GRAND RAPIDS — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Lake Superior Conference Quad which was conducted in Grand Rapids on May 2.
Girls
Placing first for Grand Rapids were seventh grader Lily DeBay in the 100-meter dash (13.50 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (50.30 seconds); sophomore Ellee Nelson in the 100-meter hurdles (17.18 seconds); and senior Josie Hanttula in the pole vault (9-feet, 6-inches).
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were DeBay in the 100-meter hurdles (17.27 seconds) and the long jump (14-feet, 8-inches); junior Emily Walters in the 1,600-meter run (6:33.52); junior Whitney Sylvester in the 3,200-meter run (13:22.38); and freshman Kylie DeBay in the triple jump (28-feet, 9-inches).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were freshman Allexa Alzen in the 100-meter dash (13.83 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (29.31 seconds); sophomore Kayla Jenkins in the 400-meter dash (1:07.44); sophomore Mercury Bischoff in the triple jump (28-feet, 5.5-inches); and junior Emily Brula in the discus (81-feet, 9.5-inches).
Boys
Placing first for Grand Rapids were the 4 x 800-meter relay comprised of sophomore Zane Poenix, sophomore Gunner Larson, sophomore Mason Adler and sophomore Larson Curnow (9:07.90); the 4 x 100-meter relay consisting of sophomore Austin Prebeck, sophomore Taguta Tadiwanaishe, senior Cole Hawkinson and sophomore Reid Ketola (46.58 seconds); senior Wyatt Christensen in the 300-meter hurdles (45.42 seconds); Prebeck in the 200-meter dash (23.86 seconds); Tadiwanaishe in the long jump (19-feet, 2-inches); junior Colton Johnson in the triple jump (40-feet, 11-inches); sophomore Herschel Christensen in the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches); and junior Benjamin Harker in the discus (125-feet, 10-inches).
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were sophomore Austin Prebeck in the 100-meter dash (11.66 seconds); Larson in the 400-meter dash (56.42 seconds); senior Mason Sovada in the 800-meter run (2:16.57); senior Kaydin Metzgar in the pole vault (10-feet, 6-inches); and Harker in the shot put (41-feet, 3-inches).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids was senior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa in the 3,200-meter run (11:09.94).
LSC Rapids Quad
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Cambridge-Isanti 611.5; 2. Sartell 575; 3. North Branch 526; 4. St. Francis 438; 5. Grand Rapids 286; 6. St. Cloud Apollo 100.5.
100 dash: 1. Lily DeBay, GR, 13.50; 2. Hattie Eskeli, H, 13.72; 3. Allexa Alzen, GR, 13.83; 6. Kylie DeBay, GR, 14.20; 7. Jada Morgan, GR, 7. Jada Morgan, GR, 14.21; 8.Ava Neururer, GR, 14.31.
200 dash: 1. Tara Hertling, H, 28.40; 2. Brynn Babich, H, 28.60; 3. Allexa Alzen, GR, 29.31; 4. Lauren Bates, GR, 29.33; 5. Ellee Nelson, GR, 29.45; 9. Kylie DeBay, GR, 30.25.
400 dash: 1. Kiera Kylander-Johnson, DM, 1:05.94; 2. Abigail Theien, H, 1:07.00; 3. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:07.44; 4. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 1:07.61; 8. Ginger Pogolrec, GR, 1:11.00.
800 run: 1. Emery Maki, H, 2:24.98; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 2:33.63; 3. Gianna Figueroa, H, 2:38.61; 5. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 2:53.09.
1,600 run: 1. Hannah Farnsworth, H, 6:03.85; 2. Emily Walters, GR, 6:33.52; 3, Grace Bigelow, H, 7:03.82.
3,200 run: 1. Mileena Sullivan, H, 12:34.08; 2. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 13:22.38; 3 .Jocelyn Strukel, H, 13:23.89.
100 hurdles: 1. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.18; 2. Lily DeBay, GR, 17.27; 3. Kyra Robinson, DD, 18.71.
300 hurdles: 1. Lily DeBay, GR, 50.30; 2. Carys Gerard, DD, 53.94; 3. Kyra Robinson, DD, 54.63; 4. Senya Piekarski, GR, 56.37; 6. Aubrie Hoard, GR, 1:00.25; 7. Hannah Brula, GR, 1:00.27.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Duluth Marshall, 56.25; 2. Grand Rapids (Adi Jaranson, Jada Morgan, Allexa Alzen, Kyle DeBay), 57.03; 3. Grand Rapids (Maisie Bader, Mercury Bischoff, Jericka Greenwood, Aubrie Hoard), 59.15.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Hibbing, 1:57.96; 2. Grand Rapids (Josie Hanttula, Katie Harker, Rylee Major, Lauren Bates), 2:02.09; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 2:05.53; 4. Grand Rapids (Ginger Pogolrec, Emma Bluntach, Kate Swenson, Keyanna Opira). 2:06.15.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Hibbing, 4:33.97; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 4:47.83; 3. Duluth Marshall, 4:50.54; 4. Grand Rapids (Senya Piekarski, Jericka Greenwood, Kaitlyn Olson, Alyssa Jackson), 4:53.81.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Hibbing, 10:21.89; 2. Hibbing, 11:25.10; 3. Grand Rapids (Emily Walters, Emily Timm, Hannah Farnsworth, Avery Kukowski), 11:41.52.
