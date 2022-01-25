GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team took a close second to Royalton in the annual Skip Nalan Invitational which was conducted Jan. 22, in Grand Rapids.
Royalton totaled 185.5 points to nip the Grand Rapids Black team which finished with 171. They were followed by Jamestown, N.D. 166, Brainerd 156, Aitkin 150, Edina 140, Deer River 121, Hibbing 111.5, Grand Rapids Orange 78, Proctor/Hermantown 52.5, Superior, Wis. 47, Fosston/Bagley 37, North Branch 19, Wadena-Deer Creek 18, and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 16.
It was an all-Grand Rapids final at 106 pounds where a pair of freshmen went at it. Asher Brenden of the Grand Rapids Orange team came out on top of Joey Seeley of the Grand Rapids Black team by a fall in 3:40. Charles Ikola, a Deer River sophomore, downed Anthony Nichols of Edina by a 10-4 decision to take third place.
At 113 pounds, Alex Lehman of the Rapids Black team placed second. He lost to Easton Dircks of Brainerd by fall in 5:05 in the championship match. Freshman Holden Brink of the Rapids Orange team placed fourth as he lost to freshman Tate Evans of Deer River in the third place match by a 4-0 decision.
Sophomore Dylan Gielen of Deer River placed fourth at 120 pounds as he lost to Brennen Perkovich, a NKG sophomore, by a 9-0 major decision in the third place match. Eighth grader Warren Ritter of the Rapids Black team was seventh as he beat Gabe Martin of Hibbing by fall in 145 in the seventh place match. Isaiah Germann of Brainerd defeated Cade Ostrowski, also of Brainerd, to win the division.
At 126 pounds, senior Connor Wakefield of the Rapids Black team downed Aiden Wolfe of Fosston-Bagley in the third place match to take third. Alex Diederich of Royalton downed Landon Nebel of Edina to win the division.
At 132 pounds, Senior Sam Villeneuve-Soule of the Rapids Orange team placed sixth as he lost to Kai Soliman of Edina in the fifth place match by fall in 4:52. Junior Jayden Fairbanks of Deer River defeated Jacoby Ekanem of Hibbing in the seventh place match by fall in 2:18. Grady Anderson of Jamestown won the division as he beat Connor Krueger of Superior.
Freshman Tanner Morlan of the Rapids Black team went up against senior Philip Keenan of the Rapids Orange team in the fifth place match at 138 pounds and Morlan came out on top by a narrow 3-2 decision. Aden Braun of Jamestown downed Isaiah Jillson of Brainerd in the championship match.
At 145 pounds, senior Caydon Lehman of the Rapids Black team defeated junior Tygh Gullickson of Deer River in the third place match by forfeit. Senior Tim Jobe of the Rapids Orange team placed fifth as he stopped Jason Thomas of Superior in the fifth place match by an 11-4 decision. Gabe Wagner of Brainerd downed Carson Kullhem of Aitkin in the championship match.
At 152 pounds, Jacob Leibold of Royalton defeated Zak McPhee of Proctor/Hermantown in the championship match to win the weight division.
Junior Trevor Snetsinger of the Rapids Black team lost by an 11-4 decision to Damien Bentho of Brainerd in the third place match at 160 pounds. Colton Mewes of Jamestown won the division by beating Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing in the title match.
Undefeated senior Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids Black won the 170-pound division as he topped Gabe Gorecki of Royalton in the title match by a tight 5-4 decision. Senior Austin Mundt of Deer River took fifth place by beating Ashton LaBelle of North Branch by a 5-3 decision.
At 182 pounds, Rapids Black senior Zach Wilke won the title as he stopped Shane Carlson of Brainerd in the title match by a 9-1 major decision. Sophomore Gus Thompson of Deer River was sixth as he lost to Thomas Hagen of Hibbing in the fifth place match by fall in 2:26.
Junior Jojo Thompson of Deer River won the 195-pound division as he beat Drew Shay of Hibbing by fall in 1:19 of the championship match. Junior Logan Martin of the Rapids Orange team lost to Eric Levin of Jamestown in the seventh place match by a 6-1 decision.
At 220 pounds, senior Mason Peterson of the Rapids Black team took eighth as he lost to Bo Waletzko of Superior in the seventh place match by fall in 3:09. Bryce Holm of Royalton downed Nathan Stifter of Aitkin in the championship match.
At 285 pounds, freshman Clayton Danielson of the Rapids Black team lost to Gavin Falk of Edina in the third place match due to injury. Craig Ashton of Aitkin beat Jeremy Mugg of Royalton by fall in 0:59 to win the division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.