GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team opened the team portion of the Section 7AA Wrestling Tournament with a 72-10 dual meet victory over Proctor-Hermantown on Feb. 17.
The Thunderhawks had little trouble in winning the match and they now advance in the section tournament where they will face Mora, a 46-24 winner over Pierz, in the semifinals. In the other semifinal dual match, Rock Ridge will take on Aitkin.
Taking wins for the Thunderhawks against Proctor-Hermantown were Asher Brenden who pinned Cooper Lucarelli in 39 seconds at 106 pounds, Alex Lehman with a pin in 1:15 over Landin Laakso at 113 pounds, Juston Jobe with a pin in 31 seconds over Gavin Tabbert at 120, Sam Villeneuve-Sole with a pin in 30 seconds against Zach Wunner at 132, Tanner Morlan by forfeit at 138, Tim Jobe by fall in 20 seconds over Dan Harnell at 152, Caydon Lehman by pin over Quinn Schnabel in 1:28 at 160, Trevor Snetsinger by forfeit at 170, Dusty Wilke by fall in 39 seconds over Brett Pampuch at 182, Zach Wilke by forfeit at 195, Logan Martin by forfeit at 220, and Alex Smith by pin over John Becker in 1:18 at 285 pounds.
Grand Rapids 72 Proctor/Hermantown 10
106 – Asher Brenden (GR) over Cooper Lucarelli (P-H) Fall 0:39
113 – Alex Lehman (GR) over Landin Laakso (P-H) Fall 1:15
120 – Juston Jobe (GR) over Gavin Tabbert (P-H) Fall 0:31
126 – Thomas Barnstorf (P-H) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 – Sam Villeneuve-Soule (GR) over Zach Wunner (P-H) Fall 0:30
138 – Tanner Morlan (GR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 – Robert Laakso (P-H) over Philip Keenan (GR) Maj 17-6
152 – Tim Jobe (GR) over Dan Harnell (P-H) Fall 0:20
160 – Caydon Lehman (GR) over Quinn Schnabel (P-H) Fall 1:28
170 – Trevor Snetsinger (GR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 – Dusty Wilke (GR) over Brett Pampuch (P-H) Fall 0:39
195 – Zach Wilke (GR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 – Logan Martin (GR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 – Alex Smith (GR) over John Becker (P-H) Fall 1:18
