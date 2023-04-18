s

Captains for the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team this season are, above from left, senior Lindsey Racine, junior Alex Klous and senior Lindsey Tulla.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — Now starting his second season as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team, veteran Danny Potter is optimistic about the Thunderhawks’ chances for the 2023 season.

The Thunderhawks finished two games under .500 in Potter’s first season, and graduated five seniors from that team. But Grand Rapids has most of its starting lineup returning which bodes well for the Thunderhawks this season.


