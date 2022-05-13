CLOQUET — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Section 7AA True Team Meet at Cloquet on May 10.
The Thunderhawks boys team placed sixth out of 11 teams while the Rapids girls team was seventh out of 12 teams.
Following are results:
Boys
Esko won the event with 568 points followed by Cloquet with 490 and North Branch with 439.5. Grand Rapids was sixth with 399.5 points.
Senior Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids won the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.33 seconds. Mason Perich of Esko was second in 52.95 seconds. Hanson also was third in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:05.31. Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge was first in 1:56.72.
Senior Jackson Weston obliterated the field in the shot put as he won the event with a throw of 56-feet even. Will Turnbull of Cloquet was a distant second with 47-8. Weston also placed second in the discus with a throw of 135-0 feet. Samuel Strand of Chisago Lakes won the event by eight inches, finishing with 135-8.
Junior Kaydin Metzgar won the pole vault easily as he cleared 12-feet, 6-inches. Ethan Roy of Hibbing was second with 11-feet even.
Wyatt Christensen of the Thunderhawks was third in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.80 seconds while teammate Wesley Carlson placed fourth in 16.96 seconds. Tayven Peterson of Mora won the event in 16.20 seconds.
Risto Borgman of the Thunderhawks was fifth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.64 seconds. Makoi Perich of Esko won the event in 22.90 seconds.
Girls
North Branch won the team title with 582 points followed by Cloquet with 575 and Chisago Lakes with 529. Grand Rapids was seventh with more than 400 points.
Rowan Krueger-Barth of the Thunderhawks finished second in the shot put with a heave of 33-feet, 2-inches. Her teammate, Justine Carsrud, was fourth with a throw of 31-10. Lena Roubinek of Pine City won the event with a distance of 34-11.
Alvine Njounang of Grand Rapids placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.73. Sophia Thorsen of North Branch won the race in 1:01.06.
Whitney Sylvester of the Thunderhawks was fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:02.52. Mileena Sladek of Hibbing won the race in 12:39.82.
Josie Hanttula of Grand Rapids finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet. Julia Gherardi, the defending state champion, won the event with 11-feet.
Section 7AA True Team Meet
Boys’ team scores: 1, Esko, 568; 2, Cloquet, 490.5; 3, North Branch, 439.5; 4, Hibbing, 426; 5, Rock Ridge, 414.5; 6, Grand Rapids, 399.5; 7, Chisago Lakes, 382.5; 8, Duluth Denfeld, 350; 9, Pine City, 297; 10, Hermantown, 257.5; 11, Mora, 242.
100 dash: 1. Mason Perich, E, 11.25; 2. Braden Lowe, E, 11.31; 3. Jordan Aultman, C, 11.48; 6. Risto Borgman, GR, 11.88; 15. Reid Ketola, GR, 12.30;.
200 dash: 1. Makoi Perich, E, 22.90; 2. Braden Lowe, E, 23.11; 3. Tristan Zook, DD, 23.48; 5. Risto Borgman, GR, 23.64; 14. Austin Prebeck, GR, 24.84.
400 dash: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 51.33; 2. Mason Perich, E, 52.95; 3. Logan Murphy, NB, 53.16; 7. Ian Andersen, GR, 54.56.
800 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:56.72; 2. Andrew Schmitz, H, 2:01.96; 3. Austin Hanson, GR, 2:05.31; 18. Joseph Anderson, GR, 2:30.08.
1,600 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:22.07; 2. Miles Fischer, C, 4:39.49; 3.Jacob Mertz, C, 4:41.27; 13. Mason Adler, GR, 5:19.73; 18. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:38.70.
3,200 run: 1. Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:16.27; 2. Jacob Mertz, C, 10:20.09; 3. Nathaniel Rengo, E, 10:29.58; 12. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:37.04; 16. Sam Barton, GR, 12:13.92.
110 hurdles: 1. Tayven Peterson, M, 16.20; 2. Chad Hart, E, 16.79; 3. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 16.80; 4. Wesley Carlson, GR, 16.96.
300 hurdles: 1. Tayven Peterson, M, 42.06; 2. Milgwan Tanner-Wostrel, C, 44.04; 3. Chad Hart, E, 44.85; 9. Herschel Christensen, GR, 46.93; 11. Hunter Fiet, GR, 47.45.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Esko, 43.12; 2. Cloquet, 43.65; 3. Rock Ridge, 46.52; 4, Grand Rapids, 46.93.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Hermantown, 1:35.36; 2. Cloquet, 1:36.99; 3. Mora, 1:37.21; 8. Grand Rapids, 1:39.31.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Hibbing, 3:39.66; 2. Hermantown, 3:39.74; 3. Rock Ridge, 3:40.83; 11. Grand Rapids, 3:54.07.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Esko, 8:37.71; 2. Rock Ridge, 8:40.71; 3. Cloquet, 9:04.67; 9. Grand Rapids, 9:46.33.
High jump: 1. Nikolas Martineau, E, 6-2; 2. Logan Murphy, NB, 6-0; 3. Carter Zezulka, E, 6-0; 8. Curtis Card, GR, 5-4.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12-6; 2. Ethan Roy, H, 11-0; 3. Elias Hallan, CL, 11-0; 9. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 9-6.
