GRAND RAPIDS — A contingent of six swimmers and one diver will represent the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team at the state Class A meet Saturday in Minneapolis.
Swimmers qualifying for the state meet are Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch, Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Sam Reiten and Grant Ewen. In addition, diver Aydin Aultman also will compete at state.
Morrissey is ranked third in the 100-yard butterfly and ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke at state and Grand Rapids coach Melissa Rauzi said the swimmer is excited about the state meet.
“Austin is excited to do really well in the butterfly, and he has a chance to go top eight in the 100 breaststroke too,” Rauzi said. “It just depends on how he does.”
Morrissey said it feels weird that he has a chance to be on the podium in both of his events at state. He also is a member of both relays at state.
“In the 100 butterfly, I would like to maintain that third seed spot and maybe move up a spot if I can drop a little bit more time,” Morrissey said. “In the breaststroke, I would like to get in the top eight. I will have to drop about a second which I think is pretty doable.
“It would be great to be All-State because I have seen a lot of guys up on the podium and it would be awesome to get up there with them.”
Rauzi said Grand Rapids diving coach Shari Schrock has prepared Aultman for state diving.
“Aydin did very well at sections, and as a 10th grader he definitely has talent and he puts in the work,” Rauzi explained. “I hope he does well.”
Rauzi said Fitch has been working hard in the pool while readying for state. She added that he could make All-State in both his events at state.
“Our experience down at state is all those guys, especially Cities teams and some clubs, go down and they drop more time because they don’t have to taper for sections and we kind of do,” Rauzi said. “So, Michael knows that and he knows that other guys will be stepping up too so he is going to have to give it 100 percent to be on (the All-State) wall.”
Fitch said the section meet went “pretty good” for him, adding that he tapered more for the sprint races. He will be competing at state in the 500-yard freestyle, the 200-yard freestyle and on both relays.
“I didn’t do as well as I wanted in the 500 but the 200 was good for me,” Fitch said. “At state in the 500, I would like to finish about 4:54 or 4:55 because that would place me in the top eight. That’s my goal.
“In the 200, I have a 1:49 right now and I think eighth place at state is seeded at 1:46 so I need to get down to that range to be All-State as well, and that would be pretty awesome.” He added that the school record is 1:45 and he also would like to claim that.
The medley relay is seeded 10th at state and Rauzi said the relay is looking to break the school record which is about a second away. She added that the 400 freestyle relay had a great section meet and she hopes it can drop more time at state.
Ewen, a junior, will be making his first appearance at state. He said he is excited to be going to state for the first time as he will be part of the 400 freestyle relay.
“We want to drop a bunch of time at state,” said Ewen. “Personally, I am going to try to swim a 51 or a 50 in my leg of the relay. We are seeded 15th right now so finishing in the top 10 would be awesome. We need to swim pretty good; I think all of us can drop time at state so I think we will do good.”
Silvis is a member of the 200 medley relay swimming the breaststroke and he will be making his first appearance at state as a junior.
“I hope to get below the 28 I got before, maybe a 27,” said Silvis. “We would like to change the team record and put our names up there and get top eight at state.”
Palecek is just a freshman and will swim the backstroke on the 200 medley relay.
“I swam pretty well at sections. I didn’t get my best time in the 100 backstroke but I dropped a second in the relay,” Palecek said. “At state, I figure I need to drop about half a second so we can get that record. If we can break the record it would also be sweet to get up on the podium.”
Reiten is a member of the 400 relay and he also is making his first trip to state as a junior.
“It feels really good to get to state. I have worked really hard the last couple years and I am glad it is starting to pay off,” Reiten said. “I need a good start and I need to really work my turns and try not to breathe as much with each stroke. My fastest time is 52.99 and I am shooting for a 50 which I think is doable.
“We definitely want to make top eight and get All-State. It would mean a lot to the seniors whose last chance it is to do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.