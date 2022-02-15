GRAND RAPIDS — Two Grand Rapids High School Nordic skiers will be competing in the state meet later this week, and the goal is for them to finish in the top 25 which would give them All-State recognition.
Junior Sanny Gangi will be making her third appearance at the state meet with her other two coming as a member of the Thunderhawk teams that qualified for state.
Sophomore Ella Karkela also is a veteran of state meets as she will be making her second appearance at state, with her other appearance coming as a member of a state-qualifying team.
Grand Rapids coach Marlo Gangi said it was hoped that the Thunderhawk girls team would finish in the top two at the section meet which would have sent the entire team to state.
“We were out-skied by Ely for the second spot, but to get two skiers to state was an accomplishment,” coach Gangi said. “Both skiers had pretty good seasons as they usually finished up towards the top together. They really worked together at the section meet. Going into the second race, the skate race, they were about five seconds apart and they had to catch this girl from Mesabi East in order for both of them to qualify for state. They worked together, chased her down and they were able to pass her to earn the third and fourth spots individually. It was exciting.”
Karkela said her first appearance at state last season was a good experience for her.
“It was great to be able to experience what the state meet is like, meeting people from different sections that we don’t usually get to race against,” Karkela said. “I thought it was a great experience.
“And now that I kind of know what it feels like, I think it makes it less scary. It was different last year with COVID so the courses weren’t exactly what they usually are. So I am not totally prepared for what it is going to be like but at least I will have an idea of what it will feel like.”
Karkela said she was happy to be able to qualify for state, saying that when she started in the sport in the seventh grade she didn’t see herself as being a state-caliber skier.
“I am really happy with how far I have gone with it,” Karkela said.
Karkela said she is recovering from recent sickness so she is not sure how state will go for her. She placed in the 60s last year, and she said she hopes to top her finish from last year.
Karkela said her goal in her next two years of high school competition is to improve each year.
“I am just looking to continue to qualify for state,” said Karkela. “I am really grateful to all my coaches; they are always there for me and they are always so supportive and understanding. It is great to be part of the team and be able to hang out with them every day.”
Sanny said her previous experience at the state meet should help her this year.
“I have learned a lot from my past experiences at state and I think that will really help me with my races,” Sanny explained. “It feels really good that I have accomplished getting to state three times.”
Having placed 33rd last year, Sanny said her goal is to place in the top 25 this year and earn All-State recognition.
“I am going to have to dig really deep and go through a lot of pain,” Sanny said. “I think I may be able to pull it off.”
Coach Gangi said Sanny had a positive COVID test late in the season, but she was able to rebound from the sickness to earn a state berth.
“She was able to come back and earn a spot at state,” the coach said.
Sanny said the idea is for her and Karkela to work together at state to get the best placings possible.
“At sections we were really close in the skate race and we worked together for both of us to make it to state,” Sanny said. “I don’t see why we can’t do it again.”
Sanny said her season went well, but that it could have gone better. She added that she had a lot of fun. With one more year of eligibility next year, Gangi said she hopes to do well.
“My hope next year is to get top 10 at state,” Sanny said.
Coach Gangi said with the recent sicknesses experienced by both skiers, it is hard to know what to expect at the state meet from the two skiers.
“The goal would be to improve on their placing from last year,” said the coach. “Sanny was 33rd at state last year and Ella finished in the 60s. The top 25 is All-State and if they have a good couple days they both could get that top 25 and that would be a great thing.”
