NORTH ST. PAUL — Facing extremely tough competition, the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team won four of five matches at a tournament in North St. Paul on Saturday.

The Thunderhawks defeated North St. Paul 2-0, Farmington 2-0, New Life Academy 2-0, and Farmington once again 2-0. It lost a match to Minneapolis Southwest by 2-0.

