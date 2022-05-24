BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team was second and the Thunderhawk girls team placed fifth at the Bemidji Invitational which was conducted May 23.
Girls
Moorhead won the team title with 194 points followed by Bemidji with 107 and Detroit Lakes with 83. Grand Rapids was fifth with 57.
Senior Alvine Njounang of the Thunderhawks was third in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:05.92. Teammate Kaitlyn Olson, a freshman, was fifth in 1:07.58. Miya Brandt of Ada-Borup-West won the event in 1:03.26.
Freshman Ellee Nelson of Grand Rapids was third in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.65 seconds. Senior Madysen Schmidt of Bemidji won the race in 15.82 seconds.
Junior Josie Hanttula of the Thunderhawks placed third in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet. Julia Gherardi of Hibbing won the event with 10-6.
Senior Justine Carsrud of Grand Rapids placed third in the discus with a throw of 99-feet, 3-inches. Teammate Rowan Krueger-Barth, also a senior, was fourth with 99-feet. Senior Rosie Anderson of Moorhead won the event with 113-6.
The Thunderhawk 4 x 200-meter relay was third in 1:54.29. Thief River Falls was first with 1:51.97.
Senior Jaide Sondrol was fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 16:19. Miriam Milani of Hibbing was first in 13:06.84.
Boys
Moorhead ran away with the team title as it totaled 229 points. Grand Rapids was second with 104 while Detroit Lakes was third with 91.
Senior Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids won the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.76 seconds. John Jenkins of Moorhead was second in 54.08 seconds. He also was second in the 200-meter dash in 23.18 seconds as junior Michael Haugo of Moorhead was first in 22.94 seconds. Hanson also was fifth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.82 seconds. Haugo of Moorhead won the race with a time of 11.37 seconds.
Senior Curtis Card of the Thunderhawks won the high jump competition with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches. Alexander Fletcher of Detroit Lakes was second with 5-8.
Senior Jackson Weston won the discus with a throw of 152-feet, 1-inch. Junior Elinneus Davis of Moorhead was second with 145-11. Weston also was second in the shot put with a heave of 56-feet, 1-inch. Davis of Moorhead won the event with 56-1.5. Senior Connor Brainard of Grand Rapids was fourth with 40-11 and teammate sophomore Benjamin Harker was fifth with 40-9.
Junior Kaydin Metzgar of Grand Rapids finished second in the pole vault with a height of 12-feet. Senior Carter Kostohryz of Moorhead won with the same height of 12- feet but he achieved it in fewer jumps to win the event.
Junior Wyatt Christensen of the Thunderhawks was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.52 seconds. John Jenkins of Moorhead won the event in 15.56 seconds.
Junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa of Grand Rapids placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:18.36. Junior Carson Maish of Bemidji won the race in 10:21.98.
Freshman Austin Prebeck of the Thunderhawks was fifth in the long jump with a distance of 18-feet, 6-inches. Haugo of Moorhead was first with 21-1.5.
Bemidji Invitational
Girls team scores: 1, Moorhead 194; 2. Bemidji 107; 3. Detroit Lakes 83; 4. Hibbing 79; 5. Grand Rapids 57; 6. Thief River Falls 53; 7. Ada-Borup-West 44; 8. Nevis 26; 9. Clearbrook-Gonvick 23; 10. TrekNorth 6..
100 dash: 1. Julia Gherardi, Hib, 12.94; 2. Summer Lindquist, M, 13.01; 3. Halle Gregoire, M, 13.09; 11. Ainsley Olson, GR, 14.15; 14. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 14.25;23. Jada Morgan, GR, 14.61; 31. Adi Jaranson, GR, 14.91; 32. Keyanna Opira, GR, 14.91; 61. Jaide Sondrol, GR, 16.59.
200 dash: 1. Summer Lindquist, M, 27.27; 2. Kendra Mehrkens, TRF, 27.33; 3. Lauren Berg, B, 27.49; 23. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 30.15; 24. Kylie DeBay, GR, 30.18; 26. Ainsley Olson, GR, 30.29; 36. Keyanna Opira, GR, 31.80.
400 dash: 1. Miya Brandt, ABP, 1:03.26; 2. Claire Steiner, M, 1:04.25; 3. Alvine Njounang, GR, 1:05.92; 5.Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 1:07.58; 6. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:07.84; 24. Jaide Sondrol, GR, 1:21.33; 28. Lauren Raitanen, GR, 1:27.47.
800 run: 1. Regan DeWitt, B, 2:24.75; 2. Ella Grafstrom, M, 2:30.37; 3. Anna Nelson, M, 2:32.44; 7. Ella Karkela, GR, 2:40.84; 10. Mercury Bischoff, GR, 2:45.26; 12. Kyra Giffen, GR, 2:46.19; 14. Emily Walters, GR, 2:51.28; 16. Alvine Njounang, GR, 2:53.37; 27. Baijla Graeber, GR, 3:07.85; 37. Lauren Raitanen, GR, 3:17.53.