Triple jump: 1. Makoi Perich, E, 40-6; 2. Joe Bailey, C, 39-1.5; 3. Carson Weber, NB. 38-9.5; 11. Colton Johnson, GR, 35-9; 14. Herschel Christensen, GR, 35-3.5
Long jump: 1. Makoi Perich, E, 20-1; 2. Amari Manning, H, 19-1; 3. Mason Perich, E, 19-0; 15. Curtis Card, GR, 16-11.5; 22. Austin Prebeck, GR, 14-6.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 56-00; 2. Will Turnbull, C, 47-8; 3. Zachary Anderson, CL, 46-10.5; 9. Benjamin Harker, GR, 43-4.
Discus: 1. Samuel Strand, CL, 135-8; 2. Jackson Weston, GR, 135-0; 3. Zachary Anderson, CL, 129-10;11. Connor Brainard, GR, 113-9.
Section 7AA True Team Meet
Girls’ team scores: 1, North Branch, 582; 2, Cloquet, 575; 3, Chisago Lakes, 529; 4, Hibbing, 522.5; 5, Esko, 460; 6, Pine City, 451.5; 7, Grand Rapids, 41; 8, Mora, 390.5; 9, Proctor, 358; 10, Rock Ridge, 323.5; 11, Hermantown, 269.5; 12, Duluth Denfeld, 197.5.
100 dash: 1. Emily Rengo, E, 12.87; 2. Julia Gherardi, H, 12.99; 3. Dakota Esget, NB, 13.07; 11. Allvine Njounang, GR, 13.67; 22. Ainsley Olson, GR, 14.36.
200 dash: 1. Kaitlyn McConnell, E, 27.41; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 27.58; 3. Alexa Snesrud, C, 27.82; 10. Faith Zidarich, GR, 28.29; 11. Alvine Njounang, GR, 28.32.
400 dash: 1. Sophia Thorsen, NB, 1:01.06; 2. Dakota Esget, NB, 1:02.31; 3. Alvine Njounang, GR, 1:04.73; 14. Kayla Jenkins, GR,1:08.79.
800 run: 1. Kaia Osmundson, CL, 2:35.01; 2. Carlie Blevins, P, 2:36.79; 3. Grace Shingledecker, E, 2:37.14; 6. Mercury Bischoff, GR, 2:38.28; 22. Emily Timm, GR, 2:58.67.
1,600 run: 1. Kaia Osmundson, CL, 5:36.83; 2, Nora Stark, RR, 5:42.21; 3. Mileena Sladek, H, 5:44.94; 14. Ella Karkela, GR, 6:12.74; 15. Emily Walters, GR, 6:13.48.
3,200 run: 1. Mileena Sladek, H, 12:39.82; 2. Eva Holmgren, M, 12:40.14; 3.Eva Johnson, PC, 12:52.17; 4. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 13:02.52; 21. Jaide Sondrol, GR, 16:37.28.
100 hurdles: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 16.35; 2. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 17.36; 3. Gwendolyn Lilly, E, 17.41; 6. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.61; 10. Lilly Watkins, GR, 18.92.
300 hurdles: 1. Ella Kuhlman, NB, 48.82; 2. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 50.11; 3. Olivia Jameson, C, 50.23; 7. Ellee Nelson, GR, 53.14; 14. Lilly Watkins, GR, 56.08.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Esko, 51.93; 2. Chisago Lakes, 52.90; 3. Rock Ridge, 53.01; 7. Grand Rapids, 54.52.
4 x 200 relay: 1. North Branch, 1:52.80; 2. Hibbing, 1:53.34; 3. Mora, 1:53.62; 5. Grand Rapids, 1:55.04.
4 x 400 relay: 1. North Branch, 4:17.54; 2. Hibbing, 4:22.79; 3. Cloquet, 4:24.69; 6. Grand Rapids, 4:34.63.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Hibbing, 10:13.88; 2. Proctor, 10:20.52; 3. Cloquet, 10:21.68; 11. Grand Rapids, 12:11.42.
High jump: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 5-4; 2. Taylor Wick, C,5-2; 3. Asaysha Olson, NB, 5-0; 18. Ellee Nelson, GR, 4-2; 19. McKayla Cagle, GR, 4-2.
Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 11-0; 2. Ella Dick, NB, 10-0; 3. Ilei Benson, C, 9-0; 4. Josie Hanttula, GR, 9-0.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Wick, C, 34-7.25; 2. Olivia Jameson, C, 34-4.25; 3. Elliana Jouppi, DD, 33-2.5;,17. Kyra Giffen, GR, 29-1.25; 22. Kylie DeBay, GR, 26-7.25.
Long jump: 1. Kaitlyn McConnell, E, 16-7.5; 2. Asaysha Olson, NB, 16-3.5; 3. Taylor Wick, C, 16-1.5; 8. Ainsley Olson, GR, 15-1; 21. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 12-0.
Shot put: 1. Lena Roubinek, PC, 34-11; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 33-2; 3. Lauren Hicks, NB, 32-6.5; 4. Justine Carsrud, GR, 31-10.
Discus: 1. Maggie Smetana, PC, 110-2; 2. Bella Harriman, C, 102-06; 3. Seija Suominen, C, 100-3; 6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 92-6; 16. Emma Thomsen, GR, 66-0.
