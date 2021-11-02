GRAND RAPIDS — Even with the No. 1 seed in hand for the Section 7AAA Volleyball Tournament, Grand Rapids High School volleyball coach Bekah Morris knows her team will need to play well in order to win the tournament.
The Thunderhawks – 16-9 for the season – received a bye in the first round of the tournament and will open tournament play on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. when they play host to North Branch (19-9), the No. 4 seed. In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Cloquet (20-6) will play host to No. 3 seed Hermantown (17-6).
“It definitely feels pretty good to get the top seed,” said Morris. “We have seen a huge improvement since the beginning of the season to the end and I can’t complain about getting the top seed.”
Morris said Hermantown and North Branch will definitely be tough teams to beat in the tournament. The Thunderhawks lost to both teams during regular season play.
Grand Rapids played North Branch on Aug. 31, in the second match of the season for the Thunderhawks and they lost 3-0. However, Morris said that match came early in the season when the Thunderhawks were trying to find out what works.
“It was out second game of the year against North Branch and we were just making a lot of errors,” said Morris. “We just weren’t quite ready for the game. And against Hermantown, we played a great game against them and we lost in five. “Both of those teams are very capable and it will be some fun games.”
Morris said the Thunderhawks are playing their best volleyball of the season entering the tournament, saying things have been cleaned up in their game.
“We have a big focus on playing smarter,” said Morris. “Some of our strengths this season have been our serve receive, and then our setter – Braya LaPlant – and our defense has been something that has enabled us to be successful.”
Morris said LaPlant, just a sophomore, is naturally athletic and comes to practice or matches wanting to improve every day.
“Braya puts in the work and that’s awesome to see, especially from a coaching standpoint as she is only a sophomore and she is going to be around for a while,” Morris said. “Having that consistent set is huge; we were trying to push a 6-2 at the beginning of the season so that we could get Braya in a front row attack position but we lost some consistency with our setting when we tried to push that.
“So we went back to a 5-1 and she is still capable with setter dumps. That’s something that I encourage her to keep pursuing. People think that when the setter dumps a lot that they are selfish and don’t want to set the hitters, but at the same time a lot of teams aren’t ready to defend that.”
One highlight of the season, according to the coach, is that several players stepped up during the latter stages of the season to play well and solidify the team more. Morris was asked what the keys will be for the Thunderhawks to win the section tournament and she said, “They simply have to play every ball like it’s game point. I think that will be big. One of our biggest challenges of the season has been starting sets down, taking a few points to wake up. When you are in sections you don’t have time to catch up. So, if I think they come ready to battle and are mentally prepared, then we will be successful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.