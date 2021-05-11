BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team – struggling early in the current season – showed that it might be getting hot on Monday as it swept a doubleheader from the Bemidji Lumberjacks – the state’s No. 1-ranked team in Class AAA – by the scores of 10-5 and 1-0.
The Thunderhawks received two good pitching performances from sophomores Myles Gunderson and Kyle Henke in the doubleheader sweep.
“Myles (Gunderson) threw very well in the first game and didn’t give up an earned run and only seven hits,” sad Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “Defensively, we didn’t play well in game No. 1. That field is like playing on cement; it’s hard so you get some bad hops. We tried to get in front of the ones we could and we still made three errors.”
He added that Henke was outstanding in his complete game shutout.
The Thunderhawks are now 6-6 for the season. It played Cloquet on Tuesday.
“We are past the halfway point and we just hope to get better every day,” Kinnunen said. “We want to stay mentally focused and concentrate one pitch at a time and we will be OK come playoff time.”
Following are results of games played by Grand Rapids:
GR 10
Bemidji 5
BEMIDJI — Grand Rapids handed Bemidji its first loss of the season in the first game of a doubleheader in Bemidji on Monday, winning by the score of 10-5
Myles Gunderson pitched the distance allowing five runs – none of which were earned – while giving up seven hits. He struck out five, walked one and hit two batters.
Ren Morque had two hits with a double and scored a run for Grand Rapids and Wyatt Holcomb had two hits and scored a run. Kyle Henke had a double, scored a run and drove in two.
“We had a big second inning where they made some mistakes and we were able to score nine,” Kinnunen said. “That was difference in the ball game as we held on at the end. Bemidji is a very good hitting team as you can tell by their No. 1 ranking in the state. They are a senior-laden team with a lot of talent.'
GR 090 100 0 — 10 9 3
B 000 200 3 — 5 7 7
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W).
GR 1
Bemidji 0
BEMIDJI — The Thunderhawks completed the sweep with a 1-0 victory over Bemidji in the nightcap.
Kyle Henke turned in a gem on the mound for Grand Rapids in pitching the shutout. He allowed five hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Grand Rapids’ lone run came in the first inning when Kodi Miller doubled and Ren Morque followed with another double to knock in Miller with the lone run of the game.
Morque finished with two hits, a double and a RBI and Wyatt Holcomb had two hits with a double. Miller finished with a double.
“We didn’t give Kyle the run support we gave Myles but it was the best Kyle located the baseball all season,” said Kinnunen. “It makes a big difference when you can spot it like that and change speeds. We played a little better defense in game No. 2 with only one error.
“We got a big hit in the first inning with two outs and that’s what you need to do to beat the good teams.”
GR 100 000 0 — 1 8 1
B 000 00 0 — 0 5 0
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (W).
GR 9
Hibbing 2
HIBBING — The Thunderhawks defeated Hibbing 9-2 in action on the road on Friday.
Andrew Sundberg started on the mound for Grand Rapids and got the win, pitching five innings and allowing one run – which was unearned – while giving up just one hit. He walked one and struck out three. Chris Pederson pitched one inning and gave up an unearned run on one hit. Wyatt Holcomb pitched a scoreless seventh inning and allowed one hit while fanning two.
Ben Keske provided the brunt of the Grand Rapids offense as he had two hits including a grand slam home run, scored two runs and drove in four while stealing a base. Myles Gunderson had two hits with a run scored and a RBI and Kyle Henke had two hits and two RBIs.
GR 107 010 0 — 9 7 5
H 001 001 0 — 2 3 1
Grand Rapids: Andrew Sundberg (W), Chris Pederson (6th), Wyatt Holcomb (7th).
North Branch 7
GR 6
GRAND RAPIDS — One bad inning proved to be the demise for the Thunderhawks against North Branch.
North Branch scored all seven of its runs in the fifth inning to erase a 2-0 Grand Rapids lead and it went on to take a 7-6 victory in action in Grand Rapids.
Andy Linder started on the mound for the Thunderhawks but hit North Branch batters with his first two pitches which caused coach Kinnunen to replace him with Ren Morque, who took the loss. In his five innings of work, he allowed seven runs, none of which were earned, while allowing six hits. He walked three and struck out two.
Wyatt Holcomb hurled the final two innings and allowed no runs and no hits but he did walk three and hit a batter.
In the seventh inning, with Rapids trailing 7-3, the Thunderhawks loaded the bases with two outs and Kodi Miller than put one off the center field wall to clear the bases and cut the lead to 7-6. However, the Thunderhawks were unable to score the tying run.
Miller finished with three hits which included two doubles and he drove in four. Myles Gunderson had two hits with a run scored and a RBI while Morque had a pair of doubles and scored a run.
“It was a big loss in the section to get beat by North Branch,” said Kinnunen. “We saw their best pitcher and he was averaging mover two strikeouts an inning and we only struck out seven times. But we didn’t hit the ball on the ground as we popped up 14 times. No ground ball outs was the problem and I think we struck out five times looking also. That’s how you lose ball games.
“We had that one bad inning where we didn’t field the ball and they had a couple infield singles that we couldn’t make the play on. That was the ball game when you give up seven in an inning.”
NB 000 070 0 — 7 6 1
GR 000 210 3 — 6 11 2
Grand Rapids: Andy Linder, Ren Morque (L) (1st), Wyatt Holcomb (6th).