High jump: 1. Dativah Majwega, DM, 4-5; 2. Ana Vee, DD, 4-2.
Pole vault: 1. Josie Hanttula, GR, 9-6; 2. Mileena Sullivan, H, 7-0; 2. Alizah Langner, H, 7-0.
Triple jump: 1. Tara Hertling, H, 31-8; 2. Kylie DeBay, GR, 28-9; 3. Mercury Bischoff, GR, 28-5.5; 5. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 25-11.5; 6. Hannah Brula, GR, 23-3.
Long jump: 1. Grace Nonnemacher, DD, 14-9; 2. Lily DeBay, GR, 14-8; 3. Tara Hertling, H, 13-10; 5. Senya Piekarski, GR, 13-0.5; 8. Aubrie Hoard, GR, 12-3.5.
Shot put: 1. Abigail Sullivan, H, 31-4.5; 2. Isabelle Walto, H, 30-9.5; 3. Ray Anderson, DM, 28-1; 4. Emma Thomsen, GR, 27-4; 5. Emily Brula, GR, 27-2.5; 6. Allexa Alzen, GR, 25-2 8. Bethany Mendonsa, GR, 24-8.
Discus: 1. Ray Anderson, DM, 84-0; 2. Claire Kloster, DD, 83-10; 3. Emily Brula, GR, 81-9.5; 5. Emma Thomsen, GR, 79-7; 6. Bethany Mendonsa, GR, 73-0; 10. Ava Neururer, GR, 60-0.
LSC Rapids Quad
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Cambridge-Isanti 611.5; 2. Sartell 575; 3. North Branch 526; 4. St. Francis 438; 5. Grand Rapids 286; 6. St. Cloud Apollo 100.5.
100 dash: 1. Taye Manns, DD, 11.62; 2. Austin Prebeck, GR, 11.66; 3. Joey Gregorich, DM, 12.10; 4. Reid Ketola, GR, 12.11; 8. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 12.35.
200 dash: 1. Austin Prebeck, GR, 23.86; 2. Taye Manns, DD, 24.15; 3. Logan Drews, H, 24.21; 4. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 24.22; 7. Colton Johnson, GR, 24.93.
400 dash: 1. Logan Drews, H, 55.48; 2. Gunner Larson, GR, 56.42; 3. DaShawn Hartle, DD, 57.51.
800 run: 1. Luke Rosholt, DD, 2:14.96; 2. Mason Sovada, GR, 2:16.57; 3, Justin Walker, H, 2:16.88; 4. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 2:17.69; 6. Gunner Larson, GR, 2:26.28.
1,600 run: 1. Charles Juntunen, DD, 4:52.28; 2. Silas Langner, H, 5:04.42; 3. Jack Bottoms, H, 5:07.92; 4. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:09.99; 6. Zane Poenix, GR, 5:11.34.
3,200 run: 1. Charles Juntunen, DD, 11:00.42; 2. Silas Langner, H, 11:05.25; 3. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:09.94; 4. Larson Curnow, GR, 11:31.54; 5. Mathew Johnson, GR, 11:44.53; 6. Kale Fairchild, GR, 12:25.54.
100 hurdles: 1. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 17.06; 2. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.73; 3. Abbigale Paulson, SF, 17.96; 4. Lily DeBay, GR, 18.07.
300 hurdles: 1. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 45.42; 2. Adili Elfundi, DD,45.75; 3. John Fisk, DD, 52.03; 4. Devon Vorbeck, GR, 52.62.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Austin Prebeck, Taguta Tadiwanaishe, Cole Hawkinson, Reid Ketola), 46.58; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 47.18; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 49.52.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Hibbing, 1:42.48; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 1:45.13; 3. Grand Rapids (Andrew Rauzi, Blake Bigwood, Taguta Tadiwanaishe, Reid Ketola), 1:45.64.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Duluth Denfeld, 3:48.82; 2. Hibbing, 4:03.02; 3. Grand Rapids (Zane Poenix, Lucas Rychart, Andrew Rauzi, Mason Adler), 4:13.64.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Zane Poenix, Gunner Larson, Mason Adler, Larson Curnow), 9:07.90; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 9:10.22; 3. Hibbing, 9:14.54.
High jump: 1. Herschel Christensen, GR, 5-6; 2. Trevor VonBrethorst, H, 5-4; 3. Denzel Majwega, DM, 5-4.
Pole vault: 1. Austin Valento, H, 10-6; 2. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 10-6; 3. Preston Sullivan, H, 9-0.
Triple jump: 1. Colton Johnson, GR, 40-11; 2. Trevor VonBrethorst, H, 36-10; 3. Liu Newland, DD, 36-9.
Long jump: 1. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 19-2; 2. Luke Pearson, DD, 18-6; 3. Adili Elfundi, DD, 18-4; 4. Colton Johnson, GR, 18-2.
Shot put: 1. Aiden Shepherd, H, 47-4; 2. Benjamin Harker, GR, 41-3; 3. Liu Newland, DD, 40-2; 7. Hudson Hillman, GR, 37-3.5.
Discus: 1. Benjamin Harker, GR, 125-10; 2. Ben Bandy, DD, 122-4; 3. Vincent Marchetti, H, 122-0.5; 7. Hudson Hillman, GR, 100-3; 8. Samuel Connelly, GR, 96-1
