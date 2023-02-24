GRAND RAPIDS — In the regular season matchup between the Grand Rapids and Forest Lake boys hockey teams, scoring came at a premium.
In that game that which played Dec. 3, in Grand Rapids, the Thunderhawks came away with a 1-0 victory in a contest where the teams combined to put just 44 shots on goal.
In Tuesday’s Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal game between the two teams, Grand Rapids looked to get more offense than in the first game and that’s exactly what happened as the Thunderhawks defeated Forest Lake 4-1.
The win puts Grand Rapids, 13-12-1 on the season, into the section semifinals and date with Andover, 19-6-1, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
In the other semifinal, which is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, No. 1 seed Duluth East, 19-6-1, will face Coon Rapids, 12-12-2.
There was no scoring in the first period until there were 49 seconds left when Jacob Garski scored for Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks scored the first two goals of the middle period to lead 3-0. Turning on the red light were Blayne Mortenson – who had a big night with a goal and two assists – and Gus Drennen on a power play. Forest Lake’s Gavin Wille scored later in the period as Grand Rapids led 3-1 after two periods.
The Thunderhawks scored the lone goal of the third period – by Bauer Murphy – as they went on to take the victory.
Myles Gunderson had 12 saves in the nets for Grand Rapids while the Thunderhawks blasted Forest Lake goalie Andrew Saxe with 41 shots, in which he stopped 37
FL 0 1 0 — 1
GR 1 2 1 — 4
First Period: 1. GR, Jacob Garski (Will Stauffer, Kyler Miller), 16:11.
