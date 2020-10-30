HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team may have been 5-1 coming into their match with Hibbing, but Thunderhawk coach Bekah Morris knows there’s room for improvement.
One of those things is starting matches a lot faster than Grand Rapids has in its previous matches.
The Thunderhawks didn’t have their fastest start of the season, but Grand Rapids still came away with a 3-0, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing suffered its third straight loss in the process.
“I feel we went into it already playing down,” Peterson said. “I don’t know what’s going on.”
Morris on the other hand, liked the way her team performed.
“After every game we had stuff to work on, but I liked that they kept up their energy the whole time,” Morris said. “We have to work on being a better team right from the start.
“We like to start playing on point 11, so that’s what we’re trying to focus on, bringing that energy, the passion and the will to play for each other right away.”
It looked like the Thunderhawks were spot-on in set one as they went straight to a hitting game.
According to Morris, that was the plan — to attack right away.
“From our previous game we fell into tipping, so we’ve been working on staying aggressive,” Morris said. “That showed tonight, which is good. We had that problem earlier because our passing was off.
“We focus a lot on serving and passing. When our passing is on the net, then we’re able to hit well.”
Grand Rapids kept up that attack in set two, and thanks to nine unforced errors by the Bluejackets, the Thunderhawks won going away.
Hibbing was never mentally in the game.
“We have a lack of focus,” Peterson said. “Our minds are somewhere else, and I have to find a way to fix that.”
Hibbing played it’s best game in set three, trailing 18-14 at one time, but the Thunderhawks kicked it into gear, outsourcing the Bluejackets 7-2 to take the sweep.
“The girls got a little complacent,” Morris said. “They weren’t as disciplined as they should have been. With games like this, you have a little room to do that, but my culture is we always want to be the same all of the way through.”
Peterson did like the way her team battled in that third set.
“When they had their runs, they played up, and they played their game,” Peterson said. “We’re just not quite there, playing to the level that they can. I saw it early on, but now, I’m not quite sure what’s happening.”
Grand Rapids was led by Claire Walsh with three kills, seven aces, one dig and one block. Eva Salmeal had five kils, four digs and one block, Jenny Bowman seven kills and two digs, Kate Jamtgaard four kills, two digs and one block and Kamryn Kleinfelter five kills and one dig.
Lexi Lindgren had 18 digs, Braya LaPlante four aces, seven digs, one block and 12 assists. Emma McInerney had five digs and nine assists.
Bella Scaia had four digs and three aces for Hibbing. Aysa Skalsky had three kills and Haley Hawkinson and Kylee Huusko each had two. Zoe Kriske had six assists, Jerzie Gustafson four digs, Melanie Heikkila three kills and Justyn Orazem two kills.
Grand Rapids 3
Duluth East 0
The Thunderhawks improved to 6-1 on the season with a 3-0, 25-10, 25-22, 25-14 win over Duluth East on Thursday.
Claire Walsh had seven kills, seven ace serves and five digs for Grand Rapids while Braya LaPlant finished with six kills, three ace serves, three digs, three blocks and five set assists. Jenny Bowman had three kills, two digs and two blocks and Kyra Giffin recorded two kills and two digs. Kate Jamtgaard had two kills, three digs, four blocks and three set assists while Kamryn Kleinfelter had two kills. Lexi Lindgren finished with 11 digs and three set assists while Lindsey Racine had three digs. Zoee Johnson finished with one ace serve, six digs and 17 set assists.
Greenway 3,
Hermantown 1
HEERMANTOWN — Claire Vekich had 26 kills and 17 digs as the Raiders defeated the Hawks in four, 25-27, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 Tuesday on the road.
Kaisa Reed had 14 kills and 27 digs; Emma Sutherland had four kills and two blocks; Bri Miller eight kills, five blocks and seven digs; Abby Gustason three kills and five digs; and Lexi Hammer 47 assists.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3,
Northland 0
REMER — The Spartans hit the road and down the Eagles in three games, 25-6, 25-11, 25-7 Tuesday.
