GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team left little doubt that it wanted to return to the Section 7AAA Girls Basketball Tournament championship game Friday night at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
The Thunderhawks – the defending section champs – jumped out to a huge lead over North Branch in their semifinal game on Friday, taking a 22-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Grand Rapids came out in the second half and continued its dominance on the way to a convincing 81-51 victory.
“I was really satisfied with how the team played and I am really happy with the hard effort and hard work that the girls put in,” said Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling. “Everything that we worked on prior to that game, the girls came out and executed very well.”
Grand Rapids was on fire from the outside as it hit 14 3-pointers in 23 attempts for the game. Taryn Hamling led the way with five 3-pointers and 21 points while also adding five rebounds and four steals. Jessika Lofstrom scored 20 points, Braya LaPlant nailed four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while adding three steals, Kyra Giffen had 12 points, Amanda Scherping, eight points, and Kate Jamtgaard added four points, five assists and three steals.
North Branch had just three players score in the game led by Paige Peaslee who scored 26 points. Ella Kuhlman scored 22 points and Hailey Bistodeau added three.
With the win, Grand Rapids, 24-3 on the season, will take on Cloquet in the section championship game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at Hermantown.
Grand Rapids vs. Cloquet
Hamling said Cloquet is a strong team that likes to penetrate to the basket and kick out for outside shots. She said the two teams match up fairly evenly as far as height is concerned. She added that Cloquet has one player who is a dangerous 3-point shooter who needs to be watched.
Hamling said that if Grand Rapids just plays its game, things should go well for the Thunderhawks.
“If we just stay sound on our defense and work as a team to help and trap and things like that, I think we are going to do well,” Hamling said. “And, we had four girls in double digits in scoring against North Branch which is amazing. That is exactly what we need to do to continue playing. It was really nice to see these girls making their shots. Even some girls who don’t usually score also contributed something so that was one aspect of the game that I truly like to see.”
Hamling said Grand Rapids should be able to use its tournament experience it gained last season in a positive way on Thursday.
“Last year when we went into the section finals we did have very young girls and there were a lot of nerves,” said Hamling. “Now that they have done it before, their confidence has built up so much this year that going into a game like this, they know what to expect. They are going to be more calm and that helps with the execution and knowing the game plan and knowing what needs to get done I think will be a huge, huge key for us.”
Asked what will be the keys for success for Grand Rapids, Hamling said, “We need to be sound defensive players, make sure we are communicating and boxing out. That’s just huge for us. And on offense, we have to make sure we are moving the ball and working as a team. We were in sync against North Branch and in other games this season and I know it will happen on Thursday night as well.”
Hamling said it has been a fun and amazing season and she added that the athletes are awesome to work with.
“They truly get along; there are never any little quarrels and they do things together,” the coach said. “We have not had one bit of drama on the team and that just makes it easier for the coaches and for the girls to play. They have bought into the program; they want to do well and they do. They just want to keep going and that helps.”
NB 23 28 — 51
GR 45 36 — 81
North Branch: Paige Peaslee 26, Halley Bistodeau 3, Ella Kuhlman 22.
Grand Rapids: Taryn Hamling 21, Jessika Lofstrom 20, Braya LaPlant 14, Kyra Giffen 12, Amanda Scherping 8, Kate Jamtgaard 4, Hannah Hostetter 2.
Total Fouls: GR 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 14-of-23; 3-pointers: GR, Giffen 2, Lofstrom, Hamling 5, LaPlant 4, Scherping 2.
