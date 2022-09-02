GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team wants to be better than it was in 2021, and that is asking a lot.
That’s because the Thunderhawks won the Section 7AAA Volleyball Tournament last season, advanced to the state tournament and won their first match at state. Grand Rapids eventually finished fourth at state.
Grand Rapids coach Bekah Sutherland, beginning her third season at the helm for the Thunderhawks, said it was a special season in 2021.
“Last year was awesome,” said Sutherland. “I was really proud of the girls; I couldn’t have come in at a better time with the girls that we have. They are all passionate, hard-working and they want to win. They are fun to be around.”
Now, in 2022, Grand Rapids returns a senior-laden team with plenty of skill and experience.
“We have seven seniors this year and we have a lot of returners which is exciting,” Sutherland said.
Seniors leading the push are Josie Hanttula, Lexi Lindgren, middle hitter Kate Jamtgaard, outside hitter Kyra Giffen, defensive specialist Olivia Mustar, libero Lindsey Racine and Camdyn Keagle. They will be joined by perhaps the top player in northeastern Minnesota in junior setter Braya LaPlant.
Sutherland said the expectations for the team are high entering the season. She said LaPlant will be an exciting player to watch.
“We need to make sure that we play at our level and they will be good,” Sutherland explained. “Braya is very naturally-gifted with talent and she also is one of the best defenders too. She just has so much control over her body, she knows how to read and she has a lot of court awareness as well which is a really big help in defending.”
Sutherland was asked how important it is for the hitters at the net to provide a potent offense.
“In our program’s history, we have always been strong with our defense and lacking strength in our offense,” Sutherland explained. “I am excited this year to come in and have a good offense as well. I will be able to balance it out and not focus so hard on our defense where we usually do that and let the other teams make errors. Finally we are going to be able to put the ball down.
“It is also a serving and passing game and that is how you start to play. We focus on that a lot in practice.”
Racine is one of the top liberos in the state and Sutherland said that gives the Thunderhawks another weapon.
“Lindsey is our little fireball, energy when we need her,” Sutherland said. “She is everywhere, all over the place.”
Sutherland said winning the first match at the state tournament was exciting.
“Being able to go there and win was super exciting and if we make it back this year, the girls will be excited.”
Being the defending section champion, Sutherland said the Thunderhawks have a target on their back and that every team will be playing its best against them.
“It doesn’t matter who we are playing, we are playing at 100 percent all the time,” said the coach. “It doesn’t matter who, we play the same.”
When asked what she feels will be keys to a successful season, Sutherland said, “We need to serve consistently and hit our zones, we need to pass well in order to keep our offense up; that’s huge.”
Members of the coaching staff in addition to Sutherland are Chris Otto, Angela Oelke, and Angela Zebro.
“This group is fun-loving and hard-working. After every practice they say, ‘Thank you coach’ They are almost too nice to each other,” Sutherland said. “To be successful they have to have high expectations, understand whether if that was a good job or not, then push each other.”
The Thunderhawks started off the current season with a 2-0 record. Here are results of the two matches:
Grand Rapids 3
North Branch 0
NORTH BRANCH — The Thunderhawks won their season opener in dominating fashion as they swept three games from North Branch by the scores of 25-17, 31-29 and 25-11.
Braya LaPlant had five kills, one ace serve, nine digs and 27 set assists for Grand Rapids while Kyra Giffen finished with 16 kills, three ace serves and seven digs. Kate Jamtgaard had six kills and a block, Lindsey Racine recorded two ace serves, six digs and two set assists, Haylee Finckbone had four kills, Josie Hanttula finished with one kill, two ace serves and seven digs, Peyton Skelly had two kills, Olivia Mustar recorded two ace serves and 11 digs, Camdyn Keagle had one set assist, and Colby LaPlant had one kill.
Grand Rapids 3
Princeton 0
The Thunderhawks pounded Princeton 3-0 in action on Sept. 1.
Grand Rapids won the games by the scores of 25-3,25-19 and 25-7.
Braya LaPlant finished with nine kills, seven digs, one block and 26 set assists for the Thunderhawks while Kyra Giffen had seven kills and nine digs. Kate Jamtgaard finished with seven kills, five ace serves and six digs, Lindsey Racine had 11 digs and three set assists, Haylee Finckbone had three kills, Josie Hanttula had nine kills, one ace serve and seven digs, Peyton Skelly recorded two kills and one block and Olivia Mustar had four ace serves and eight digs.
Grand Rapids is 2-0 for the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a 7 p.m. home match versus St. Cloud Apollo. It will be on the road at Duluth Denfeld for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 8.
