came when Humbert latched onto a pass from Camdyn Bauer and scored on a 64-yard scoring play.
Rocori managed to score another touchdown with just 45 seconds remaining in the first half when Drew Schneider caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Bauer. Josh Johnston booted the extra point and Rocori took a 20-6 advantage into halftime.
Rocori increased its lead to 27-6 early in the second half when Carter Thelen broke free on a 26-yard scoring run. Later in the third quarter, Rocori found the end zone again when Bauer hit Drew Haakonson with a scoring pass.
Bauer completed 15-of-25 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns and also picked up 40 yards on the ground on seven carries to lead Rocori in rushing. Humbert finished with four catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.
There was no scoring in the fourth quarter as Rocori took the victory.
Spahn said Rocori’s quarterback Bauer and Humbert made some incredible plays and made life tough for the Thunderhawk defense.
“Hats off to the. We went down there and they beat us,” said Spahn. “I think the biggest thing this whole season has been is we needed some finality for the kids and we had that. We had the opportunity to finish and we were able to play the game but it didn’t break our way. But we know where we stand and there was finality for the kids.”
Trent Johnson completed 6-of-12 passes for 88 yards and three interceptions for the Thunderhawks. He also was Grand Rapids’ top rusher with 51 yards on 13 carries. Dane Kennedy ran for 45 yards while Caden Hofstad had 33 yards. Dan Wohlers had five receptions for 78 yards.
Rocori improves to 7-0 for the season.
“I think it was a tremendous year,” Spahn said. “This group of kids has stuck together and has worked so incredibly hard to achieve what they did this year. In many ways it was a historic season; we haven’t been undefeated in I don’t know when and we had different records that were broken. We were back-to-back district champions which hasn’t been done here before.
“In many ways it was a very historic year and I’m incredibly of the proud of the effort all the kids put into it.”
Spahn said the fact that players were pushing each other to be better in practices was a big part of the success of this year’s squad. He added that a talented group of players will arrive on the varsity next season.
“The juniors this year and seniors-to-be are top notch and very talented,” the coach said. “We will be looking to build on this year.”
Grand Rapids 0 6 0 0-6
Rocori 6 14 14 0-34
First Quarter
R-Luke Humbert 6-yard run (Kick failed)
Second Quarter
GR-Dane Kennedy 10-yard run (Kick failed)
R-Humbert 64-yard pass from Camdyn Bauer (Josh Johnston kick)
R-Drew Schneider 24-yard pass from Bauer (Johnston kick)
Third Quarter
R-Carter Thelen 26-yard run (Johnston kick)
R-Drew Haakonson 9-yard pass from Bauer (Johnston kick)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
