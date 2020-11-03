GRAND RAPIDS — Having started out with a 4-0 record, the Grand Rapids High School football team has some obvious strengths on the gridiron.
For one, the Thunderhawk defense has been lights out this season limiting opponents to minimal yardage.
Another strength for Grand Rapids is its team speed, especially at the skill positions. A senior-laden backfield consisting of quarterback Trent Johnson and running backs Caden Hofstad and John Bonner have burned defenses this season with their blazing speed.
Another senior who has had an outstanding season is Dane Kennedy, who is as versatile player as you will find at the high school level. Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn said it is obvious that the Thunderhawks are trying to capitalize on their speed this season.
“The thing with all those guys is they are such students of the game. They want to get better, they watch film, they ask questions, they understand the systems, they understand how the different pieces work,” Spahn said. “We are so lucky having those guys leading the program.”
Leading the attack is quarterback Johnson who has burned teams with both his arm and legs this season. Spahn said the Thunderhawks are lucky to have the two-year starter and added that Johnson did not play football as a freshman and was on the junior varsity as a sophomore. However, he won the starting quarterback job his junior season and he has never looked back.
“Trent is a tremendous young man who is a quiet, confident leader,” Spahn said. “He has had a big impact on our program. He is so intelligent and there are times in the game where I will look at him and ask him what he wants to run. It is hard to overstate the value of him as a young man and as a player.”
Johnson said the Thunderhawk offensive line does a great job which allows for the Grand Rapids skill players to be successful. He said he has noticed that he has improved as a player from his first year as the starting quarterback last year.
“Last year was good for a year of experience but I can feel a big difference this year,” said Johnson. “The goal is to go as far as we can go. We just need to control what we can control and go as far as we can go, so that’s the goal.”
Johnson said his philosophy with so many skilled players on offense is to take what the defense is giving the Thunderhawks.
“We have so many guys that can make plays,” Johnson said. “Our linemen has given me so much time and it has made it a lot better and easier to find guys who are open. Having a good line is really what makes a good team. It starts out front.”
While Hofstad is not big in stature, his quickness and surprising strength on the field are evident as he is a threat to take it to the house on every play. Spahn said he can see a little of Barry Sanders in the way Hofstad runs with the football.
“Caden is a special player; a big part of his game is his vision and his ability to make cuts and all the stuff,” the coach said. “One thing that is overlooked is how good of a (kick) returner he is; he returned I think five kicks for touchdowns last year and we don’t talk about how much that impacts the game. People don’t kick to us any more so we are getting better field position.”
Hofstad said the Thunderhawks are based on speed and the new turf on Noble Hall Field has made the team even faster. He added that the goal is to win every game the team plays this season.
“Most of the guys have been training for three years for this. It was a lot of time getting beat up and it is like all the stuff is coming together this year and now it is let’s just see what we can go out and do,” Hofstad said.”This is more of a revenge-type time because we really got pounded our sophomore year and that wasn’t fun. So we were looking forward to this year for a long time coming.”
Bonner also has the speed to score a touchdown on every play. Spahn said Bonner – who also plays defense – has grown as a player.
“John is one who is really hard to take off the field,” Spahn explained. “He has grown so much in his physicality and understanding. On defense he is our signal caller and he gets everybody in the right spot.”
Bonner said one thing that makes Grand Rapids good is the fact that there are good players on both sides of the football and on special teams.
“There are a lot of guys who can play multiple positions. We have a lot of great athletes and it has made a really strong team,” Bonner said. “The season has gone pretty good; we have been quite a bit better than most of our opponents but we still have a lot of stuff to work on even though it may not seem like that. We are always looking for improvement.”
Bonner said there is good team chemistry on the football team which is important in the success on the field.
“We have grown together and we have gotten better every year,” Bonner explained. “It’s been fun.”
Spahn said Kennedy can play any position on the field. He serves as the T’Hawks’ backup quarterback and punter, and he also plays tight end and fullback on offense. On defense, he plays safety and linebacker.
“Dane is a kid who just says, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it,’” said Spahn. “He understands the game and I think part of that comes with experience. The competition at quarterback a couple of years ago between Dane and Trent was close and Dane could be in the position where Trent is right now. But because they are such team players we came up with a plan and knew that Dane would be extremely valuable defensively.
“Dane has taken everything we have done and everything we have asked him to do and he just did it. He is a gifted athlete where we can put him anywhere and he’ll do it.”
Kennedy said he prides himself on his versatility on the football field. He said if someone gets hurt he is ready to go in and do a good job.
“I think my athletic ability lets me play wherever I want,” said Kennedy. “I started learning this playbook when I was really young so I know almost every play on both sides of the ball. I love to play football.”
Kennedy said he would like to make this a season to remember even with the pandemic making things difficult.
“We need to play together; we need to trust in our teammates,” said Kennedy who said he wants to play football in college but he is undecided on where.
Spahn feels all four student-athletes have the ability to play college football. He said part of his job is to get the players exposure and get film of them in front of college coaches.
“We have been working extremely hard to get that done,” the coach said. “They are all taking visits (to colleges) and I think they are all going to have incredible collegiate careers because of who they are.”
