Grand Rapids’ Sophia Verke is shown competing in recent action.

 photo by heather krueger-barth

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team swam past Mesabi East 115 to 68 in dual meet action Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

Claiming first-place finishes for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Emily Ericson (1:56.42); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.87) and 100-yard backstroke (1:01.79);; Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.76); Ericson in the 50-yard freestyle (26.02 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.40); Jaci Fothergill in diving (245.45 points); the 200-yard freestyle relay composed of Petersen, Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson and Ericson (1:45.63); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Jackson, Selah Smith, Nevaeh Hoard and Verke (3:59.38).

200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:56.42; 2. Mesabi East, 1:56.47; 3. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Lee, Selah Smith, Ada Jackson), 2:07.70.

200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:07.87; 2. Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:10.08; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:13.83.

200 individual medley — 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:23.76; 2. Emma Williams, ME, 2:28.23; 3. Emily Blake, ME, 2:41.22.

50 freestyle — 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 26.02; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.36; 3. Kylie Meyer, ME, 27.06.

Diving — 1. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 245.45; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 219.35; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 186.80; Ex. Addie Albrecht, GR, 294.45; Makenzie Mustar, GR, 223.10.

100 butterfly — 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:07.40; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:07.90; 3. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:11.73.

100 freestyle — 1. Adriana Sheets, ME, 57.64; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 58.51; 3. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 59.80.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson, Emily Ericson), 1:45.63; 2. Mesabi East, 1:51.22; 3. Grand Rapids (Chloe Lee, Treasure Jager, Alyssa Dormanen, Kelsie Zimmer), 1:58.93.

100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:01.79; 2. Emma Williams, ME, 1:03.78; 3. Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:06.58.

100 breaststroke — Kylie Meyer, ME, 1:13.55; 2. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.33; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:22.44.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Selah Smith, Nevaeh Hoard, Sophia Verke), 3:59.38; 2. Mesabi East, 4:02.21; 3. Mesabi East, 4:22.32

