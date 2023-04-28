CAMBRIDGE — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Cambridge-Isanti True Team Invitational which was conducted on April 27.
The Thunderhawk boys team finished fourth while the Rapids girls team placed fifth. A total of six teams competed in the meet.
Following are results:
Girls
Sophomore Ellee Nelson of the Thunderhawks finished second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.73 seconds.
Seventh grader Lily DeBay was second in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 50.84 seconds.
The Grand Rapids 4 x 800-meter relay was third with a time of 11:47.59.
Boys
Senior Wyatt Christensen of the Thunderhawks was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.30 seconds.
Sophomore Herschel Christensen of Grand Rapids placed second in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches.
Benjamin Harker of the Thunderhawks was second in the shot put with a heave of 44-feet, 2.25-inches.
The Thunderhawk 4 x 800-meter relay was second with a time of 9:13.88.
The Grand Rapids 4 x 100-meter relay finished second in 46.60 seconds.
Sophomore Austin Prebeck of Grand Rapids finished third in the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.01 seconds.
Sophomore Taguta Tadiwanaishe of the Thunderhawks was third in the long jump with a distance of 19-feet, 9-inches.
Senior Kaydin Metzgar was third in the pole vault with a height of 11-feet.
C-I Girls True Team
Team Scores: 1. Cambridge-Isanti 611.5; 2. Sartell 575; 3. North Branch 526; 4. St. Francis 438; 5. Grand Rapids 286; 6. St. Cloud Apollo 100.5.
100 dash: 1. Anika Larson, CI, 12.57; 2. Lainey Stavish, S, 13.15; 3. Sophia Thorsen, NB, 13.49; 6. Allexa Alzen, GR, 14.04.
200 dash: 1. Anika Larson, CI, 26.97; 2. Lainey Stavish, S, 27.46; 3. Sophia Thorsen, NB, 28.06; 7. Ellee Nelson, GR, 29.19.
400 dash: 1. Ashlynn Mold, SF, 1:04.84; 2. Sawyer Timmer, S, 1:05.11; 3. Addison Nelson, CI, 1:05.24; 5. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:07.33.
800 run: 1. Zili Lenzner, SPA, 2:30.84; 2. Kendyl Izzo. CI, 2:31.79; 3. Ella Kuhlman, NB, 2:35.18
1,600 run: 1. Makenna Sjoberg, CI, 5:34.39; 2. Kendyl Izzo, CI, 5:40.07; 3. Anniston Rolf, SF, 5:42.23; 12. Emily Walters, GR, 6:34.69.
3,200 run: 1. Makenna Sjoberg, CI, 12:02.38; 2. Anniston Rolf, SF, 12:12.84; 3. Ashley Nelson, S, 12:56.93; 5. Sanny Gangi, GR, 13:50.32.
100 hurdles: 1. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 17.06; 2. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.73; 3. Abbigale Paulson, SF, 17.96; 4. Lily DeBay, GR, 18.07.
300 hurdles: 1. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 49.82; 2. Lily DeBay, GR, 50.84; 3. Abbigale Paulson, SF, 51.31; 7. Senya Piekarski, GR, 57.62.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 52.73; 2. North Branch, 54.08; 3. Sartell, 56.58; 4. Grand Rapids, 57.17.
4 x 200 relay: 1. North Branch, 1:53.13; 2. Sartell, 1:53.18; 3. Cambridge-Isanti, 1:56.77; 4. Grand Rapids, 2:01.84.
4 x 400 relay: 1. North Branch, 4:24.30; 2. Sartell, 4:27.32; 3. Cambridge-Isanti, 4:29.67; 5. Grand Rapids, 5:06.30.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 10:57.79; 2. St. Francis, 11:23.94; 3. Grand Rapids, 11:47.59.
High jump: 1. Olivia Terhune, S, 4-8; 2. Avery Smith, NB, 4-8; 3. Zoe Klocksien, CI, 4-8; 16. Riley Toivonen, GR, 4-0.
Pole vault: 1. Briehyn Lewandowski, S, 8-6; 2. Brooke Giese, NB, 8-6; 3. Ella Dick, NB?, 8-6; 4. Josie Hanttula, GR, 8-6.
Triple jump: 1. Asaysha Olson, NB, 34-2; 2. Anna Nordby, S, 32-0; 3. Julia Sickler, CI, 31-5; 13. Hannah Brula, GR, 23-8.5.
