GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team split a pair of games recently, defeating Brainerd 6-2 at home on Tuesday and then losing its first game of the season to highly-rated Hermantown 5-3 on Thursday on the road.
Following are results of the two games:
Grand Rapids 6
Brainerd 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks topped Brainerd 6-2 in action Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
Wade Brouse got Grand Rapids on the scoreboard first 3:15 into the game. But Brainerd battled back as Alex Jones scored on a power play to tie the game and then Landon Mackcow found the back of the net a little more than a minute later to put Brainerd into the lead.
However, the Thunderhawks scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 advantage into the locker room after one period. Scoring the Rapids goals were Jack Peart, Ren Morque and Joey DelGreco.
Hunter Bischoff and Morque scored in the second period as the Thunderhawks increased their lead to 6-2. There was no scoring in the third period.
Grand Rapids yielded just eight shots on net in the contest with goalie Wyatt Pilkenton stopping six of them. Brainerd goalie Jed Klang was forced to make 42 saves.
Brainerd 2 0 0— 2
GR 4 2 0— 6
First Period — 1. GR, Wade Brouse (John Bonner), 3:15; 2 B, Alex Jones
(Andrew Zuk, Jack Andres), 8:17 (pp); 3. B, Landon Mackcow (Max Roby, Aden Extrand), 9:31; 4, GR, Jack Peart (Joey DelGreco, Hunter Bischoff), 12:35 (pp); 5. GR, Ren Morque (Peart, DelGreco), 14:25 (pp); 6. GR, DelGreco (Peart, Morque), 16:38 (pp).
Second Period — 7. GR, Bischoff (DelGreco, Braeden Holcomb), 1:41; 8. GR, Morque (Will Stauffer, Bonner).
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — B, Jed Klang 13-18-11-42; GR, Wyatt Pilkento.
Penalties — B, 5 for 10 minutes; GR, 4 for 8 minutes.
Hermantown 5
Grand Rapids 3
HERMANTOWN — The Hermantown Hawks, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, topped Grand Rapids 5-3 in action Thursday at Hermantown.
Garret Drotts got Grand Rapids on the scoreboard with a goal 4:38 into the contest. But Hermantown’s Cole Antcliff scored later in the period as the game was tied at 1-1 after one period.
Justin Kerr scored 2:57 into the middle period to give the Thunderhawks another lead but the Hawks quickly countered with a pair of goals by Zam Plante, the state’s leading scorer, to take a 3-2 lead.
Grand Rapids managed to tie the game late in the second period on a goal by Hunter Bischoff.
Aaron Pionk of Hermantown scored what proved to be the winning goal with 2:45 remaining in the game. Aydyn Dowd scored an empty net goal with 17 seconds left to ice the win for the Hawks.
Garron Opsahl finished with 24 saves in the nets for Hermantown while Wyatt Pilkenton kicked out 36 shots for Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids is now 7-1 for the season. It is next in action Thursday, Feb. 25, for a 6 p.m. game against Moorhead at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
GR 1 2 0— 3
Herm 1 2 2— 5
First Period — 1. GR, Garett Drotts (Sam Sterle, Justin Kerr), 4:38; 2. H, Cole Antcliff (Zam Plante), 9:54.
Second Period — 3. GR, Kerr (Jack Peart, Henry Sterle), 2:57; 4. H, Plante (Aydyn Dowd, Antcliff), 7:01; 5. H, Plante (Ethan Lund, Mikey Graves), 12:18 (pp); 6. GR, Hunter Bischoff (Peart), 14:15.
Third Period — 7. H, Aaron Pionk (Plante, Ty Hanson), 15:15; 8. H, Dowd (Hanson), 16:43 (en).
Goalie Saves — GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 11-11-14-36 H, Garron Opsahl 7-8-9-24.
Penalties — GR, 1 for 2 minutes; H, 1 for 2 minutes.
