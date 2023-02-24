h

The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team will play Andover in the Section 7AA semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Duluth.

GRAND RAPIDS — In the regular season matchup between the Grand Rapids and Forest Lake boys hockey teams, scoring came at a premium.

In that game that which played Dec. 3, in Grand Rapids, the Thunderhawks came away with a 1-0 victory in a contest where the teams combined to put just 44 shots on goal.


