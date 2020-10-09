GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team dominated the action Thursday against Duluth Denfeld as it won handily by a 117-64 margin..
Taking first place finishes for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Elsa Viren (1:57.91); Hannah Rauzi in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.70) and 100-yard freestyle (56.78 seconds); Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.07); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.49 seconds); Jaci Fothergill in diving (210.55 points); Alyssa Jackson in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.42); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Krueger-Barth, Petersen, Emily Ericson and Rauzi (1:45.30); and Verke in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.73).
GR 122, Superior 59
1-meter diving: 1. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 210.55; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 196.20; 3. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 194.10.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Elsa Viren), 1:57.91; 2. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson, Allison Fox), 2:00.10; 3. DD, 2:00.19.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:07.70; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:12.75; 3. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 2:24.12.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:25.07; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:29.06; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 2:30.04.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.49; 2. Elsa Viren, GR, 26.55; 3. Sophia Verke, GR, 26.73.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:07.42; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:08.35; 3. Addison Bartling, DD, 1:09.18.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.78; 2. Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:03.84; 3. Josie Nichols, DD, 1:05.54.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Lindsay Johnson, DD, 5:42.58; 2. Elsa Viren, GR, 5:47.91; 3. Crilie Clark, DD, 6:08.85.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson, Hannah Rauzi), 1:45.30; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 1:50.36; 3. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Claire Dingmann, Nevaeh Hoard, Allison Fox), 1:52.46.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Verke, 1:03.73; 2. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:10.41; 3. Lilly Glass, DD, 1:10.88.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Marley Bugbee, DD, 1:26.92; 2. Elly Blazevic, DD, 1:27.21; 3. Abby Ferguson, DD, 1:52.97; Exhib-Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:15.81; Noelle Gunderson, GR, 1:20.10; Chloe Lee, GR, 1:21.59; Alyssa Dormanen, GR, 1:22.16.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Duluth Denfeld, 3:55.91; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 4:39.24; Exhib-Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Sophia Verke, Elsa Viren, Hannah Rauzi), 3:53.88.
