GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School Nordic ski team hit the trails for the first time during the Grand Rapids Classic Invite which was conducted Dec. 20.
The weather was not perfect for the performers, according to Grand Rapids coach Marlo Gangi.
“It was very cold. It was barely legal as it must be at least four below to hold a meet,” Gangi said.
The Thunderhawk girls team placed third in the competition while a boys team did not compete.
Varsity Girls
Duluth East placed first in the team competition with 390. It was followed by Ely 355, Grand Rapids 331, Proctor/Hermantown 322, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 321, Duluth Marshall 308, Mesabi East 305, and North Shore 70.
Junior Lydia Kraker of Duluth East won the 5.2-kilometer race in a time of 16 minutes and 18 seconds. Senior Zoe Devine of Ely was second in 16:45 while Anna-Britta Helmer of Duluth East was third in 16:50.
Senior Sanny Gangi was Grand Rapids’ top performer as she placed 14th in 18:50. She was followed by teammates junior Ella Downing, 19th in 19:40, junior Chloe Petersen, 22nd in 19:41, senior Abigail Birkey, 24th in 19:48, eighth grader Elaine Jackson, 29th in 20:37, senior Taylor Birkey, 42nd in 23:10, and senior Ada Jackson, 44th in 23:51.
Varsity Boys
Duluth East won the team competition with 394. It was followed by Mesabi East 347, Ely 337, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 317, Duluth Denfeld 313, Duluth Marshall 304, North Shore 249, and Proctor/Hermantown 235.
Senior Oliver Miatke of Duluth East won the 5.2-kilometer race in a time of 13 minutes and 52 seconds. Junior James Kyes of Duluth East was second in 15:05 while junior Carl Morse of Duluth East placed third in 15:07.
Junior Varsity Girls
Tuuli Rova of Duluth East won the 5.2-kilometer race in a time of 18:33. She was followed by teammates Josephine Ryan, 18:34, and Edie Broadmoore, third in 19:22.
Senior Lenna Johnson of Grand Rapids was fifth in a time of 20:19. She was followed by teammates junior Emily Walters, 18th in 24:31, junior Emily Timm, 23rd in 24:52, sophomore Molly Magnuson, 27th in 25:13, and senior Gabrielle Daydodge, 32nd in 25:31.
Junior Varsity Boys
Mark Goettel of Duluth East won the 5.2-kilometer race in a time of 17:31. He was followed by teammates Russell Hill, 17:52, and Cyrus Struckman, third in 18:04.
Sophomore Larson Curnow was ninth with a time of 19:39. He was followed by teammates freshman Kale Fairchild, 10th in 19:39, sophomore Zane Poenix, 22nd in 21:50, freshman Elijah Lane, 25th in 23:20, and freshman Oliver Grosland, 29th in 24:42.
Junior High Boys
Oliver Hohenstein of Ely placed first in the 3.5-kilometer race in a time of 12:15. Aksel Skustad of Ely was second in 12:35 and Caleb Larson of Ely placed third in 13:01.
Seventh grader Lucas Lane of Grand Rapids was the Thunderhawks’ top placer as he was 11th in 16:20. He was followed by teammates seventh grader Bennett Williams, 13th in 16:42, seventh grader Gavin Johnson, 18th in 17:21, and seventh grader Levi Geisler, 19th in 17:53.
Junior High Girls
Sasha Wahman of Duluth East won the 3.5-kilometer race in a time of 15:11. Ava Johnson of Duluth East was second in 15:27 and Kiera Kylander-Johnson of Duluth Marshall was third in 15:40.
Freshman Lucie Casper was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she was 22nd in 19:19. She was followed by teammates seventh grader Halle Karkela, 23rd in 19:27, seventh grader Lauren Rauzi, 29th in 20:39, freshman Bella Bulson, 30th in 20:44, freshman Holly Sylvester, 35th in 21:16, seventh grader Khloe Hammerlund, 39th in 25:54, and freshman Caydence Payment, 40th in 25:55.
