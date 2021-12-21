COLERAINE — The Grand Rapids High School girls Nordic ski team competed in the Grand Rapids High School Skiathlon and Freestyle Nordic Ski Race on Dec. 18, at the Mount Itasca Ski Center in Coleraine.
Varsity Girls
Ely tipped Grand Rapids for the team title as it accumulated 381 points, just one point more than the Thunderhawks who finished with 380. Mesabi East was third with 350 while North Shore was fourth with 180.
Zoe Devine, a junior from Ely, won the girls varsity race as she finished the 7.6-kilometer course in a time of 27 minutes and 27 seconds.
Sophomore Olya Wright of North Shore was second in 28:02 while junior Sanny Gangi of Grand Rapids was third in 28:10.
Other Grand Rapids skiers besides Gangi were sophomore Ella Karkela, fourth in 28:34, junior Ada Jackson, eighth in 30:47, seventh grader Lainie Jackson, ninth in 31:28, sophomore Ella Downing, 11th in 31:35, sophomore Chloe Petersen, 12th in 31:39, junior Abigail Birkey, 13th in 32:05, senior Liv Wyland, 16th in 33:32, junior Taylor Birkey, 20th in 34:34, and sophomore Emily Walters, 21st in 35:44.
Varsity Boys
Senior Gabriel Pointer of Ely won the boys varsity race as he completed the 7.6-kilometer course in a time of 24:44. Carter Skelton of Mesabi East was second in 25:12 while Jon Hakala of Ely placed third in 25:33.
Boys Jr. Varsity
Freshman Silas Solum of Ely won the five-kilometer race in a time of 17:01. Junior Cyrus Myers of North Shore was second in 17:04 and eighth grader Otto Devine of Ely was third in 17:11.
Freshman Larson Curnow was the Thunderhawks’ top skier as he was seventh in 18:45. He was followed by teammate eighth grader Kale Fairchild, 10th in 19:24.
Girls Jr. Varsity
Autumn Smith, a senior from North Shore, won the five-kilometer race in a time of 19:45. Freshman Anna Dunn of Ely was second in 20:05 and sophomore Claire Blauch of Ely was third in 20:14.
Junior Lenna Johnson was Grand Rapids’ top placer as she was fifth in 20:28. She was followed by teammates senior Rowan Krueger-Barth, seventh in 21:16, freshman Molly Magnuson, 13th in 22:52, and junior Gabrielle Daydodge, 16th in 23:18.
Jr. High Boys
Seventh grader Aksel Skustad of Ely won the 3.3-kilometer race in a time of 11:47. Seventh grader Oliver Hohenstein of Ely was second in 12:11 and seventh grader Caleb Larson of Ely was third in 13:18.
Eighth grader Elijah Lane was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as he was fourth in 13:56. He was followed by teammates seventh grader Finley Roberts, fifth in 14:37, freshman Zane Poenix, ninth in 16:53, and freshman Noah Rogers, 11th in 18:05.
Jr. High Girls
Eighth grader London Smith of North Shore won the 3.3-kilometer race in 13:26. Eighth grader Emma Crook was second in 13:56 while seventh grader June Nelson of Ely was third in 14:41.
Whitney Sylvester was the Thunderhawks’ top placer as she was seventh in 15:33. She was followed by teammates eighth grader Lucie Casper, 13th in 18:40, eighth grader Bella Bulson, 14th in 19:28, eighth grader Holly Sylvester, 16th in 21:24, and Frannie Teichmann, 17th in 22:13.
