GRAND RAPIDS — Now starting his second season as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team, veteran Danny Potter is optimistic about the Thunderhawks’ chances for the 2023 season.
The Thunderhawks finished two games under .500 in Potter’s first season, and graduated five seniors from that team. But Grand Rapids has most of its starting lineup returning which bodes well for the Thunderhawks this season.
Potter has a wealth of coaching experience as he served as an assistant varsity coach in the Greenway program for 22 years before serving as the pitching coach at Cherry for five years. Then, after he retired from his job, he served as head coach at Hill City/Northland for five years before taking the job at Grand Rapids.
“Any time you go in on a first year it can be challenging,” said Potter. “You don’t know the kids as well as you would like to, you don’t know the style of play that they have and we had a large group of seniors. It was up and down and I think we finished two games below .500.
“I think we are as experienced as a team should be. We should be able to continue to be the same this year even though we have only two seniors. We have eight out of nine of our returning starters back.”
Fastpitch softball is all about pitching and catching and the Thunderhawks return junior Addy Linder as their top pitcher. Junior Alex Klous, a captain on the team, also will see mound duty for Grand Rapids.
Sophomore Abby Skelly will do the brunt of the catching for Grand Rapids while Klous will man first base. Maggie MacLean will be at second base, Adrienne Venditto will be the shortstop while senior captain Lindsey Tulla is back at third base. Patrolling the outfield will be sophomore Emma Moran in left field, senior captain Lindsey Racine in center field, and junior Ellivia Decoster and Casey Cleveland will split time in right field.
When asked what he feels will be keys to a successful season for the Thunderhawks, Potter said, “Our region is hard, there is no way around it. You won’t do it unless you have good pitching and hitters that can score runs against good pitching because we see a lot of good pitching in this region.”
Grand Rapids plays in Section 7AAA and Potter feels Chisago Lakes and Hermantown, the two top teams last season, will be the teams to beat again this season.
“Hermantown and Chisago Lakes battled it out last year and probably are the top two teams right now in the section,” Potter explained. “I would say we are sitting in the middle or the middle bottom of the section at this time. What we are going to have to do is beat the teams like Hibbing and Cloquet to move us up the ladder a little bit. And, Hibbing and Cloquet are both strong as both teams have good pitching.”
Assisting Potter in the coaching department are Amy Foster, the coach’s daughter and a former Greenway and Bemidji State University pitcher who is assistant varsity and pitching coach. Scott Patrow is junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant.
The team played three scrimmage games at St. Cloud a week ago and Potter said the team is ready to get out and play.
“We had a good group of the girls play for us last summer and that’s really where you make your gains,” said Potter. “You make them through the season but if you can get a large group of younger ones to play in the summer and grow from there which they did, that is what you want. We will see how that works for us this spring.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.