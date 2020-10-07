GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys and girls soccer teams were both in action recently.
Following are results of their matches:
Boys
The Thunderhawks celebrated Senior Night with a 2-0 whitewashing of Duluth Marshall last Friday. For Grand Rapids, it is getting hot at the right time as it was the fourth victory in a row for the Thunderhawks.
The Thunderhawks received the only goal they needed 22 minutes into the match when Ricco Rolle found the back of the net on an assist from Nic Langlois.
The other Grand Rapids score came 28 minutes into the second half when Rhys Cameron scored on a feed from Ulrich Mvogo.
“It was a really special night for the boys as we celebrated our six seniors and their families on Senior Night,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “It is always a challenge to stay focused on the game on these kinds of nights but the boys did a really nice job of that. The boys were able to dominate the game from the first kickoff, and other than putting the ball in the back of the net, I thought we did everything well.
“Even though I felt we should have put a few more in the net, it is going to be hard for us to lose games where we are defensively organized and allow the other team to see little of the ball. This group is extremely unselfish in everything they do, and it is just really fun to see that start to come together as we enter the final week of our regular season.”
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 6-3 for the season. The Thunderhawks will travel to Hibbing on Tuesday for a match. The T’Hawks had their way with Hibbing-Chisholm earlier in the season as they won 7-0 in a shortened game.
Girls
On Friday, Abbey Birkey was the star in a 4-0 victory over Hibbing-Chisholm.
Birkey recorded the hat trick with three goals for the Thunderhawks.
Kylie DeBay scored the other Grand Rapids goal.
