GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team swam past Mesabi East 115 to 68 in dual meet action Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
Claiming first-place finishes for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Emily Ericson (1:56.42); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.87) and 100-yard backstroke (1:01.79);; Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.76); Ericson in the 50-yard freestyle (26.02 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.40); Jaci Fothergill in diving (245.45 points); the 200-yard freestyle relay composed of Petersen, Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson and Ericson (1:45.63); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Jackson, Selah Smith, Nevaeh Hoard and Verke (3:59.38).
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:56.42; 2. Mesabi East, 1:56.47; 3. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Lee, Selah Smith, Ada Jackson), 2:07.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:07.87; 2. Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:10.08; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:13.83.
200 individual medley — 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:23.76; 2. Emma Williams, ME, 2:28.23; 3. Emily Blake, ME, 2:41.22.
50 freestyle — 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 26.02; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.36; 3. Kylie Meyer, ME, 27.06.
Diving — 1. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 245.45; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 219.35; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 186.80; Ex. Addie Albrecht, GR, 294.45; Makenzie Mustar, GR, 223.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:07.40; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:07.90; 3. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:11.73.
100 freestyle — 1. Adriana Sheets, ME, 57.64; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 58.51; 3. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 59.80.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson, Emily Ericson), 1:45.63; 2. Mesabi East, 1:51.22; 3. Grand Rapids (Chloe Lee, Treasure Jager, Alyssa Dormanen, Kelsie Zimmer), 1:58.93.
100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:01.79; 2. Emma Williams, ME, 1:03.78; 3. Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:06.58.
100 breaststroke — Kylie Meyer, ME, 1:13.55; 2. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.33; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:22.44.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Selah Smith, Nevaeh Hoard, Sophia Verke), 3:59.38; 2. Mesabi East, 4:02.21; 3. Mesabi East, 4:22.32
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.