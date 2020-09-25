GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team defeated Hibbing 107-74 in dual meet action on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Taking first place for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay composed of Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Chloe Petersen (1:58.14); Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.07); Elsa Viren in the 50-yard freestyle (26.36 seconds); Makenzie Mustar in diving (184.30 points); Alyssa Jackson in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.61) and 100-yard backstroke (1:08.00); Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (56.29 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay consisting of Jackson, Viren, Petersen and Rauzi (1:45.13);
GR 107, Hibbing 74
1-meter diving: 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 184.30; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 178.60; 3. Breanna Dekich, GR, 86.60.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen), 1:58.14; 2. Hibbing, 2:05.29; 3. Hibbing, 2:13.88.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:04.44; 2. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:06.70; 3. Elsa Viren, GR, 2:07.54.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:26.07; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:33.20; 3. Madison St. George, H, 2:36.02.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 26.36; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.59; 3. Sophia Verke, GR, 26.63.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:05.61; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:08.94; 3. Bella Alaspa, H, 1:12.81.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.29; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 58.41; 3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 59.69.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Geli Stenson, H, 5:39.64; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 5:40.89; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 6:05.52.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Elsa Viren, Chloe Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 1:45.13; 2. Hibbing, 1:49.50; 3. Grand Rapids (Noelle Gunderson, Ada Jackson, Kira Johnson, Selah Smith), 1:55.61.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:08.,00; 2. Allison Fox, GR, 1:08,65; 3. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:09.42.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Macie Emerson, H, 1:22.75; 2. Riley Story, H, 1:28.34; 3. Courtney Massich, H, 1:37.45; Exhib. Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:16.47; Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.94; Ada Jackson, GR, 1:22.07; Noelle Gunderson, GR, 1:22.70.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Hibbing, 4:13.98; 2. Hibbing, 4:41.05; Exhib. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Nevaeh Hoard, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Hanna Rauzi), 3:53.82; Grand Rapids (Elsa Viren, Selah Smith, Emily Ericson, Alyssa Jackson), 4:00.13; Grand Rapids (Liisa Wyland, Liv Wyland, Jordyn Colter, Kira Johnson), 4:31.01; Grand Rapids (Isabella Hass, Claire Dingmann, Jerzie Colter, Chloe Lee), 4:36.37.
