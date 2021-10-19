DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team swam away with the championship of the Section 7A True Team Meet which was conducted Saturday.
Grand Rapids won the meet with 1,990 points, easily outdistancing second place finisher Mesabi East which had 1,826.5. They were followed in order by Hibbing 1,563.5, Rock Ridge 1,562.5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1,543, Proctor-Hermantown 1,460.5, International Falls 1,030, Two Harbors 904, Duluth Denfeld 807, Northeast Range-Ely 800, and Chisholm 679.
Winning events for the Thunderhawks were senior Addie Albrecht in diving (332.20 points); the 200-yard medley relay comprised of junior Sophia Verke, junior Hannah Rauzi, senior Rowan Krueger-Barth and freshman Emily Ericson (1:54.49); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.55) and 100-yard backstroke (1:02.44); sophomore Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.89); Ericson in the 50-yard freestyle (25.81 seconds); Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.79); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (56.60 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Ericson, Rauzi, Krueger-Barth and Petersen (1:43.50); and the 400-yard freestyle relay consisting of Petersen, sophomore Alyssa Jackson, Ericson and Verke (3:51.09).
Placing second for Grand Rapids were senior Mackenzie Hebeisen in diving (270.40 points); and Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.20).
Finishing third for the Thunderhawks were junior Makenzie Mustar in diving (252.20 points); sophomore Chloe Petersen in the 100-yard freestyle (57.95 seconds); and freshman Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:54.94).
Section 7A True Team
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:54.49; 2. Mesabi East, 1:55.83; 3. CEC, 2:03.94; 5. Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Chloe Lee, Alyssa Jackson, Selah Smith), 2:04.82; 13. Grand Rapids (Sylie Ledermann, Ada Jackson, Liv Wyland, Treasure Jager), 2:13.31.
200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:03.55; 2. Addison Bartling, DD, 2:05.97; 3. Geli Stenson, Hib, 2:06.05; 7. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:10.52; 8. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:11.28; 17. Liisa Wyland, GR, 2:20.16.
200 individual medley — 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:22.89; 2. Emma Williams, ME, 2:25.09; 3. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:30.23; 20. Gentry Byers, GR, 2:46.43; 23. Sylvie Ledermann, GR, 2:47.90; 25. Isabella Hass, GR, 2:48.83.
50 freestyle — 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 25.81; 2. Kyle Meyer, ME, 26.10; 3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.33; 4. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.34; 13. Treasure Jager, GR, 28.07; 18. Alyssa Dormanen, GR, 29.32.
Diving — 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 332.20; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 270.40; 3. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 252.20; 12. Ella Albrecht, GR, 178.95.
100 butterfly — 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:05.79; 2. Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:06.39; 3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.82; 5. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:08.82; 27. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 1:21.90; 28. Isabella Hass, GR, 1:24.11.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.60; 2. Adriana Sheets, ME, 57.62; 3. Chloe Petersen, GR, 57.95; 4. Allison Fox, GR, 58.93; 15. Selah Smith, GR, 1:01.83
500 freestyle — 1. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 5:43.14; 2. Geli Stenson, Hib, 5:50.55; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:54.94; 9. Ada Jackson, GR, 6:14.06; 11. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:23.79; 14. Liv Wyland, GR, 6:25.09
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Emily Ericson, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen), 1:43.50; 2. Hibbing, 1:48.11; 3. Mesabi East, 1:49.72; 7. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Chloe Lee, Treasure Jager, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:54.43; 14. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Dormanen, Kelsie Zimmer, Liv Wyland, Sylvie Ledermann), 1:58.38; 20. Grand Rapids (Gentry Byers, Alaina Grochowski, Gracie Zimmer, Marlene Ericson), 2:05.05.
100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:02.44; 2. Emma Williams, ME, 1:02.70; 3. Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:05.19; 4. Allison Fox, GR, 1:06.79; 14. Sylvie Ledermann, GR, 1:15.21; 18. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:16.88.
100 breaststroke — 1. Kyle Meyer, ME, 1:11.56; 2. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:13.20; 3. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:14.06; 6. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.78; 8. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:21.35; 16. Gentry Byers, GR, 1:25.11.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Alyssa Jackson, Emily Ericson, Sophia Verke), 3:51.09; 2. Mesabi East, 3:56.02; 3. Hibbing, 3:58.82; 10. Grand Rapids (Treasure Jager, Liv Wyland, Chloe Lee, Ada Jackson), 4:21.35; 20. Grand Rapids (Isabella Hass, Gracie Zimmer, Hannah Brunn, Kelsie Zimmer), 4:40.70.