1,600 run: 1. Mia Hoffman, B, 5:26.47; 2. Carlie Sheldon, M, 5:30.43; 3. Alivia Thompson, B, 5:38.16; 10. Ella Karkela, GR, 6:05.06; 22. Emily Timm, GR, 6:59.04.
3,200 run: 1. Miriam Milani, H, 13:06.84; 2. Emma Reini, H, 13:10.99; 3. Caitlynn Wittner, TN, 15:51.02; 4. Jaide Sondrol, GR, 16:19.00.
100 hurdles: 1. Madysen Schmidt, B, 15.82; 2. Rylee Johnson, DL, 15.85; 3. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.65; 12. Riley Toivonen, GR, 19.29; 16. Alexa Scholl, GR, 20.62.
300 hurdles: 1. Annie Paulson, DL, 48.16; 2. Brookie Bakke, TRF, 50.28; 3. Grace McNamee, N, 52.24; 9. Hannah Brula, GR, 58.78.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Moorhead, 50.62; 2. Bemidji, 52.20; 3. Detroit Lakes, 52.65; 6. Grand Rapids A, 54.16; 12. Grand Rapids B, 58.62; 15. Grand Rapids C, 1:01.62.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Thief River Falls, 1:51.97; 2. Moorhead, 1:52.84; 3. Grand Rapids A, 1:54.29; 8. Grand Rapids B, :02.14.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Bemidji, 4:11.06; 2. Hibbing, 4:20.08; 3. Moorhead, 4:28.34; 5. Grand Rapids, 4:34.76.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Bemidji, 9:47.66; 2. HIbbing A, 10:20.77; 3. Hibbing B, 11:26.67.
High jump: 1. Haleigh Cleem, M, 4-10; 2. Kelsey Baltes, TRF, 4-8; 3. Rylee Johnson, DL, 4-8; 14. Ellee Nelson, GR, 4-3; 17. Riley Toivonen, GR, 4-0.
Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, Hib, 10-6; 2. Jerzie Horner, DL, 10-0; 3. Josie Hanttula, GR, 9-0; 17. Liv Hofstad, GR, 6-0.
Triple jump: 1. Lily Anderson, DL, 33-5; 2. Katryna Hansen, M, 32-11; 3. Claire Steiner, M, 32-7.5; 13. Kyra Giffen, GR, 28-3; 18. Kylie DeBay, GR, 26-3.5.
Long jump: 1. Alexis Olderbak, M, 16-0; 2. Katryna Hansen, M, 15-11; 3. Madysen Schmidt, B, 15-3; 13. Ainsley Olson, GR, 12-9.5; 19. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 12-0.5; 24. Hannah Brula, GR, 11-7; 32. Kelsie Zimmer, GR, 9-11.5.
Shot put: 1. Ella Engen, CG, 35-7; 2. Jacee Hauser, DL, 34-11; 3. Kennedy Smith, B, 34-9; 10. Emily Brula, GR, 29-5.5; 11. Justine Carsrud, GR, 29-4.5; 16. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 28-0.5; 22. Bethany Mendonsa, GR, 27-0.5; 37. Liv Wyland, GR, 22-8; 46. Sylvie Ledermann, GR, 19-0.5.
Discus: 1. Rosie Anderson, M, 113-6; 2. Ella Engen, CG, 105-10; 3. Justine Carsrud, GR, 99-3; 4. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 99-0; 21. Emma Thomsen, GR, 71-5; 23. Sylvie Ledermann, GR, 70-6; 24. Liv Wyland, GR, 69-11; 30. Emily Brula, GR, 67-1; 47. Bethany Mendonsa, GR, 43-1.
Bemidji Invitational
Boys team scores: 1, Moorhead 229; 2. Grand Rapids 104; 3. Detroit Lakes 91; 4. Bemidji 88; 4.Hibbing 88; 6. Thief River Falls 20; 7. Nevis 19; 8,.TrekNorth 7; 9. Clearbrook-Gonvick 6 .
100 dash: 1. Michael Haugo, M, 11.37; 2. Ethan Carrier, DL, 11.52; 3. Karson Wendt, M, 11.62; 5. Austin Hanson, GR, 11.82; 7. Risto Borgman, GR, 12.01; 13. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 12.14; 17. Austin Prebeck, GR, 12.30; 26. Jamin Froehlich, GR, 12.58; 36. Curtis Card, GR, 12.91; 37. Enricco Rolle, GR, 12.97; 39. Hunter Fiet, GR, 12.99; 42. Mason Sovada, GR, 13.05; 59. Jake Engeldinger, GR, 13.47; 62. Mason Adler, GR, 13.55.
