GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team defeated Rock Ridge 90-62 in dual meet action Dec. 21, in Grand Rapids.

Taking first for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten, Xander Ogilvie and Derek Bolin (1:48.43); Grant Ewen in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.51); Aydin Aultman in diving (195.95 points); Ewen in the 500-yard freestyle (5:38.95); and Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.43).

Finishing second for the Thunderhawks were William Skaudis in the 200-yard individual medley (2:33.88); the 200-yard freestyle relay consisting of Reiten, Bolin, Nik Casper and Ewen (1:37.82); and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Bolin, Casper, Palecek and Ewen (3:47.60).

Placing third for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis and Graham Verke (1:57.25); Casper in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.52); Zak Vidmar in the 200-yard individual medley (2:36.05); Bolin in the 50-yard freestyle (23.95 seconds); David Aultman in diving (143.50 points); Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (59.86 seconds); Reiten in the 100-yard freestyle (53.67 seconds); Loney in the 500-yard freestyle (6:04.52); the 200-yard freestyle relay composed of Verke, Ogilvie, Skaudis and Loney (1:47.57); Reiten in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.59); and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Perrin Lasky, Leif Wyland, Graham Verke and Eric Klous (4:10.88).

GR 90, RR 62

200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten, Exander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:48.43; 2. Rock Ridge, 1:48.95; 3. Grand Rapids (Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Graham Verke), 1:57.25.

200 freestyle — 1. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:58.51; 2. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:04.73; 3. Nik Casper, GR, 2:12.52.

200 individual medley — 1. Aidan Hecimovich, RR, 2:20.63; 2. William Skaudis, GR, 2:33.889; 3. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:36.05.

50-yard freestyle: 1. Nate Spiering, RR, 23.55; 2. Leif Sundquist, RR, 23.83; 3. Derek Bolin, GR, 23.95.

Diving — 1. Ayden Aultman, GR, 195.95; 2. Max Gritzmacher, RR, 164.50; 3, David Aultman, GR, 143.50.

100 butterfly — 1. Bodi George, RR, 59.30; 2. Leighton Ongalo, RR, 59.77; 3. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 59.86.

100 freestyle — 1. Leif Sundquist, RR, 51.65; 2. Nate Spiering, RR, 52.76; 3. Sam Reiten, GR, 53.67.

500 freestyle — 1. Michael Fitch, GR, 5:25.65; 2. Jager McLynn, GR, 5:41.43; 3. Ben Philips, H, 5:43.64.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 1:37.25; 2. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Derek Bolin, Nik Casper, Grant Ewen), 1:37.82; 3. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Xander Ogilvie, William Skaudis, Joe Loney), 1:47.57.

100 backstroke — 1. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:02.43; 2. Leighton Ongalo, RR, 1:02.60; 3. Bodi George, RR, 1:04.96.

100 breaststroke — 1. Aidan Hecomovich, RR, 1:09.88; 2. Gabe Aagnes, RR, 1:13.48; 3. Sam Reiten, GR, 1:14.59.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 3:42.68; 2. Grand Rapids (Derek Bolin, Nik Casper, Isaac Palecek, Grant Ewen), 3:47.60; 3. Grand Rapids (Perrin Lasky, Leif Wyland, Graham Verke, Eric Klous), 4:10.88.

