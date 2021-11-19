ST. PAUL — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team ended a fantastic season on Saturday with a fourth place finish in the Minnesota Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
After winning its quarterfinal match against Monticello, the Thunderhawks faced No.1 seed and eventual state champion Marshall in the semifinals and fell 3-0. The Thunderhawks then lost to New Prague 3-0 in the third place game.
Following are results of the two matches:
Semifinals
Marshall 3
Grand Rapids 0
The Thunderhawks lost to eventual state champion Marshall in three games on Friday. Marshall won 3-0, 25-9, 25-11, 25-12.
Tessa Gannott had 13 kills and two digs for Marshall and Maysa Gillingham had 35 set assists and 14 digs while Leah Jones had 11 kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Caitlyn Christenson finished with 17 digs and two set assists, Randi Wendorff had nine kills and two digs, Cassie Hoover had eight digs, Brooke Andries finished with six kills and Taylor Ariasola had four kills and two digs.
Braya LaPlant had two kills, 20 set assists and seven digs for the Thunderhawks while Kate Jamtgaard had five kills and two digs, Lindsey Racine finished with 15 digs, Kamryn Klinefelter had four kills and nine digs, Kyra Giffen contributed 11 digs and five kills, Peyton Skelly had four kills and a .375 kill percentage, Olivia Mustar had 10 digs, Josie Hanttula finished with three kills.
Third Place Match
New Prague 3
Grand Rapids 0
New Prague defeated Grand Rapids in the third place match in three sets. New Prague won 3-0, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21.
Anna Molstad had a big game at the net for New Prague as she recorded 18 kills while adding six service aces and 11 digs. Abby Molstad recorded 28 set assists, two service aces and eight digs while Emerson Dillon had 28 digs. Avery Klein had eight kills and two digs and Madi Johnson had nine digs and two set assists. Shelby Bolar contributed five kills and Claire Baribeau had three kills.
Kamryn Klinefelter led Grand Rapids in kills with 12 and also added three service aces and eight digs. Braya LaPlant had four kills, 24 set assists, 11 digs and two blocked shots and Lindsey Racine finished with 26 digs and three set assists. Kate Jamtgaard had six kills while Kyra Giffen recorded 12 digs, two set assists and six kills. Josie Hanttula had three kills and two digs and Olivia Mustar had four digs.
Class AA
Cannon Falls 3
Greenway 0
On Friday, Greenway lost to Cannon Falls in three games to end the tournament with two losses.
Cannon Falls won 3-0, 25-23, 25-14, 25-14.
Madi Burr had 21 kills, two ace serves and five digs for Cannon Falls while Bree Robinson had 13 digs. Jaci Winchell finished with 45 set assists, six kills and three digs and Kyra Schoenfelder had 12 digs and two service aces. Halle Hustad had 12 kills, a .526 kill percentage and three digs and Karsyn Winchell had six kills and 12 digs while Lauren Johnson contributed five kills, two ace serves and five digs.
Emma Markovich had 11 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for Greenway while Lexi Hammer had 21 set assists and six digs. Ellie Vekich had 10 digs and Bri Miller finished with seven kills, three set assists and five digs. Kyra Williams had three kills and six digs, Ava Johnson had three kills.
Greenway finishes with a 22-8 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.