200 dash: 1. Michael Haugo, M, 22.94; 2. Austin Hanson, GR, 23.18; 3. Mason Kline, M, 23.22; 4. Risto Borgman, GR, 23.94; 19. Ian Andersen, GR, 25.49; 22. Reid Ketola, GR, 25.75; 23. Colton Johnson, GR, 25.97; 29. Enricco Rolle, GR, 26.20; 45. Jake Engeldinger, GR, 28.02; 51. Zane Poenix, GR, 28.92; 55. Mason Adler,GR, 29.78; 56. Christian Varin, GR, 29.83; 57. Joseph Anderson, GR, 30.91.
400 dash: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 51.76; 2. John Jenkins, M, 54.08; 3. Seth Newby, B, 54.68; 6. Ian Andersen, GR, 56.16; 14. Gunner Larson, GR, 1:00.87; 18. Larson Curnow, GR, 1:01.57; 21. Jake Engeldinger, GR, 1:02.60.
800 run: 1. Isaac Martel, M, 2:04.72; 2. Ashton Niemi, B, 2:04.97; 3. Paul Louvar, B, 2:07.18; 18. Seth Barton, GR, 2:25.21; 23. Gunner Larson, GR, 2:28.94; 35. Dayton Landey, GR, 3:01.61
1,600 run: 1. Isaac Martel, M, 4:36.75; 2. Jack Kupitz, M, 4:46.38; 3. Bryce Kondos, B, 4:46.54; 11. Seth Barton, GR, 5:03.99; 14. Mason Adler, GR, 5:09.73; 17. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 5:15.74; 18. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:17.03; 21. Zane Poenix, GR, 5:20.08; 26. Sam Barton, GR, 5:33.47; 32. Joseph Anderson, GR, 5:59.54; 34.Dayton Landey, GR, 6:11.39; 35. Nathan Langlois, GR, 6:11.57.
3,200 run: 1. Carson Maish, B , 10:21.98; 2. Will Termont, B, 10:43.81; 3. Brett Kurschner, B, 10:43.84; 5. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:18.36; 7. Sam Barton, GR, 11:37.32; 9. Kale Fairchild. GR. 11:48.12; 10. Zane Poenix, GR, 11:51.61; 11. Larson Curnow, GR, 11:52.17.
110 hurdles: 1. John Jenkins, M, 15.56; 2. Alexander Fletcher, DL, 16.28; 3. Cameron Evans, M, 16.36; 4. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 16.52; 8. Herschel Christensen, GR,17.02; 17. Devon Vorbeck, GR, 21.83.
300 hurdles: 1. Jon Rice, N, 44.76; 2. Dallas Swart, H, 44.94; 3. Sam Gifford, B, 45.05; 8 Hunter Fiet, GR, 47.78; 16. Devon Vorbeck, GR, 53.38; 19. Christian Varin, GR, 55.99; 20. Herschel Christensen, GR, 56.30.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Moorhead, 45.35; 2. Detroit Lakes, 45.48; 3. Moorhead, 47.73.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Hibbing, 1:35.62; 2. Detroit Lakes, 1:37.78; 3. Moorhead, 1:39.42.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Bemidji A, 3:31.73; 2. Bemidji B, 3:52.47; 3. Detroit Lakes, 3:52.81.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Bemidji A, 8:23.04; 2. Bemidji B, 8:52.44; 3. Hibbing, 9:19.86.
High jump: 1. Curtis Card, GR, 5-10; 2. Alexander Fletcher, DL, 5-8; 3. Jaden Griffin, M, 5-8; .
Pole vault: 1. Carter Kostohryz, M, 12-0; 2. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12-0; 3. Austin Pierce, H, 11-6; 7. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 9-6.
Triple jump: 1. Jacob Jensrud, H, 39-6; 2. Amari Manning, H, 38-11; 3. Reign Battle, M, 37-10.
Long jump: 1. Michael Haugo, M, 21-1.5; 2. Karson Wendt, M, 19-8.5; 3. Brandton Marsh, DL, 19-8.5; 5. Austin Prebeck, GR, 18-6; 7. Colton Johnson, GR, 18-0; 12. Curtis Card, GR, 17-0; 28. Jamin Froelich, GR, 14-6; 29. Gunner Larson, GR, 14-2; 39. Conner McCartney, GR, 12-2; 43. Christian Varin, GR, 11-4.
Shot put: 1. Elinneus Davis, M, 56-1.5; 2. Jackson Weston, GR, 56-1; 3. Austin Schultz, M, 42-2; 4. Connor Brainard, GR, 40-11 5. Benjamin Harker, GR, 40-9; 15. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 34-9.5; 25. Hudson Hillman, GR, 31-8.
Discus: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 152-1; 2. Elinneus Davis, M, 145-11; 3. Trian Petrescue, TRF, 127-2; 5.Benjamin Harker, GR, 119-9; 8. Connor Brainard, GR, 112-8; 15. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 98-10; 17. Hudson Hillman, GR, 92-7.
