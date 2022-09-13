NORTH ST. PAUL — Facing extremely tough competition, the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team won four of five matches at a tournament in North St. Paul on Saturday.
The Thunderhawks defeated North St. Paul 2-0, Farmington 2-0, New Life Academy 2-0, and Farmington once again 2-0. It lost a match to Minneapolis Southwest by 2-0.
Grand Rapids coach Bekah Sutherland said she was pleased with how the tournament transpired for her squad.
“It went really good although it was tiring for the girls,” said Sutherland. “We played great competition and had a lot of fun. Tournaments always seem to be up and down. We started the day really, really well; we played without errors and then after a long sit we just weren’t prepared for that Minneapolis Southwest game. They are a good team and we just weren’t ready for that.
“But they came back and we beat Farmington in our last game.”
Sutherland said it is important for the Thunderhawks to play in tournaments such as the one in North St. Paul because it gives the team a chance to face good teams.
“It is super important; I would say that we want to have a harder schedule than not to prepare us for the end of the year.”
Sutherland said the team is getting better in certain aspects as compared to last season, but she said there are other aspects that the team needs to work on.
The Thunderhawks are now 7-1 on the season. It faced Hibbing on Tuesday and will travel to Duluth East for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 15. It will compete in a tournament in Farmington during the weekend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.