Long jump: 1. Lainey Stavish, S, 16-9; 2. Madison Whitman, NB, 16-4; 3. Anika Larson, CI, 15-10; 17. Aubrie Hoard, GR, 12-6.
Shot put: 1. McKenzie Kahre, S, 34-9.75; 2. Erin Baker, CI, 32-01.5; 3. Kajsa Finnern, S, 31-3.25; 13. Emma Thomsen, GR, 26-3.5.
Discus: 1. Madilyn Schoer, SF, 110-03; 2. Reese Jorgenson, SF, 108-11; 3. Kajsa Finnern, S, 98-2; 9.Emma Thomsen, GR, 80-4.
C-I Boys True Team
Team Scores: 1. Cambridge-Isanti 639; 2. St. Francis 503.5; 3. Sartell 487.5; 4. Grand Rapids 394.5; 5. North Branch 311; 6. St. Cloud Apollo 232.5.
100 dash: 1. Brady Johnson, SF, 11.25; 2. Andrew McClellan, S, 11.44; 3. Tyvion Williams, CI, 11.48; 6. Austin Prebeck, GR, 11.91.
200 dash: 1. Brady Johnson, SF, 22.61; 2. Wes Johnson, SF, 23.52; 3. Austin Prebeck, GR, 24.01; 8. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 24.89.
400 dash: 1. Tyvion Williams, CI, 50.77; 2. Brady Johnson, SF, 50.86; 3. Kobe Karels, CI, 52.84; 9. Mason Sovada, GR, 57.92.
800 run: 1. Kobe Karels, CI, 2:15.29; 2. Jay Weitgenant, S, 2:16.69; 3. Philip Conant, SF, 2:20.11; 5. Larson Curnow, GR, 2:21.49.
1,600 run: 1. Jonas Kennedy, CI, 4:47.37; 2. Jonathan Nemeth, S, 4:47.83; 3. Charles Lindell, S, 4:54.44; 7. Gunnar Larson, GR, 5:05.39; 8. Larson Curnow, GR, 5:06.04.
3,200 run: 1. Jonas Kennedy, CI, 10:47.06; 2. Noah McGovern, CI, 10:56.67; 3. Jordan Shumm, NB, 10:56.70; 4. Zane Poenix, GR, 11:20.33.
110 hurdles: 1. Micah Wilson, CI, 15.88; 2. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 16.30; 3. Blake Viesselman, CI, 16.31; 4. Herschel Christensen, GR, 16.78
300 hurdles: 1. Josh Foley, CI, 42.64; 2. Brody Rothe, NB, 43.09; 3. Gordy Lawson, CI, 43.62; 8. Herschel Christensen, GR< 46.67.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Sartell, 45.67; 2. Grand Rapids, 46.60; 3. North Branch, 46.69.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 1:35.77; 2. North Branch, 1:36.35; 3. Sartell, 1:38.22; 7. Grand Rapids, 1:45.95.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 3:41.48; 2. Sartell, 3:52.33; 3. St. Francis, 3:52.46.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 9:07.10; 2. Grand Rapids, 9:13.88; 3. St. Francis, 9:24.44.
High jump: 1. Emerson Droubie, CI, 5-10; 2. Herschel Christensen, GR, 5-10; 3. Wyatt Lind, SF, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Micah Wilson, CI, 12-0; 2. Ben Fowler, CI, 11-0; 3. Kayden Metzgar, GR, 11-0; 7. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 8-6.
Triple jump: 1. Nick Bovitz, NB, 42-7; 2. Carson Weber, NB, 41-4.5; 3. Jaden Kuhlman, CI, 40-6; 4. Colton Johnson, GR, 40-5.
Long jump: 1. Nick Bovitz, NB, 20-02; 2. Brady Johnson, SF, 19-9; 3. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 19-9; 5. Colton Johnson, GR, 18-9.
Shot put: 1. Philip Conant, SF, 45-8; 2. Benjamin Harker, GR, 44-2.25; 3. Josh Osei-Dankwah, CI, 41-2..
Discus: 1. Philip Conant, SF, 147-1; 2. Evan Peterson, SF, 132-9; 3. John ZIebarth, CI, 129-0; 7. Benjamin Harker, GR, 108-0; 9. Hudson Hillman, GR, 105-3.
