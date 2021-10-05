NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School football team lost the battle of turnovers and subsequently the game to North Branch Friday night in North Branch.
The Thunderhawks turned the ball over three crucial times in the game while North Branch was mistake free. That went a long way in the Vikings taking a 21-20 victory over Grand Rapids to remain undefeated for the season.
“We played hard, the kids battled for four quarter but we just made too many mistakes,” Grand Rapids head coach Greg Spahn said. “We have to be able to protect the football and limit some of the mental errors and penalties. That really cost us as you can’t make those mistakes against good teams.
“But I told the kids after the game that I was incredibly impressed with how they played and their effort and everything else. We just have to limit our unforced errors.”
Spahn said the Thunderhawks again turned in a good defensive effort against North Branch, and said the offense was opportunistic.
“I think we took advantage of all of our opportunities except at the end when a couple of penalties kind of doomed us. We recovered from them but there wasn’t enough time once we got everything back.
“Our defense has been playing lights out and they really continued that Friday,” Spahn explained. “We just have to limit those mistakes.”
Grand Rapids took the opening kickoff and drove through the North Branch defense and deep into Viking territory. It appeared that Thunderhawk quarterback Dom Provinzino would score a touchdown but he fumbled in the North Branch end zone with the Vikings recovering.
North Branch scored on its first possession when quarterback Andrew Thauwald broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run. The run for the two-point conversion failed as the Vikings had the early lead.
Grand Rapids answered back on its next drive as Provinzino sprinted through the North Branch defense and outran it for a 64-yard scoring run. Kaydin Metzgar booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks led 7-6.
After forcing a North Branch punt, the Thunderhawks scored again to increase their lead. The big play in the drive was an Owen Glenn 45-yard run down to the North Branch one yard line. Provinzino bulled into the end zone from there as Grand Rapids led 13-6 midway through the second quarter.
The Vikings answered back with less than a minute remaining in the first half when Thauwald scored on a one-yard plunge. The two-point conversion failed again as Grand Rapids led 13-12.
Grand Rapids fumbled the ensuing kickoff giving North Branch good field position with less than a minute left in the half. However, the Vikings were unable to put points on the board as Grand Rapids took a one-point lead into halftime.
North Branch reclaimed the lead at 15-13 in the third quarter when Tanner Bollman booted a field goal. But Grand Rapids responded immediately as Glenn broke off a touchdown run to allow the Thunderhawks to reclaim the lead. Metzgar’s kick was good as Grand Rapids led 20-15.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Ashton Labelle – who had a big game for North Branch – reached the end zone on a run. The try for the two-point conversion failed but North Branch led 21-20.
The Vikings intercepted a Provinzino pass with 5:28 left in the game to thwart a Grand Rapids drive, and using its ball-control offense, North Branch was able to run out the clock from there.
Neither team completed a pass in the game, but North Branch was able to pick up 390 yards on the ground led by Labelle who finished with 166 yards.
Glenn rushed for 116 yards for Grand Rapids while Provinzino finished with 100.
“There was not a forward pass completed in the game which meant solid defense,” Spahn said.
One thing the game gives the Thunderhawks is confidence to know they can play with one of the top teams in the section. Spahn said the team needs to make adjustments in case the Thunderhawks meet Hermantown and North Branch –the two teams that have beaten Grand Rapids this season – in the playoffs.
“The beauty of it is that all the adjustments are on us,” the coach said. “Any game comes down to four or five plays and you just don’t know when those plays are going to happen. If we execute differently in a situation, it is a totally different outcome. If we are to get where we want to go, we are going to have to see one or both of those teams again.”
Spahn lauded the play of Provinzino, and two juniors in Aiden Chandler and Chris Hoover.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 3-2 on the season. North Branch improves to 5-0.
Grand Rapids vs. Duluth East
The Thunderhawks will be on the road for a 6 p.m. game against Class 5A Duluth East on Friday night. Spahn said junior quarterback Ethan Florek should be available for the game.
“Duluth East is good offensively by Austan Orvedahl who is a pretty dynamic player,” Spahn said. “We will have our work cut out for us in trying to contain him. But I think if we can limit our mistakes we will be good to go.”
Spahn said he realizes that Grand Rapids needs to establish a passing game to keep opponents honest in future games.
“I look at balance in football as how many players can touch the ball and make an impact,” Spahn explained. “If you look at the past four or five years, all our backs could all run so you just can’t key on one guy. I think there is balance there too, but we definitely need to be more efficient in the passing area of the game.”
Since Duluth East is a Class 5A school, and Grand Rapids plays in Class 4A, a win over the Greyhounds could enhance the Thunderhawks’ QRF score which decides seeds in the section playoffs.
“A win would bump our QRF up a little bit,” the coach said. “This is a big one – and they are all big ones from here on out.”
Grand Rapids 7 6 7 0—20
North Branch 6 6 3 6—21
First Quarter
NB-Andrew Thauwald 34-yard run (Run failed)
GR-Dom Provinzino 64-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Provinzino 1-yard run (Kick blocked)
NB-Thauwald 1-yard run (Run failed)
Third Quarter
NB-Tanner Bollman field goal
GR-Owen Glenn yard run (Metzgar kick)
Fourth Quarter
NB-Ashton Labelle run (Run failed)
