v

Seniors on the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team this season include Josie Hanttula, Lexi Lindgren, Kate Jamtgaard, Kyra Giffen, Olivia Mustar, Lindsey Racine and Camdyn Keagle.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team wants to be better than it was in 2021, and that is asking a lot.

That’s because the Thunderhawks won the Section 7AAA Volleyball Tournament last season, advanced to the state tournament and won their first match at state. Grand Rapids eventually finished fourth at state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments