GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team improved to 10-1 for the season with a sweep of Duluth Denfeld on Nov. 10, at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
The Thunderhawks swept the games by the identical scores of 3-0, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13.
Braya LaPlant was 14-of-18 in serving with six ace serves, two digs, three kills, two blocks and 22 set assists for Grand Rapids. Lexi Lindgren finished 13-of-13 in serving with three ace serves and six digs while Claire Walsh was 16-of-16 in serving with three ace serves, four digs, three kills and one block. Eva Salmela recorded three digs and Kyra Giffen had three digs, six kills and one block. Jenny Bowman finished 7-of-10 in serving with one ace serve, three digs, three kills and six blocks and Kamryn Kleinfelter had one dig, six kills and two blocks. Kate Jamtgaard had five kills and five blocks while Lindsey Racine was 14-of-14 in serving with three ace serves, three digs and one kill.
Greenway 3
Proctor 0
PROCTOR — The Greenway High School volleyball team swept Proctor in straight games in action recently at Proctor.
The Raiders won by the scores of 3-0, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15.
Claire Vekich finished with 17 kills, four ace serves, 10 digs and three blocks for Greenway while Lexi Hammer had 32 set assists. Kaisa Reed recorded five kills and eight digs and Bri Miller had six kills.
Greenway 3
Duluth East 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season with a sweep of Duluth East Thursday.
The Raiders won 3-0, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17.
Claire Vekich had 14 kills, one ace serve and nine digs for Greenway while Bri Miller recorded eight kills. Lexi Hammer finished with 36 set assists and Ellie Vekich had 10 digs.
Riley Thoreson had four kills and five digs for Duluth East while Emily Monahan finished with two kills, one ace serve and two blocks. Ashlyn Ring recorded three blocks and Rylee Stevens had nine set assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.