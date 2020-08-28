s

Senior Emma Hernesman of the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team is shown swimming the breaststroke during season-opening action in Grand Rapids.

 Photo by heather krueger-barth

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team opened up its season in fine fashion with a 10-63 dual match victory over Proctor-Hermantown (PH) Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Winning events for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Alyssa Jackson, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Hanna Rauzi in 1:58.64; Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.85); Elsa Viren in the 50-yard freestyle (26.57 seconds); Mackenzie Hebeisen in diving (188.90 points); Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.55); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (56.84 seconds) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.75); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Sophia Verke, Selah Smith, Petersen and Viren (1:47.79); and Jackson in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.46).

GR 101, PH 63

1-meter diving: 1. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 188.90; 2. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 171.90; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 136.85.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Hannah Rauzi), 1:58.64; 2. Grand Rapids (Kira Johnson, Chloe Petersen, Sophia Verke, Selah Smith), 2:05.15; 3. PH, 2:08.52.

200-yard freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 2:05.90; 2. Elsa Viren, GR, 2:09.64; 3. Chloe Lee, GR, 2:36.61.

200-yard individual medley: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:23.85; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:27.56; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 2:38.15..

50-yard freestyle: 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 26.57; 2. Jerzie Colter, GR, 30.25; 3. Liisa Wyland, GR, 30.78.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:08.55; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:10.77; 3. Kira Johnson, GR, 1:15.33.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.84; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 57.36; 3. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 57.98.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Summer Kienzle, PH, 6:13.90; 2. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:38.70; 3. Liv Wyland, GR, 6:58.14.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Selah Smith, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren), 1:47.79; 2. PH, 2:05.29; 3. PH, 2:11.09.

100-yard backstroke: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:07.46; 2. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:11.12; 3. Kira Johnson, GR, 1:13.64.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:16.75; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:17.70; 3. Ella Walker, PH, 1:29.86; Ex. Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:17.22; Ada Jackson, GR, 1:23.19; Chloe Lee, GR, 1:24.58.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. PH, 4:16.10; 2. PH, 4:50.87; 3. PH, 5:06.71; EX. GR (Noelle Gunderson, Kira Johnson, Alyssa Jackson, Elsa Viren), 4:14.28.

